Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

More errors in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Kansas City, more bad at-bats, and yet another solid start wasted by rookie pitcher Andre Rienzo. Pitching coach Don Cooper isn’t the only one that’s seen enough this year, but he’s definitely the most vocal about it.

“Embarrassing,” Cooper said of a lost season. “I‘m embarrassed about what we got done. And I‘m saying everybody. Our group, coaches, players, everybody.”

Enough so that while Cooper usually loves sitting down and watching postseason baseball, that won’t be in his plans this time around.

”I won’t be able to watch any of the postseason on TV,“ Cooper said. ”I need to go home after the end of the season on Sunday and just detox. Just get away from it. Even if you try to talk about the season right now, the bitterness and the frustration put you in a bad place.

“It’s still there, and I don’t think I can even evaluate right now because the constant losing puts you in a bad place.”

Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Royals dropped the Sox to 62-98 on the season, and on a crash course to lose 100 games if they can’t turn things around over the next two games. The last time the Sox were in last place like they are now was 1989. The 98 losses are the most since the 1970 Sox were 56-106.

“This is the exact opposite of any team we’ve had,” Cooper said. “The (shortage of) confidence, the aggressiveness, the fun, coming to the park believing we’re going to win. This is the bizarro world of that. That’s the reality of it.”

And while the starting staff has been a strength of the team, Cooper didn’t want to point fingers on an inconsistent offense and shaky defense.

“There have been some nice individual improvements (from pitchers), but we’re not sitting here thinking we’re smart and ‘hooray for us’ because everybody is a part of what we accomplished -- which is nothing,” Cooper said. “It’s hard to feel smart right now. It’s hard to feel good as a player or a coach when we’re trying to avoid losing 100.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-98

STREAK: Lost four

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Royals (Yordano Ventura, 0-0, 1.59) at White Sox (Erik Johnson, 2-2, 2.82)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erik Johnson will get the start for the White Sox on Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field. Johnson has thrown three quality starts in his four outings since being recalled from the minors earlier this month.

--LHP Chris Sale lasted just 5 1/3 innings and took the loss in the White Sox’s 6-1 defeat against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale allowed three runs on four hits in the first inning and four runs overall. He finished the season with the highest strikeouts-to-walks ratio in franchise history (4.91).

--1B/DH Paul Konerko said on Friday afternoon that he plans to take a month after the season ends to decide whether to retire or play another season. Konerko has dealt with a back injury almost all season, but has hit the ball a lot better the past month. He will be a free agent this winter.

--INF Jeff Keppinger underwent surgery on his shoulder Thursday but did not need structural repairs. He only needed a debridement procedure and should be ready for the White Sox’s spring training.

--2B Gordon Beckham hit a home run for the first time since Aug. 20 in the White Sox’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Two of Beckham’s five homers this year have come against Kansas City.

--LF Dayan Viciedo extended his hitting streak to five games by going 1-for-3 in the White Sox’s 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Chicago. Viciedo is hitting .333 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in his last 29 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody wants that. Is it going to be the big difference of going into next year? Probably not ... but every game you play you want to win, and that’s part of going out tonight and trying to win.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, of trying to avoid losing 100 games.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jeff Keppinger (sore right shoulder) had exploratory surgery Sept. 26 but did not need structural repairs.. He is expected to be redy by spring training unless some unexpected major damage is found.

--LHP David Purcey (strained elbow ligament) was shut down for the rest of the season. Purcey had a second opinion by Dr. James Andrews and was relieved to find out that the soreness in his pitching arm was just a strained ulnar collateral ligament. He will need four to six weeks to let it heal but will not require surgery.

--C Tyler Flowers (sore right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 5, with an expected recovery time of three to six months.

--RHP Brian Omogrosso (bone spurs in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 3. He underwent season-ending surgery in August.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (tear in the flexor muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7. Recovery time is usually 14-19 months, but Floyd did start a throwing program in early September.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Charlie Leesman

RHP Erik Johnson

BULLPEN:

RHP Addison Reed (closer)

RHP Nate Jones

LHP David Purcey

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Dylan Axelrod

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Ramon Troncoso

CATCHERS:

Josh Phegley

Bryan Anderson

Miguel Gonzalez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Dunn

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Jeff Keppinger

INF Leury Garcia

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Alejandro De Aza

RF Jordan Danks

OF Avisail Garcia