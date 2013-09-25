Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Infielder Jeff Keppinger’s first year with the Sox has been more nightmare than memorable, and it wasn’t coming to an end with any sort of good news.

Before the 5-4 loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, the Sox announced that Keppinger will have exploratory surgery on Thursday on his right shoulder.

According to manager Robin Ventura, Keppinger has been battling the shoulder “off and on” throughout the season, starting back in spring training.

”It wasn’t continuous where he couldn’t use it,“ Ventura said. ”Hitting-wise he was fine. But any time you put him out there in the field for an extended period of time, it would start to creep up on him.

“Clean it up, and make sure he’s ready to go in spring training. It’s more, at the end of the year, trying to get everything set up for next year. So if something’s in there, he’ll get it fixed now rather than later, in a couple of weeks.”

Keppinger, 33, was the Sox’s primary big-ticket item this offseason, signing a three-year, $12 million deal as a free agent. He was expected to be the starting third baseman and the No. 2 hitter in the lineup, but failed miserably at both.

”Nothing’s pinned on him,“ Ventura said of Keppinger’s season. ”It started off slow, just like we did, and it just never bounced back. Lately, he’s been swinging a lot better. His at-bats, minus the first part of the year, he had a pretty good year as far as doing what you would think, putting it in play and tough at-bats, and even in the last week he had some.

“That’s kind of more of what you would expect of him, and there was more of that toward the end of the year than it was in the beginning. Like everybody else, you just want to forget about it and get ready for next year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-95

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: White Sox (Dylan Axelrod, 4-10, 5.72) at Indians (Danny Salazar, 1-3, 3.09)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Addison Reed’s eighth blown of the year Tuesday was a spectacular one as he gave up a walkoff home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to PH Jason Giambi. “It was a hanging slider,” Reed said. “That’s exactly what I did and he hit it out of the park.”

--RHP Dylan Axelrod will start Wednesday vs. Cleveland. In five appearances, two starts, vs. the Indians this season, Axelrod is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA. In seven career appearances, three of them starts, vs. Cleveland, Axelrod is 0-1 with a 3.51 ERA.

--LHP Hector Santiago had his 12th quality start of the season Tuesday, pitching 6 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on six hits. Santiago, who wasn’t involved in the decision in the 5-4 loss to Cleveland, is winless in his last five starts.

--DH Adam Dunn was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Tuesday. Dunn has now struck out 186 times, which ranks third in the American League.

--OF Alejandro De Aza’s home run in the ninth inning Tuesday was his 17th homer of the year. De Aza was 2-for-5 in the game and is hitting .323 (10-for-31) in his last seven games.

--INF Jeff Keppinger will have exploratory surgery on his right shoulder Thursday. He is expected to be ready by spring training unless there is some unexpected major damage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It stinks. We fought back and got us where we needed to be and I let them down.” -- RHP Addison Reed, who gave up a walkoff two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday after the White Sox had appeared to have won the game in the top of the ninth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder) will have exploratory surgery on Sept. 26, and is expected to be ready by spring training unless there is some unexpected major damage.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (blister, right ring finger) was scratched from his scheduled start against Detroit on Sept. 20. He hopes to make one more start this season.

--C Tyler Flowers (sore right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 5, with an expected recovery time of three-to-six months.

--RHP Brian Omogrosso (bone spurs in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He underwent season-ending surgery in August.

--RHP Ramon Troncoso was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 17 with a heart condition called pericarditis, which is a swelling of tissue around the heart’s outer wall. He threw a simulated game in early September.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (tear in the flexor muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7, and will miss at least the rest of this season. Recovery time is usually 14-19 months, but Floyd did start a throwing program in early September.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Charlie Leesman

RHP Erik Johnson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Nate Jones

LHP David Purcey

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Ramon Troncoso

CATCHERS:

Josh Phegley

Bryan Anderson

Miguel Gonzalez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Dunn

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Jeff Keppinger

INF Leury Garcia

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Alejandro De Aza

RF Jordan Danks

OF Avisail Garcia