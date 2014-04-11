Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Regardless of his injury, Avisail Garcia is still a big part of the team’s future. Dayan Viciedo now gets a chance to stake his claim.

Garcia was ruled out for the season Thursday after being diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder; he suffered the injury Wednesday diving for a ball in Colorado. Garcia will undergo surgery in the near future and was put on the 15-day disabled list.

“Obviously, it’s lousy,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “Stings for the kid, who is crushed right now. He is very disappointed. He was hoping this was going to be a temporary thing, but obviously he understands the situation in front of him.”

With Garcia out for the season, the White Sox are turning to Viciedo to take his place in right field. Last season, Viciedo hit a disappointing .265 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs, throwing his place in the team’s plans in doubt and reportedly making him available for trade.

Now he’ll be in the lineup every day to replace one of the team’s building blocks.

“At the same time, it does provide some opportunity. We get a chance to see if Dayan Viciedo, at age 25, can make the improvements that he’s shown signs of making already,” Hahn said. “He’s going to have the opportunity to play on a more regular basis, in all probability, and perhaps entrench himself as part of this new long-term core we’re trying to put together.”

Viciedo wasn’t as concerned with his opportunity, thinking more about the injury to Garcia.

“I am really sorry and, to be honest with you, I don’t really want to talk about that,” Viciedo said through a translator. “It’s something you don’t want to wish on anybody, much less on a teammate. It’s a tough situation that could happen to anybody.”

Viciedo went 1-for-4 on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-0, 1.76 ERA) vs. Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 0-1, 6.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks earned his first win of the season, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on six hits. He allowed two runs in the first and one in the third -- an Asdrubal Cabrera home run -- but nothing after that. “I never had a bad win, that’s for certain,” Danks said. “It was frustrating early, the first couple of innings.”

--OF Avisail Garcia was ruled out for the season Thursday after being diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder; he suffered the injury Wednesday diving for a ball in Colorado. Garcia will undergo surgery in the near future and was put on the 15-day disabled list. “Obviously, it’s lousy,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “Stings for the kid, who is crushed right now. He is very disappointed. He was hoping this was going to be a temporary thing, but obviously he understands the situation in front of him.” Garcia was acquired at the trade deadline last year from Detroit in a three-team deal and is considered a big part of Chicago’s rebuilding efforts. He was batting .267 with two home runs and four RBIs before the injury, and he will be replaced in the lineup by OF Dayan Viciedo. “Any time you lose a starter it becomes different and hopefully Tank can fill that in,” manager Robin Ventura said. Hahn said Garcia is expected to be 100 percent by spring training.

--OF Dayan Viciedo started in right field, replacing Avisail Garcia, who was ruled out for the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Viciedo went 1-for-4 and will get the first chance to replace Garcia, and maybe save his up-and-down career with the White Sox. “We get a chance to see if Dayan Viciedo, at age 25, can make the improvements that he’s shown signs of making already,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “He’s going to have the opportunity to play on a more regular basis, in all probability, and perhaps entrench himself as part of this new long-term core we’re trying to put together.”

--OF Jordan Danks was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Charlotte to take the roster spot of OF Avisail Garcia, who was ruled out for the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Danks has played in parts of two seasons for the White Sox, hitting .229 (52 of 227) with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 129 games. “Just digesting what’s going on right now,” Danks said. “Obviously, it was very unexpected and nobody wanted it to happen but now it’s just ...??I‘m here to, like I’ve said in the past, just to play whatever role they want me to.”

--1B Jose Abreu hit two home runs and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. The home runs were Abreu’s third and fourth of the season, and he became the first White Sox player to have two multi-homer games within his first 10 career games. His 14 RBIs in the first 10 games are the most for a Chicago player since Ron Kittle’s 14 in 1983. “Well, I’ve been working with him in the cage the last couple days,” manager Robin Ventura joked. “He’s just really good. The simple fact is he’s a good hitter.”

--LHP Chris Sale will start Friday for the White Sox. Sale is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA. In his last start, Sale threw eight shutout innings in a 5-1 win over the Royals. Sale was 0-4 with an 8.61 ERA in four starts against Cleveland last year.

--2B Gordon Beckham is closer to restarting his rehab from a left oblique injury that has him on the disabled list. General manager Rick Hahn said there’s a “chance” he can return in the next few days. “We think things are calming down. He’s going to start swinging again today and hopefully work his way back in the lineup in the coming days,” Hahn said. Beckham hit .267 last season.

--OF Gorkys Hernandez was acquired from the Royals on Thursday for cash considerations. Hernandez, who was playing for Triple-A Omaha, will move to Triple-A Charlotte. He split the 2012 season between Pittsburgh and Miami, then spent all of last year in the minors. He owns a major league hitting line of .192/.267/.301 in 70 games.

--INF Jeff Keppinger is playing in extended spring training games. General manager Rick Hahn said Keppinger played three innings Wednesday and should be in the lineup again Friday. “He’s working his way toward a rehab assignment but not quite there yet,” Hahn said. Keppinger has been on the disabled list since March 30 as he recovers from right shoulder surgery in September.

--RHP Nate Jones has been on the disabled list since April 4 with a muscle strain in his left hip. General manager Rick Hahn said an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Hahn said Jones is doing better.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We get a chance to see if Dayan Viciedo, at age 25, can make the improvements that he’s shown signs of making already. He’s going to have the opportunity to play on a more regular basis, in all probability, and perhaps entrench himself as part of this new long-term core we’re trying to put together.” -- general manager Rick Hahn, talking about the replacement for OF Avisail Garcia, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) is out for the season due to the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. Garcia was put on the 15-day disabled list and will undergo surgery in the near future.

--RHP Ronald Belisario (lower right back tightness) left the April 9 game early. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural.

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. On April 10, general manager Rick Hahn said there’s a “chance” he can return in the next few days.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Marcus Semien

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn