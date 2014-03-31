Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

It could not get any worse than last year’s 99-loss season. That was the mentality for second-year general manager Rick Hahn in the offseason, and his mentality after watching his rebuild-on-the-fly coming out of spring camp.

For the Sox, it was definitely a new look to the lineup, and now it is a matter of how quickly it can come together with the games now having meaning.

“Whenever you have a new group together, you don’t know how quickly they are going to jell,” Hahn said. “We’ve tried to emphasize sort of a longer term viewpoint at this point. But it certainly is possible that the clicking starts on Opening Day or very soon thereafter, and this team builds that momentum that we see forward in the future sooner than some anticipate.”

That’s why all eyes will be on the lineup -- specifically Adam Eaton, Jose Abreu, and, of course, Avisail Garcia now in his first full season with the Sox after he was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in the three-team deal that sent Jake Peavy to Boston.

Matt Davidson is starting the year in the minors, but the third baseman could also have a say in the Sox offense by the time the season is over.

Eaton is 25, Abreau, 26, Davidson, 23, and Garcia is just 22, but has the most big-league experience under his belt. Garcia was impressive last season, and that carried over to the spring. He is poised to have a huge year in the middle of the Sox lineup.

For an offense that was near the bottom in almost every American League category last season, Hahn’s hope was younger talent will be better, and also be around for years to grasp the philosophy of new hitting coach Todd Steverson. That appeared to be the case in Cactus League games, especially Eaton, who could be the best pure leadoff hitter the Sox have had since Scott Podsednik, because of his combination of speed and athleticism.

What was not settled in the spring was the bullpen. Injuries slowed down the likes of closer Nate Jones and Matt Lindstrom, and Ronald Belisario was a late arrival because of visa problems. They were all up and running late in Cactus League play, but definitely an area that will be watched.

The starting rotation of Chris Sale, Jose Quintana, John Danks, Felipe Paulino and Erik Johnson is young but talented, especially Sale, Quintana and Danks, now in his second season after shoulder surgery in 2012 slowed him.

But will all this change mean the Sox are ready to contend in the Central Division? Not likely. The defensive fundamentals were terrible last season, and should improve, but there are still too many ifs for the Sox to deal with. And there is still Adam Dunn. While Abreu will take over a majority of the time at first base, Dunn and Paul Konerko will split time at DH. Dunn is in the final year of his four-year deal, and his stay with the Sox has been borderline disastrous, with his best season coming in 2012 when he hit .204 with 41 homers and 96 RBI. He will likely be a trade candidate as the season goes on, but he is not alone. Gordon Beckham, Jeff Keppinger and Dayan Viciedo could both be moved at some point this season.

Beckham started the regular season on the 15-day disabled list, sidelined with a strained left oblique, and Keppinger joined him, slowed down with soreness in his right shoulder. Viciedo and Alejandro De Aza will likely be in a platoon situation, but Viciedo’s star has fallen, and the Sox could move on from him if there are not improvements, especially in a swing that is too inconsistent.

While the rebuilt Sox do have some promise now, there are still more question marks than answers. The hope is those questions will be solved, and solved sooner than later.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

--LHP John Danks could not have had a better spring training, not only mentally getting over the 2012 shoulder surgery that led to a horrible 2013 season, but seems to be physically back, not only posting a 2.96 ERA in five Cactus League starts but adding velocity back to his fastball after there were questions about it last season. “A lot closer to where I was than where I’ve been the last couple of years,” Danks said after his last spring start. “I feel like I can be a lot more aggressive with (the cutter). I really learned how to use a curveball last year, so I‘m going to use that. I feel like I can reach back or throw a cutter and get a chance to get an out now.”

--INF Marcus Semien was named the starting second baseman for the Sox, after it was decided to place Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) on the 15-day disabled list to start the regular season. Beckham tried to push for a return, but the decision was made to play it safe. As for Semien, he knows he is holding down the fort short term. “That’s his spot,” Semien said. “He’s the second baseman here in Chicago.” There is a chance that Semien can stick as a reserve when Beckham returns, but that remains to be seen.

--DH/1B Adam Dunn is in the final year of his four-year, $56 million deal, filled with disappointment and a whole lot of boos from the home crowd, but asked at the end of spring if this was his chance to quiet the doubters, Dunn again had a very Dunn-like answer. “I look at (this year) like, in a perfect world, that would be great, but my whole goal is not an ‘I’ll show you’ kind of deal,” Dunn said. “This sounds boring or like a cliche, but I‘m being honest -- I want to do what helps us win that night. If it’s 0-for-4, and I hit a ground ball to get a guy over, we score and we win, perfect. I’ve never been a numbers guy, and I‘m not going to start being a numbers guy now. There’s only one thing that’s important, and it’s not personal numbers.”

--C Adrian Nieto was the surprise player to make the 25-man roster, as the Rule 5 selection will back up starting C Tyler Flowers, despite never even playing above Class A. “That still hasn’t hit me, to tell you the truth,” Nieto said when he found out. “It was definitely what I wanted to hear at the end of camp. This is one goal I accomplished. I have to continue. I‘m blessed to be one of the 60 guys to have a catching spot in the big leagues.” The key will be getting Nieto as much work as possible in bullpen sessions, especially since playing time could be limited at first.

--RHP Nate Jones was expected to be the closer all along but left spring camp still never given the official word. Not anything new for the Sox, who did the same thing two years ago, hiding the fact that former LHP Hector Santiago was the closer. But all indications have been that it will be Jones, with Matt Lindstrom the safety net in case Jones struggles or needs a rest. “We have numerous late-inning options who, when the right situation arises and the phone rings, will come in and get the three outs based on how Robin and (pitching coach Don Cooper) want to play it,” GM Rick Hahn said. “If that evolves into a situation where one guy is usually the guy with the lead in the ninth, great.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No matter what team you’re on, no matter what the year before was, you come out of spring training, and guys are more energetic and optimistic. But it’s a different group. You don’t feel that same vibe as last year. There’s a lot of guys that weren’t here, so they don’t have to sit here and feel it every day.” -- Sox manager Robin Ventura on his players distancing themselves from last year’s nightmare of a season.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

The White Sox had their share of bumps and bruises during spring camp and will open the season with INF Jeff Keppinger and 2B Gordon Beckham on the 15-day disabled list. The key will be how quickly all the new faces can come together, especially on the offensive end, led by youngsters Adam Eaton, Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia.

ROTATION:

1. LHP Chris Sale

2. RHP Felipe Paulino

3. LHP Jose Quintana

4. RHP Erik Johnson

5. LHP John Danks

The Sox starting rotation has been lefty heavy for the past few seasons, but the hope is the young arm of Johnson combined with a veteran like Paulino will give the starters a different look each day, with the two righties now separating the southpaws.

Sale is the ace of the staff and Quintana has ace-like stuff at times, but the key could be Danks. He will start the season in the No. 5 spot, but that can easily be moved around with off days. For Danks, this is the best that he has felt since 2012 shoulder surgery.

BULLPEN:

RHP Nate Jones (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

The coaching staff and manager Robin Ventura were doing their best to stay secretive about the closing role, but all signs point to Jones getting the first nod. Lindstrom and Webb could each get opportunities, and Veal and Belisario will likely be late-inning setup options.

There are a lot of question marks with this group as guys settle into roles, so expect a lot of trial and error in the first few weeks of the season.

LINEUP:

1. CF Adam Eaton

2. LF Alejandro De Aza

3. 1B Jose Abreu

4. DH Adam Dunn

5. RF Avisail Garcia

6. 3B Conor Gillaspie

7. SS Alexei Ramirez

8. 2B Marcus Semien

9. C Tyler Flowers

Eaton played igniter all spring long at the top of the lineup and showed an ability to put pressure on opposing pitchers once he gets on first because of his base-stealing ability. What the Sox also liked about Eaton was his acumen, both offensively and defensively.

Dunn will have the first opportunity to be the cleanup hitter, surrounded by youth, so it will be very interesting to see how the middle of the lineup settles in.

What Ventura really likes about his lineup is the flexibility to move players around if there are struggles. Injured second baseman Gordon Beckham should be back by mid-April, and along with Ramirez, can flip up to the top of the order if need be.

RESERVES:

C Adrian Nieto

1B/DH Paul Konerko

OF Dayan Viciedo

INF Leury Garcia

It is not often that a team captain serves as a reserve, but that was the role Konerko signed up for in this, likely his last season playing baseball. He could see starting at-bats if Dunn struggles, but for now it will be a platoon situation.

The story of the camp was Nieto winning the backup spot at catcher, simply because the Rule 5 selection has never played higher than Class A. Viciedo could become a starter if De Aza struggles, and Garcia gives the Sox versatility in the infield.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, but the hope was it would be a short stay. Beckham was back to doing baseball activity at the end of camp and seemed close to a return.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was shut down in spring training.