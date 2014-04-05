Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Nate Jones was a vital piece of the White Sox’s 2013 bullpen, but after two appearances this season, he has been placed on the 15-day disabled list.

Jones has a strained muscle in his left hip. He was bothered by it spring training and aggravated it on Thursday pitching against the Minnesota Twins.

After Thursday’s game, White Sox manager Robin Ventura thought rest would be enough for Jones.

“I talked to Herm (trainer Herm Schneider) and Rick (Hahn, general manager) and we decided it was better to just get him healthy,” Ventura said. “You can’t have a guy go out there when he isn’t feeling right. If he feels discomfort, he can do a lot of damage trying to adjust and do something different.”

Jones faced five batters. Four scored and he retired none, allowing two hits and three walks.

He was a valuable part of the bullpen last year, holding first batters to a .131 average, which tied for first among American League relievers. He struck out 89 in 78 innings, induced nine double plays and had a 4-5 record with a 4.15 ERA in 70 relief appearances.

Ventura said Daniel Webb and Maikel Cleto will “move up” in the bullpen pecking order with Jones on the disabled list.

“Bullpens, you’re always going to have guys who are tired or something happens and they have a little twinge,” Ventura said. “You’re going to have to have a lot of guys who have to fill in.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2013: 4-14, 4.75 ERA) at Royals (LHP Bruce Chen, 2013: 9-4, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nate Jones, who was 12-5 with 23 holds and 154 strikeouts in 137 appearances the past two years for the White Sox, was placed on the disabled list with a left hip strain. Jones’ absence will put a strain on the bullpen as he has primarily worked in a setup role the past two seasons.

--RHP Jake Petricka was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take RHP Nate Jones’ spot on the roster and in the bullpen. Petricka worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out one. He was 5-0 with one save and a 181 ERA for Charlotte and double-A Birmingham last season. Petricka, 25, appeared in 16 games last season with Chicago, going 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA.

--2B Gordon Beckham went 0-for-3 Thursday on a minor league rehab assignment with double-A Birmingham. He is on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. While he is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, it will be awhile. “I don’t expect to see Gordon until we’re off this road trip,” Ventura said. “Those obliques are tricky. We have to be 100 percent sure he’s ready and that it’s not going to sneak back up. He batted yesterday and said he feels fine. But I wouldn’t expect him until after our trip.”

--3B Conor Gillaspie returned to the lineup after missing two games with the flu. He went 1-for-3 with sacrifice fly and a walk while batting third.

--RHP Erik Johnson could not make it through five innings in his sixth big-league start. He permitted 10 hits, walked three and hit a batter in 4 2/3 innings. The Royals roughed him up for three runs in the first inning. He exited with the White Sox trailing 7-2. “I tried to be real aggressive early in the count, especially early in the game,” Johnson said. “They did a good job of putting bats on the ball and putting the ball in play and finding holes out there. That’s a good, strong-hitting lineup over there. Especially in the fifth, too many free bases is going to hurt you later. In the first, giving a free base after two singles isn’t going to help you either.”

--C Tyler Flowers had hits in his first three at-bats after going 4-for-4 on Thursday. His consecutive hit streak ended at seven. However, he did reach base when Nori Aoki dropped his fly ball to shallow right in the eighth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have an offense that feels like they can come back. You’re one hit away or one inning away. Guys are still getting on base and they’re still battling. You like that kind of effort.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nate Jones (left gluteal strain) was placed on the disabled list April 4 after aggravating a previous injury April 3.

--3B Conor Gillaspie (flu) was held out of the lineup April 3 for the second consecutive game. Manager Robin Ventura said Gillaspie was improving and was available off the bench April 3.

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Marcus Semien

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Adam Eaton

LF Alejandro De Aza

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn