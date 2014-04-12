Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The opposition still hasn’t quite figured out White Sox rookie Jose Abreu.

The Cuban first baseman had his second multi-homer effort in three games in Thursday’s 7-3 victory over the Indians and led the major leagues with 14 RBIs entering Friday, when the White Sox beat the Indians 9-6.

Oh, and he was also tied for the American League home run lead with four.

“The only success and expectations I care about are the team’s success,” the 27-year-old infielder said on Friday. “Whatever I can do to help the team to win and succeed is all that matters.”

Abreu is the third player in major league history with two multi-homer games in his first 10 games, along with Kansas City’s Mark Quinn (1999) and Pittsburgh’s Dino Restelli (1949).

Thursday’s second-inning home run -- a 411-foot shot to left center field -- was the first of his career at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu added a 386-foot blast to left in the fifth inning.

“Up to now it’s been a great experience, a beautiful experience,” Abreu said. “I‘m thankful for the support from the people and my teammates that have made this start what it is. I just want to continue to do what I‘m doing.”

He’s on a pace to hit 65 home runs and collect 227 RBIs.

“It’s early, but he’s good,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “The age that he’s at right now coming over, you’re not looking at a 19-year-old kid coming over here and crossing your fingers and hoping that he’s good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-5

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 0-0, 4.22 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Felipe Paulino (0-1, 6.52)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (3-0) said his mechanics were off on Friday, but he had enough to hold the Indians to three runs while his teammates backed him up on offense. “My fastball command wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be, breaking ball was not really sharp and I couldn’t command that,” said Sale, the major league’s first three-game winner this season. “It was a combination of a lot of things, not really finding a rhythm and finding my groove.” But Sale also had the support sometimes lacking in previous outings as the White Sox opened a 5-3 lead by the time he left. “You don’t see too many guys like Sale,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s unique.”

--RHP Daniel Webb had a solid two-inning effort -- his first scoreless outing of the season and just the team’s third -- in Thursday’s 7-3 victory over the Indians. “Webby came in and was throwing great, it was one of those you wanted to leave him in there,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He can go multiple innings.” Webb has pitched a team-high 6 1/3 innings as he stepped in to relieve starter. “First you have to have the ability and he definitely has that,” Ventura said. “And he also has a certain temperament that we like. He’s confident, aggressive all those things and we’re pretty pleased with him.”

--1B Jose Abreu seems unfazed by his early season success. The rookie Cuban 1B had his second multi-homer effort in three games in Thursday’s 7-3 victory over the Indians and led the major leagues with 14 RBIs entering Friday’s second game. “The only success and expectations I care about are the team’s success,” the 27-year-old infielder said on Friday. “Whatever I can do to help the team to win and succeed is all that matters.” He’s is the third player in major league history with two multi-homer games in his first 10 games, along with Kansas City’s Mark Quinn (1999) and Pittsburgh’s Dino Restelli (1949).

--OF Jordan Danks was called up from Triple-A Charlotte after the White Sox lost OF Avisail Garcia to a season-ending shoulder injury. Whether that helps ease the pain of losing Garcia is uncertain. “I don’t know if you even lesson the blow,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Avi’s a special talent but when guys come up here you just want them to play and do well. We want Jordan to be himself and play.” Danks spent portions of 2012-13 with the White Sox and hit .229 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 129 games. “When guys come up here you want them to do well.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have a biased opinion, but I think Adam Eaton is the most exciting player in baseball. Every time he gets up to the plate something’s going to happen.” -- LHP Chris Sale, regarding White Sox CF Adam Eaton, who was 2-for-3 with three runs scored in Friday’s win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) is out for the season due to the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. Garcia was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10 and he is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Ronald Belisario (lower right back tightness) left the April 9 game early. He did not play April 10-11. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural.

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. On April 10, general manager Rick Hahn said there’s a “chance” he can return in the next few days.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Marcus Semien

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn

===