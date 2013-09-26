Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

It’s always a dangerous practice to put too much weight on how young players perform in September, but as bad as the 2013 season has been for the Sox, Marcus Semien has been headlining a handful of rookies that the Sox could be counting on in the rebuild that is coming this offseason.

The Double-A Southern League Most Valuable Player has seen playing time at third base, shortstop and even some second base to see how he could handle it, and has impressed teammates, as well as members of the coaching staff.

Not only did he hit his first major-league homer on Sept. 23, but since his call-up was 15-for-54 (.278) with two stolen bases through Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to Cleveland.

“He’s very sound, and he’s a confident kid,” third-base coach Joe McEwing said of the rookie infielder. “He wants the information; he wants to learn every single day. He asks all the right questions. It’s refreshing to see.”

Manager Robin Ventura, who knows a few things about playing third base and being an offensive-minded player, likes the fact that Semien seems to have a low-maintenance swing on top of all that confidence that he brings to the table.

“He’s not a wild swinger; he’s pretty controlled,” Ventura said. “It looks the same all the time, whether he’s going to right field or left field. It’s simple, not a lot of movement. He’s a baseball player. He has good instincts. He knows what’s going on out there.”

Ventura really likes the fact that Semien gives them options on defense as they evaluate the entire team this winter.

“He looked comfortable enough that you can trust him being out there,” Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Semien’s versatility on defense.

The Sox started revamping their lineup back in late July, acquiring Avisail Garcia from Detroit in a three-way trade with Boston and Detroit that sent Jake Peavy to Beantown. Garcia was considered a pillar for the future, and so far hasn’t disappointed, hitting .317 (44-for-139) with four homers and 19 RBI since coming to the South Side.

The only decision left to be made on Garcia is will he be a right fielder or left fielder heading into next season.

“Garcia is an aggressive outfielder,” Ventura said. “He runs well for a big kid, he has a strong arm and he’s not afraid to come in for the ball. I expect to see him in one of the corner [outfield] spots next year.”

Most of that decision will be based on what Dayan Viciedo does. The Sox have been giving him work at first base, anticipating that free agent-to-be Paul Konerko could be playing out his last week in a Sox uniform. Viciedo was the Opening Day left fielder, but has played first base in both the majors and minor leagues.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-96

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Royals (Jeremy Guthrie, 14-12, 4.09) at White Sox (Andre Rienzo, 2-2, 5.04).

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Konerko did not play Wednesday night. Konerko is nursing a sore right knee. He fouled a ball off the knee during an at bat Tuesday.

--2B Gordon Beckham did not play Wednesday night. Manager Robin Ventura said Beckham is being bothered by a sore leg.

--DH Adam Dunn did not play Wednesday night. In Wednesday’s game Dunn was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. In his last 29 games, dating to Aug. 18, Dunn is hitting .115.

--RHP Andre Rienzo will start Thursday vs. Kansas City. Rienzo is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in one start vs. the Royals this season. That is Rienzo’s only career start vs. Kansas City.

--OF Avisail Garcia belted a mammoth home run in the second inning Wednesday. Garcia hit the first pitch thrown to him by RHP Danny Salazar 419 feet, halfway up the bleachers above the wall in left-center field. Garcia has a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .385 (10-for-26) with 3 homers, a triple and 8 RBIs in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re better than us this year. They had our number. They outplayed us. We had leads late, but they seemed to fight and come back.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on his team’s struggles against Cleveland this season. Cleveland has now beaten the White Sox 14 times in a row after Wednesday’s 7-2 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (knee) did not play Wednesday night after fouling a ball off his right knee during an at bat Tuesday.

--2B Gordon Beckham (leg) did not play Wednesday night.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (sore right shoulder) will have exploratory surgery Sept. 26. He is expected to be ready by spring training unless there is some unexpected major damage.

--C Tyler Flowers (sore right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 5, with an expected recovery time of three to six months.

--RHP Brian Omogrosso (bone spurs in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He underwent season-ending surgery in August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (tear in the flexor muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7. Recovery time is usually 14-19 months, but Floyd did start a throwing program in early September.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Charlie Leesman

RHP Erik Johnson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Nate Jones

LHP David Purcey

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Ramon Troncoso

CATCHERS:

Josh Phegley

Bryan Anderson

Miguel Gonzalez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Dunn

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Jeff Keppinger

INF Leury Garcia

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Alejandro De Aza

RF Jordan Danks

OF Avisail Garcia