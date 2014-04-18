Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Through the Chicago White Sox’s first 10 games of the season, it looked like they won the offseason.

Cuban slugger Jose Abreu, who signed a six-year, $68 million contract with the White Sox in the offseason, was looking very much like the real deal. During that 10-game stretch, Abreu hit .300 with four home runs and 14 RBIs. What stood out to opposing managers was Abreu’s ability to wait for his pitch and drive the ball seemingly with little effort.

But as White Sox manager Robin Ventura predicted early in the season, Abreu would eventually hit a skid and those struggles have been apparent in his last five games. Mired in a 1-for-20 slump in Abreu’s last five games, Ventura gave him the day off Thursday opting to start Paul Konerko at first base against the Boston Red Sox.

Abreu’s recent struggles are somewhat of a surprise considering the day before his slump began, he hit his second two-homer game in three days. But Ventura said Abreu might be feeling fatigued after starting every game to open the season combined with teams starting to get reports on him. Abreu came into the game in the ninth Thursday as a pinch hitter with two outs and a runner on first. But with the White Sox trailing the Red Sox, 3-1, Abreu grounded out to third to end the game.

For the White Sox to be successful this season, Abreu, their No. 4 hitter, can’t go into prolonged skid at the plate. He spent time before Thursday’s game hitting in the batting cage and has shown the work ethic dating to spring training that should make his problems short lived.

“The hardest part of all this is that baseball’s relentless,” Ventura said. “It’s every day of being able to gear back up and when you’re not feeling quite right to be able to go out and perform. He’s got certain pressures on him that probably other guys don’t have, so today’s a good day to just give him a day.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-8

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Felipe Paulino, 0-1, 7.98 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 2-0, 2.70)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu was given the day off for Thursday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. Abreu is in the midst of a 1-for-20 slump spanning his last five games. Abreu’s day off gave Paul Konerko a rare start at first base. Still, the White Sox need Abreu to get back on track as their No. 4 hitter. Abreu’s average has dropped to .217 this season, though he does have four home runs and 14 RBIs.

--RHP Zack Putnam had his contract purchased by the White Sox before Thursday’s game. Putnam posted a 1-0 record with a 0.00 ERA in six innings and 11 strikeouts in four relief appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. Perhaps most importantly, Putnam walked only one batter. Walks have plagued the White Sox’s bullpen this season and Putnam has an opportunity to be a stabilizing arm.

--LHP Donnie Veal was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to create a roster spot for RHP Zack Putnam. Veal had a 7.50 ERA, allowing five earned runs in six innings. He issued seven walks and struck out six in seven relief appearances. Veal’s demotion leaves the White Sox with only one lefty in the bullpen, Scott Downs, which will limit manager Robin Ventura’s options.

--SS Alexei Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-out single in the ninth inning to pass Frank Thomas for the longest season-opening hitting streak in White Sox history. Ramirez is hitting .381 this season and is tied for the team lead in home runs (four) and RBIs (14). Although Ramirez has been hitting mainly in the lower part of the lineup, it’s given the White Sox a more balanced lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That atmosphere tonight it was great. Obviously knowing who you got across the way, runs are going to be scarce. Going out there and giving everything you got, a team rolls in like this, you can’t really have any consternation with that. You can’t shy away from that.” -- LHP Chris Sale, after a 3-1 loss to Boston on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He is out for the season due to the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. He underwent surgery April 15. He is out for the season and will undergo six months of rehabilitation. He is expected to be available to start spring training in 2015.

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. He re-started his injury rehab assignment with the Double-A Birmingham on April 15. Manager Robin Ventura said April 15 that he might need up to week more to feel fully recovered.

--RHP Ronald Belisario (lower right back tightness) left the April 9 game early. He did not play April 10-11 but returned April 12.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Marcus Semien

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn