Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox infielder Alexei Ramirez knows he’s a free-swinger, but he’s driving a lot of baseballs around the ballpark through the first two weeks of the season.

Despite a career .250 batting average in the month of April, Ramirez came into a series-opening 2-1 victory against the Boston Red Sox at U.S. Cellular Field leading the American League in batting average (.420), hits (21), on-base percentage (.463), slugging percentage (.680) and average with runners in scoring position (.583).

He also went 1-for-3 and extended his season-opening hitting streak to 14 games, scoring the game-winning run in the ninth on an error after drilling a walk-off home run this past Sunday to beat the Cleveland Indians.

“This has just developed,” Ramirez said through an interpreter. “I think if one prepares himself and gets himself ready and plays with passion, you’re going to have good things happen. This has been a great start for me, but I can’t say there’s one thing or the other. I‘m just thankful that I‘m being blessed that I started off this way.”

His hot streak at the plate is helping the White Sox put up some impressive offensive numbers. Chicago came into Tuesday’s game leading the major leagues in runs per game (6.15) and the AL in average (.284) and on-base plus slugging (.816). Ramirez had also driven in 12 runs before the game, which was already a career-high for the month of April, when temperatures are routinely in the high 30s and 40s.

The Cuban-born Ramirez said he’s learned how to deal with the cold weather, which could be part of the reason he’s doing so well at the plate this quickly.

“I have friends and teammates who’ve always told me dealing with the cold is psychological and I completely agree with them,” Ramirez said. “I’ve just been dressing warm and not really thinking about it is the only way I approach it.”

Whatever he’s doing, White Sox manager Robin Ventura is enjoying the results. Along with steady play at shortstop, Ramirez is giving his lineup some welcome production from the bottom third of the order.

“There’s some of it you can’t explain, because he swings at a lot of pitches,” Ventura said. “But he feels good, he’s seeing the ball well ... you’d like it to be a little bit more in the zone, but he’s a very aggressive hitter. What he does do, is he puts it on the barrel. He’s been hitting it the other way, pulling it, so there’s really not a pattern yet of where, exactly, he’s hitting it. He’s putting it on the barrel and doing a good job of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz 0-1, 6.97 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks 1-0, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Avisail Garcia underwent surgery in Chicago to repair a torn labrum and avulsion fracture in his left shoulder. The surgery was performed by a team of three surgeons led by Dr. Anthony Romeo. Garcia is out for the season, but will remain in Chicago with the team and undergo six months of rehabilitation therapy. He is expected to be available, without restrictions, for the start of training camp in 2015. “It went well, we do know that,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I haven’t talked to him yet. He’s resting right now, but everything went well and they’re very pleased with what happened. But he’s got a long road ahead.”

--SS Alexei Ramirez continued his hot hitting Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field by going 1-for-3 and extending his season-opening hitting streak to 14 games in the White Sox’s 2-1 victory against the Boston Red Sox. The streak is tied with Lance Johnson for the second-longest streak in franchise history. His single in the ninth also led to Ramirez scoring the game-winning run against the from second base on a throwing error to first by rookie shortstop Xander Bogaerts. “I‘m just very fortunate, but more so I was happy that I was able to get on base so we can win the game, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Ramirez, who’s hitting .415, said. “But very thankful, very thankful to God for allowing me to do that.”

--2B Gordon Beckham continued his injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday by playing in a doubleheader. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Beckham, who went a combined 0-for-6 in the doubleheader, could need up to a week’s worth of games more before he’s ready to make his season debut. “When he says he feels something, you slow it down, so he hasn’t really played three or four games in a row,” Ventura said. “You’d like to see him, since he’s missed so much, be able to get a good six, seven days in there where he’s playing all the time and letting it go.”

--RHP Frank Francisco agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the White Sox. The 33-year-old reliever will report to extended spring training and join Triple-A Charlotte. Francisco holds career major league marks of 20-22 with a 3.93 ERA, 73 saves and 421 strikeouts in 387 games with the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s something that is very collective, it’s a lot of people that (are) involved in it, and that’s very good. The best thing is we’re looking to win and we are winning. We’ve got a lot of guys playing well, so that’s a good thing.” -- SS Alexei Ramirez, who continued his hot hitting Tuesday night by going 1-for-3 to extend his season-opening hitting streak to 14 games in the White Sox’s 2-1 victory against the Boston Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He is out for the season due to the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. He underwent surgery April 15. He is out for the season and will undergo six months of rehabilitation. He is expected to be available to start spring training in 2015.

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. He re-started his injury rehab assignment with the Double-A Birmingham on April 15. Manager Robin Ventura said April 15 that he might need up to week more to feel fully recovered.

--RHP Ronald Belisario (lower right back tightness) left the April 9 game early. He did not play April 10-11 but returned April 12.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

LHP Donnie Veal

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Marcus Semien

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn