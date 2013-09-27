Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

The one aspect of Adam Dunn’s game that has remained consistent since he joined the Sox three seasons ago has been his honesty. And while Dunn is the first to admit that his performance since coming to the South Side has been “disappointing,” he’s also hoping the Sox will display that same honesty this offseason -- with Dunn entering his final season of the contract.

“They don’t owe it to me; I just hope the communication line is there,” Dunn said this week. “I don’t want to come into spring, everything fine and dandy, and then, ‘Oops, see ya.’ Up and gone. But I don’t think it will be like that.”

Dunn, 34, will be owed $15 million in the final season of a $56 million contract, making him the second-highest-paid player on the team behind pitcher John Danks ($15.75??million).

With the Sox obviously trying to retool a lineup that has fallen way below expectations for three consecutive seasons now -- and doing that by acquiring young talent -- the question is whether Dunn is even a fit for them at this point.

He hasn’t seen much playing time lately, especially with the Sox evaluating younger players on a daily basis. And while his 33 homers look solid, they come with a .219 batting average as well as 187 strikeouts for the lefty power hitter.

Dunn will be hard to move unless the Sox want to eat a lot of salary, and they need left-handed power badly.

Dunn said he doesn’t have a feel for whether he’s going to be part of general manager Rick Hahn’s plans. Hahn was open with Jake Peavy as he started talking trades for the pitcher with other teams, and Dunn hopes he gets the same treatment.

”I would think there had to be a little opportunity somewhere before the trade deadline and probably after,“ Dunn said. ”I just don’t want to get ambushed by it -- getting the 11:30-at-night call.

”I would like to be back. I don’t want to be here if it’s going to be one of those (rebuilding years), but I don’t think it’s going to be like that. Next year, with all the young guys we have and all the young pitchers getting a lot of experience, I can see a very exciting jump in the record next year. That’s exciting to me.

“Especially defensively, I think we’re way better. When things go bad, they snowball. A fresh start will be good for everybody.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-97

STREAK: Lost three

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Royals (James Shields, 12-9, 3.21) at White Sox (Chris Sale, 11-13, 2.97)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale is scheduled to make his final start of the season Friday night against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be the fourth time Sale faces the Royals this season. He was 1-1 with a 0.75 ERA in the first three. Sale is on pace to break his club record of 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings; he has a 9.52 rate going into his final outing.

--RHP Andre Rienzo posted a quality start but took the loss in Chicago’s 3-2 defeat to Kansas City. Rienzo gave up all three runs to the Royals, but only two were earned.

--C Tyler Flowers said he doesn’t anticipate the recovery from shoulder surgery to delay the start of his spring training next season. “I‘m not going to push it too much, because we’ve got a fair but of time, but everything looks good,” Flowers said. “It’s pretty much up to me, really (when to start baseball activities). It’s not necessarily about hurting anything. It’s more about having enough strength and comfort to do it. I would say right now I couldn’t do it, but I shouldn’t be off my normal schedule.”

--LHP David Purcey has been shut down for the rest of the season because of an ulnar collateral ligament strain in his elbow. Purcey is not slated for Tommy John surgery, as the injury is expected to heal in 4-6 weeks. Purcey went 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings through 24 appearances out of the bullpen.

--RHP Addison Reed came into the final series of the season on Thursday looking to get back on track as closer, after blowing two saves and allowing three earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings on the final road trip of the year. Prior to blowing the save opportunities, Reed had converted his previous 10.

--1B Paul Konerko launched his 434th career home run in a 3-2 loss to Kansas City, which tied him with Juan Gonzalez and Andruw Jones on the all-time list.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (sore right knee) was hurt Sept. 24, did not play Sept. 25 but returned Sept. 26.

--2B Gordon Beckham (sore leg) did not play Sept. 25 but was back in the lineup Sept. 26.

--LHP David Purcey (strained elbow ligament) has been shut down for the rest of the season. Purcey had a second opinion by Dr. James Andrews and was relieved to find out that the soreness in his pitching arm was just a strained ulnar collateral ligament. He will need 4-6 weeks to let it heal but will not require surgery.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (sore right shoulder) had exploratory surgery Sept. 26. He is expected to be ready by spring training unless some unexpected major damage is found.

--C Tyler Flowers (sore right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 5, with an expected recovery time of three to six months.

--RHP Brian Omogrosso (bone spurs in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He underwent season-ending surgery in August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (tear in the flexor muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7. Recovery time is usually 14-19 months, but Floyd did start a throwing program in early September.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Charlie Leesman

RHP Erik Johnson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Nate Jones

LHP David Purcey

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Ramon Troncoso

CATCHERS:

Josh Phegley

Bryan Anderson

Miguel Gonzalez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Dunn

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Jeff Keppinger

INF Leury Garcia

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Alejandro De Aza

RF Jordan Danks

OF Avisail Garcia