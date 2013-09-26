Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH
It’s always a dangerous practice to put too much weight on how young players perform in September, but as bad as the 2013 season has been for the Sox, Marcus Semien has been headlining a handful of rookies that the Sox could be counting on in the rebuild that is coming this offseason.
The Double-A Southern League Most Valuable Player has seen playing time at third base, shortstop and even some second base to see how he could handle it, and has impressed teammates, as well as members of the coaching staff.
Not only did he hit his first major-league homer on Sept. 23, but since his call-up was 15-for-54 (.278) with two stolen bases through Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to Cleveland.
“He’s very sound, and he’s a confident kid,” third-base coach Joe McEwing said of the rookie infielder. “He wants the information; he wants to learn every single day. He asks all the right questions. It’s refreshing to see.”
Manager Robin Ventura, who knows a few things about playing third base and being an offensive-minded player, likes the fact that Semien seems to have a low-maintenance swing on top of all that confidence that he brings to the table.
“He’s not a wild swinger; he’s pretty controlled,” Ventura said. “It looks the same all the time, whether he’s going to right field or left field. It’s simple, not a lot of movement. He’s a baseball player. He has good instincts. He knows what’s going on out there.”
Ventura really likes the fact that Semien gives them options on defense as they evaluate the entire team this winter.
“He looked comfortable enough that you can trust him being out there,” Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Semien’s versatility on defense.
The Sox started revamping their lineup back in late July, acquiring Avisail Garcia from Detroit in a three-way trade with Boston and Detroit that sent Jake Peavy to Beantown. Garcia was considered a pillar for the future, and so far hasn’t disappointed, hitting .317 (44-for-139) with four homers and 19 RBI since coming to the South Side.
The only decision left to be made on Garcia is will he be a right fielder or left fielder heading into next season.
“Garcia is an aggressive outfielder,” Ventura said. “He runs well for a big kid, he has a strong arm and he’s not afraid to come in for the ball. I expect to see him in one of the corner [outfield] spots next year.”
Most of that decision will be based on what Dayan Viciedo does. The Sox have been giving him work at first base, anticipating that free agent-to-be Paul Konerko could be playing out his last week in a Sox uniform. Viciedo was the Opening Day left fielder, but has played first base in both the majors and minor leagues.
MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost two
NEXT: Royals (Jeremy Guthrie, 14-12, 4.09) at White Sox (Andre Rienzo, 2-2, 5.04).
--1B Paul Konerko did not play Wednesday night. Konerko is nursing a sore right knee. He fouled a ball off the knee during an at bat Tuesday.
--2B Gordon Beckham did not play Wednesday night. Manager Robin Ventura said Beckham is being bothered by a sore leg.
--DH Adam Dunn did not play Wednesday night. In Wednesday’s game Dunn was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. In his last 29 games, dating to Aug. 18, Dunn is hitting .115.
--RHP Andre Rienzo will start Thursday vs. Kansas City. Rienzo is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in one start vs. the Royals this season. That is Rienzo’s only career start vs. Kansas City.
--OF Avisail Garcia belted a mammoth home run in the second inning Wednesday. Garcia hit the first pitch thrown to him by RHP Danny Salazar 419 feet, halfway up the bleachers above the wall in left-center field. Garcia has a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .385 (10-for-26) with 3 homers, a triple and 8 RBIs in that span.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re better than us this year. They had our number. They outplayed us. We had leads late, but they seemed to fight and come back.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on his team’s struggles against Cleveland this season. Cleveland has now beaten the White Sox 14 times in a row after Wednesday’s 7-2 victory.
MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT
--1B Paul Konerko (knee) did not play Wednesday night after fouling a ball off his right knee during an at bat Tuesday.
--2B Gordon Beckham (leg) did not play Wednesday night.
--INF Jeff Keppinger (sore right shoulder) will have exploratory surgery Sept. 26. He is expected to be ready by spring training unless there is some unexpected major damage.
--C Tyler Flowers (sore right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 5, with an expected recovery time of three to six months.
--RHP Brian Omogrosso (bone spurs in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He underwent season-ending surgery in August.
--RHP Gavin Floyd (tear in the flexor muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7. Recovery time is usually 14-19 months, but Floyd did start a throwing program in early September.
LHP Chris Sale
LHP Jose Quintana
LHP Hector Santiago
LHP John Danks
RHP Andre Rienzo
LHP Charlie Leesman
RHP Erik Johnson
RHP Addison Reed (closer)
RHP Nate Jones
LHP David Purcey
RHP Matt Lindstrom
RHP Dylan Axelrod
LHP Donnie Veal
RHP Jake Petricka
RHP Daniel Webb
RHP Ramon Troncoso
Josh Phegley
Bryan Anderson
Miguel Gonzalez
1B Adam Dunn
2B Gordon Beckham
SS Alexei Ramirez
3B Conor Gillaspie
DH Paul Konerko
INF Jeff Keppinger
INF Leury Garcia
INF Marcus Semien
LF Dayan Viciedo
CF Alejandro De Aza
RF Jordan Danks
OF Avisail Garcia