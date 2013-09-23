Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

A 6-3 win Sunday put the Sox in better position not to be a 100-game losing team this season, but still didn’t resolve some serious questions facing the franchise as they head into the offseason.

One issue finally had a little light shed on it, however, as manager Robin Ventura was much more honest about his future, and finally insisted that he would like to not only manage next season -- the final year of his current contract -- but for years beyond that.

It was the first time Ventura has publicly expressed a desire to continue managing since he declined a contract extension during spring training. It was back then that he explained that he would assess his and management’s desires after the 2014 season. That led to the idea that Ventura was in this for the short-term only.

That was cleared up over the weekend against the Tigers.

”I envision doing more,“ Ventura said. ”I would like to do more. I’d like to fulfill what I‘m doing, and when we get done with three, (general manager) Rick (Hahn) and I will talk, and I‘m sure (chairman) Jerry (Reinsdorf) will be in there. If they want me to do this, I would like to do it. Both sides have to be in agreement for that to happen.

“But the way I got the job, it’s fair that at the end of three you can look at it again and see if they still think I‘m the right guy to do it.”

That’s still not even a debate for first-year general manager Rick Hahn, who was the assistant GM when Ventura was hired.

“My previous comments supporting Robin speak for themselves, and I do not see the need to publicly discuss his contract any further at this time,” Hahn wrote in an email to the Sun-Times. “As Robin suggested, there will be a time for that, and it’s not now.”

It’s hard to judge exactly how Ventura is a manager going by wins and losses, especially because the two seasons have been so different. Last season, Ventura’s rookie campaign saw 85 wins and the Sox in the chase for the division title until the final few weeks.

This season the Sox have been on life support since June, and now find themselves trying to avoid 100 losses with a 61-94 record after the Sunday win.

”I like the job coming in here every day,“ Ventura said. ”The losing part does wear on you, and it’s not fun, but the idea is to change that and to figure out a way to do that. That’s part of the fun.

“It’s being ready to come back (next season) knowing this isn’t the way it’s supposed to be. Even for the young guys, that this is not the standard. So don’t expect this to be the way it is.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-94

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Blue Jays (J. A. Happ, 4-6, 4.82) at White Sox (Jose Quintana, 8-6, 3.49)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana starts Monday night’s makeup game with Toronto at U.S. Cellular Field. He is 1-2 with a 2.78 ERA in his last six starts heading into his 32nd outing of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts this season against the Blue Jays and 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA in four career starts against Toronto.

--DH Adam Dunn has been out of the starting lineup against Detroit since Friday “He’s looked a little tired,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I decided to give him a couple days of rest.” Dunn pinch-hit Saturday night and was walked intentionally. Dunn did not get into Sunday’s game.

--INF Marcus Semien got a look at shortstop Saturday night and started Sunday at third base. The rookie is getting a look this month to see if he could be a useful player next season. “He had a couple of tough plays (Saturday at short),” manager Robin Ventura said. “He did enough that you’re confident he could fill in there.”

--1B Paul Konerko sat out a day game after a 12-inning night game. He is expected to be back on the field for Monday’s makeup game with Toronto.

--RF Avisail Garcia had three hits and drove in two runs Sunday and had a large hand in Chicago’s 6-3 victory over Detroit. “I think Avi was up, especially playing against his old team,” manager Robin Ventura said. “There was a little extra adrenalin going, I’d guess.” “He’s good,” former teammate Don Kelly of Detroit said. “The way he can hit ... They (the Detroit front office) wouldn’t have made that move if they hadn’t gotten a premium shortstop in return. But he (Garcia) is going to be that type of player in the outfield for them.”

--RHP Erik Johnson stayed out of trouble to get his second career win in the majors Sunday. Johnson allowed nine hits in 6 2/3 innings but gave up only two runs because he didn’t allow the big hit and he didn’t walk anybody. “It was all about throwing up zeroes,” Johnson said after squaring his record at 2-2. “The biggest thing is that first strike, working ahead in the count.”

--LHP Chris Sale turned in 7 2/3 strong innings Saturday night against Detroit, although he did not get the decision. He grabbed Chicago’s season strikeout records for a left-handed pitcher from LHP Gary Peters (1967) and now has 221. “For this day and age,” manager Robin Ventura said, “what Chris has done shows he’s among the elite pitchers.”

--LHP Frank De Los Santos was acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later on Saturday. De Los Santos was on the Rays 40-man roster and has never played in the major leagues. De Los Santos was added the White Sox 40-man roster, but has not been added to the active major league roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The rooks played well. It starts with Erik. That’s a tough lineup to go against. He stayed out of trouble, was down in the strike zone and we hit a couple with guys on.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on RHP Erik Johnson after a 6-3 win over Detroit on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andre Rienzo (blister, right ring finger) was scratched from his scheduled start against Detroit on Sept. 20. He hopes to make one more start this season.

--C Tyler Flowers (sore right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 5, with an expected recovery time of three to six months.

--RHP Brian Omogrosso (bone spurs in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He underwent season-ending surgery in August.

--RHP Ramon Troncoso was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 17 with a heart condition called pericarditis, which is a swelling of tissue around the heart’s outer wall. He threw a simulated game in early September.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (tear in the flexor muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7, and will miss at least the rest of this season. Recovery time is usually 14-19 months, but Floyd did start a throwing program in early September.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Charlie Leesman

RHP Erik Johnson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Nate Jones

LHP David Purcey

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Ramon Troncoso

CATCHERS:

Josh Phegley

Bryan Anderson

Miguel Gonzalez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Dunn

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Jeff Keppinger

INF Leury Garcia

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Alejandro De Aza

RF Jordan Danks

OF Avisail Garcia