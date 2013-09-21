Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

By bringing highly-touted second base prospect Micah Johnson to the ballpark this week, the White Sox at least showed that they could have changes planned for their middle infield in the offseason.

The 22-year-old, who stole 84 bases in the minor leagues this season, could be the top-of-the-order true presence they have been looking for, and at least offers up a scenario of trading Alexie Ramirez and then moving Gordon Beckham from second to shortstop -- his natural position anyway.

“I have kind of a different game,” Johnson said. “I can hit a homer every now and then, but I also can steal second and third and score a run for you.”

What will have to be cleaned up would be his 29 errors in 125 games this year. Considering the White Sox were one of the worst defensive teams in the American League it would have to be cleaned up quickly.

“Micah has improved a lot,” director of player development Nick Capra said of his defense. “His range is exceptional. He still needs work on the routine play.”

But his job would be first and foremost to hit and put pressure on the opposing pitcher with the running game.

“It’s exciting to have a kid who can do that and also hit the ball,” said manager Robin Ventura, who likes the running game. “A team that can run becomes difficult to play defense against. You’re always putting pressure on the pitcher and players. Having played on teams like that, your subconscious is always thinking about that guy running and what you’re going to do. It’s good for your offense.”

Next up for the prospect is the Arizona Fall League. Johnson’s hope is that by spring training he will have put himself into serious contention for a big-league job.

“If it happens, it happens,” Johnson said. “I try not to look forward to the future and get excited because then you’ll lose track of what you need to do each day to get better.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-93

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: White Sox (Andre Rienzo, 2-2, 5.04) at Tigers (Max Scherzer, 19-3, 2.95)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale has won five of his last seven decisions after losing nine of 10. One of his favorite opponents this season has been Detroit as he is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA in his four starts against the Tigers. Sale has worked in 17 games against Detroit, but 10 of those were in relief. Overall he is 4-4 with a 3.36 ERA against the Tigers.

--RHP Andre Rienzo was scratched from his scheduled start against Detroit on Friday night due to a blister on the ring finger of his right hand. He was replaced by RHP Dylan Alexrod. “It’s enough to affect what he’s doing, so push him back until that can heal up and have Ax go,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Even if we get rained out or get pushed back to (Saturday), he (Axelrod) would still go. It’s significant enough where he (Rienzo) couldn’t pitch (Saturday) either.” Rienzo hopes to make one more start before the season ends.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod was nominated as the Friday night replacement starter when RHP Andre Rienzo was scratched due to a blister on his right ring finger. Axelrod had not started since July 10 after making 18 starts earlier in the season. He was raked for 10 hits and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings, with nine of the hits singles.

--RF Avisail Garcia was back in the Chicago lineup, hitting sixth in the batting order, after missing four games to attend the birth of his daughter. Leaving the newborn was tough, Garcia said. “When you see a little baby in the bed you don’t want to leave her alone,” Garcia said. “I know she’s in good hands with my wife and my mom. I’ve just got to work. Soon I‘m going to be with her again.”

--LF Dayan Viciedo left the White Sox on Friday to attend the birth of his child. Viciedo was expected back in time for Chicago’s makeup game Monday against Toronto or the Cleveland series to follow.

--LHP Hector Santiago was scheduled to miss a start this weekend against Detroit, but will return to the rotation for one more start this season. Santiago has pitched a career high 142 2/3 innings. “He’ll miss a turn if everybody is good,” manager Robin Ventura said. “If for some reason something comes up, then he’ll probably take it. If everyone is OK, he’ll get a rest.” LHP Chris Sale and RHP Erik Johnson were scheduled to pitch Saturday and Sunday with LHP Jose Quintana pitching Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Early on he wasn’t as sharp as he has been. But then he did what he usually does, he settled in. His off-speed stuff got better and he went to it more.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on Detroit’s Max Scherzer winning his 20th game of the season with a 12-5 victory over the White Sox on Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andre Rienzo (blister, right ring finger) was scratched from his scheduled start against Detroit on Sept. 20. He hopes to make one more start this season.

--C Tyler Flowers (sore right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 5, with an expected recovery time of three to six months.

--RHP Brian Omogrosso (bone spurs in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He underwent season-ending surgery in August.

--RHP Ramon Troncoso was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 17 with a heart condition called pericarditis, which is a swelling of tissue around the heart’s outer wall. He threw a simulated game in early September.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (tear in the flexor muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7, and will miss at least the rest of this season. Recovery time is usually 14-19 months, but Floyd did start a throwing program in early September.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Charlie Leesman

RHP Erik Johnson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Nate Jones

LHP David Purcey

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Ramon Troncoso

CATCHERS:

Josh Phegley

Bryan Anderson

Miguel Gonzalez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Dunn

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Jeff Keppinger

INF Leury Garcia

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Alejandro De Aza

RF Jordan Danks

OF Avisail Garcia