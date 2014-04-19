Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- After a pair of close losses against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday and Thursday, the Chicago White Sox hit full-on slump mode on Friday in a dud of a series opener at Texas, falling 12-0.

White Sox starter Felipe Paulino struggled to his worst outing of the season. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings, gave up 10 runs, all earned, on 13 hits. It was yet another egg for Paulino. He started the season giving up just one run in 5 1/3 innings against Minnesota, though he didn’t get the win in a 7-6 White Sox victory. Since then, Paulino gave up six runs in consecutive outings before being shelled by the Rangers on Friday.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said the team will look at its options before sending Paulino to start again. But he acknowledged that Paulino is doing several things that allow hitters to pound the ball.

“Location is the biggest thing of not really being able to throw a strike when you know you’re going to throw a strike and put it where you really want to,” Ventura said. “This is a league that punishes you if you don’t do that.”

Making matters worse, the White Sox didn’t come close to keeping up with the Rangers offense.

Texas starter Martin Perez threw a complete-game shutout, the first of his career, striking out eight and giving up just three hits.

The lone bright spot for the White Sox was that shortstop Alexei Ramirez ran his season-opening hitting streak to 17 games (21 straight going back to last season) as he singled to right in the fifth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-0, 2.37 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 0-1, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alexei Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single in the fifth. Ramirez’s streak is the longest season-opening streak in White Sox history and the longest in the major leagues this season. Ramirez has hit in 21 consecutive games dating back to last season.

--2B Leury Garcia posted his second extra-base hit of the season and the only one for the White Sox when he doubled with one out in the third. It was a homecoming of sorts for Garcia, who came up to the majors for the first time with the Rangers in 2013.

--LHP Scott Downs pitched two innings and gave up one run with the Rangers already far in front. But Downs highlight’ was facing down Texas CF Leonys Martin when Martin had a chance to hit for the cycle in the eighth. Martin needed a double for the cycle, but Downs struck him out swinging with a sinker on a 1-2 count.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At some point, I‘m going to be myself. This happens to everybody.” -- RHP Felipe Paulino, who struggled to his worst outing of the season in Friday’s 12-0 loss to Texas. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings, gave up 10 runs, all earned, on 13 hits.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (left leg injury) exited the April 18 game in the bottom of the fifth. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Eaton potentially had a hamstring issue, but also used the vague term “lower body” injury.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He is out for the season due to the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. He underwent surgery April 15. He is out for the season and will undergo six months of rehabilitation. He is expected to be available to start spring training in 2015.

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. He re-started his injury rehab assignment with the Double-A Birmingham on April 15. Manager Robin Ventura said April 15 that he might need up to week more to feel fully recovered.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Marcus Semien

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn

====