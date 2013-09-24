Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Lefty pitcher John Danks had said several times this season that his hope was to justify the $65 million contract extension that he signed before last season. A shoulder injury in 2012 put that first year on ice, and battling back this season from surgery was the get-over-the-hump season in the mind of Danks.

The southpaw still has three years left at $15.75 million a year, and the hope was they would be three pain-free, productive years.

Because of shoulder surgery last August, Danks’ season started May 24 and lasted 22 starts, recently coming to an end. And while the 4-14 record and 4.75 ERA was hardly close to the pitcher Danks was before the injury, the fact that he hit 138 1/3 innings pitched and had no setbacks gave him confidence moving forward.

And that’s all that matters to Danks right now, moving forward.

“I’ve done a lot of throwing over the last year, so it makes sense, given where we are obviously,” Danks said of his season.

Now, the lefty will follow a plan that has been put in place by his doctors and trainers, and allow him to work closely with pitching coach Don Cooper in the down months.

“I felt fine,” Danks said of his 0-4 finish to the year. “For whatever reason, I wasn’t able to consistently keep the ball down and make it do what I wanted. Maybe that’s part of fatigue. It’s hard to say it was a successful season, but I‘m back and definitely looking to build on the positives and work on the things I need to work on. I fully anticipate having a good year next year.”

If all goes well, Danks will be the No. 2 or 3 starter in a rotation headlined by lefty Chris Sale heading into 2014.

“The plan is to throw 200 innings over the next three years and be a lot more successful than I was this year,” Danks said. “In terms of health, if you had told me I would throw as many innings as I have and taken the ball every fifth day, I’d have taken that in a heartbeat.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-94

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: White Sox (Hector Santiago, 4-9, 3.53) at Indians (Ubaldo Jimenez, 12-9, 3.39)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Avisail Garcia has done enough in his brief span with the White Sox to make manager Robin Ventura feel like he’ll be a key part of the equation next season, somewhere in the outfield. Garcia, who came into Monday night’s 3-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays hitting .289, with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 218 at-bats, will most likely play right field or center field to start the 2014 season. Garcia went 1-for-4 and hit his sixth home run in the fifth against Toronto, which turned out to be the winning run.

“He’s played a little bit in center, but it’s either (there or right field),” Ventura said. “He’s going to be one of (our outfielders). I‘m pretty sure about that. I‘m pretty confident in saying that.”

--LHP Hector Santiago is scheduled to start for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. It will be Santiago’s first start since Sept. 13, after being skipped once in the rotation to give his arm a breather. Santiago is 2-1 with a 5.16 ERA in nine career appearances against Cleveland (four starts) and holds a 2-0 record with a 1.00 ERA (one start) at Progressive Field. He’s only faced the Indians once this season, taking a loss and allowing eight earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

--1B/DH Adam Dunn didn’t start for a second straight game in the White Sox’s 3-2 win on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Dunn is hitting just .120 (12-for-100) in his previous 28 games after hitting .318 (68-for-214) from June 8 to Aug. 17, a span of 62 games. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Dunn would get back into the starting lineup on Tuesday in Cleveland.

“I think that, for the most part, we’ve got a good foundation to go into the offseason and build on,” Dunn said of his offensive numbers as a whole. “Me and (hitting coach Jeff Manto) have continued to do the same thing and hopefully in spring training everything will pick right back up, after having a year of feeling pretty good at the plate for most of the year.”

--1B/DH Paul Konerko hasn’t indicated which way he’s leaning when it comes to his possible retirement. White Sox manager Robin Ventura doesn’t have a gauge for it, either, preferring to let Konerko make his feelings known at a time he chooses.

“That’s his decision,” Ventura said. “I don’t think anybody can make up their mind for him. The conversation he’s going to have is going to be higher than my position.”

--LHP Jose Quintana started for the White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field and went 7 1/3 innings to pick up the win in Chicago’s 3-2 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Quintana will get one more start before the season ends and it will be the last game of the season on Sunday at home against the Kansas City Royals.

“I‘m very happy with what I’ve learned,” Quintana said, via an interpreter. “I‘m ever more (happy) with how healthy my arm is right now. I feel like I’ve prepared for this.”

--RHP Andre Rienzo will be pushed back a couple of days in the White Sox’s rotation before making his final start of the season on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Kansas City Royals. Rienzo has a blister on his throwing hand.

“With Rienzo’s blister, let’s just give him as much time (off) as he can get and make sure he’s alright to start,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

--INF Marcus Semien has impressed the White Sox with his versatility in the field, getting starts at third base, second base and shortstop. The majority of his outings have come at third, but White Sox manager Robin Ventura liked what he saw from Semien at shortstop in a 6-3 win against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday. Semien is ticked to play in the Arizona Fall League after the season ends, where the Sox will continue to track his development. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including his first big league home run, Monday.

“We had him at shortstop the other day and he looked pretty good,” Ventura said. “You don’t want to pin a guy into being, ‘He can only be an extra guy,’ but it’s part of finding out if he can do that first and then you find out if he can fit in as a regular somewhere. He does have that versatility to move around.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was kind of nervous. Whenever you have a first in anything in the big leagues, it’s kind of a great feeling.” -- INF Marcus Semien, who hit his first major league homer in Monday’s 3-2 win over Toronto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Andre Rienzo (blister, right ring finger) was scratched from his scheduled start against Detroit on Sept. 20. He hopes to make one more start this season.

--C Tyler Flowers (sore right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 5, with an expected recovery time of three to six months.

--RHP Brian Omogrosso (bone spurs in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He underwent season-ending surgery in August.

--RHP Ramon Troncoso was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 17 with a heart condition called pericarditis, which is a swelling of tissue around the heart’s outer wall. He threw a simulated game in early September.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (tear in the flexor muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7, and will miss at least the rest of this season. Recovery time is usually 14-19 months, but Floyd did start a throwing program in early September.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Charlie Leesman

RHP Erik Johnson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Nate Jones

LHP David Purcey

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Ramon Troncoso

CATCHERS:

Josh Phegley

Bryan Anderson

Miguel Gonzalez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Dunn

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Jeff Keppinger

INF Leury Garcia

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Alejandro De Aza

RF Jordan Danks

OF Avisail Garcia