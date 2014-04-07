Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Second baseman Gordon Beckham likely will be out longer than the White Sox anticipated.

Beckham, sidelined due to a strained left oblique muscle, began a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Birmingham, going 0-for-3.

However, he has not played since because his oblique flared up again and is tender when he swings. He was pulled again from the lineup Saturday and won’t play again until he feels better.

Asked Sunday if Beckham were feeling discomfort in his oblique again, White Sox manager Robin Ventura nodded yes.

“We didn’t feel comfortable putting him back in there,” Ventura said Sunday before the White Sox’s 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. “We were being cautious.”

There is no timetable for when Beckham will play again.

“When he can play quite a few games in a row, then we’ll have something and we can talk about getting him back here,” Ventura said.

Beckham was injured in spring training and began the season on the disabled list. Last season he hit .267 in 103 games, missing seven weeks with a broken left hamate bone. It was his lowest game total since he appeared in 103 as a rookie in 2009.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Felipe Paulino, 0-0, 1.69 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 1-0, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Adam Dunn likely will be sitting the next three days with the White Sox at Colorado for interleague play and the pitchers hitting. Dunn could play in left field, but that appears doubtful. “It’s been brought up; there’s a possibility,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You lose one of your guys when you go (to a National League park). More than likely it’ll be a pinch-hitting role.”

--RHP Felipe Paulino starts Monday against the Rockies. Paulino was in the Rockies’ bullpen at the start of the 2011 season, but he had a 7.36 ERA in 11 relief appearances before he was shipped to the Royals for cash considerations. He played two years with Kansas City, missed a year due to injuries, then joined Chicago this season.

--LHP Chris Sale pitched eight scoreless innings Sunday, allowing just four singles in Chicago’s 5-1 win over the Royals. It was the fourth time in Sale’s career he threw at least eight scoreless innings. He said he “indubitably” knew he had to be on top of his game Sunday with the Royals starting RHP James Shields.

--3B Conor Gillaspie contributed two doubles Sunday and scored the White Sox’s only run off RHP James Shields. It was the second time he collected two doubles in a game. The first was Sept. 9, 2013, against the Tigers.

--SS Alexei Ramirez, who singled home 3B Conor Gillaspie with the first run with two outs in the seventh inning Sunday, has a .422 average (19-for-45) off Royals RHP James Shields. Since the beginning of the 2012 season, Ramirez is 12-for-25 with hits in nine of 10 games against Shields.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s pretty good. He’s nasty. He’s got three pitches he can throw to lefty and righty hitters. When he’s on, he’s locating all of his pitches and throwing them where he wants to be. He’s tough to beat.” -- Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, on LHP Chris Sale, who fired eight shutout innings Sunday in Chicago’s 5-1 win over Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4.

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. There is no timetable for when Beckham will play again.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Marcus Semien

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Adam Eaton

LF Alejandro De Aza

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn