Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

White Sox pull out of slide

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It was looking like this would be Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura’s worst trip to Texas since Nolan Ryan put him in a headlock in 1993.

But the White Sox bounced back with a 16-2 win in the series finale on Sunday to stop what was starting to seem like a brutal slide. Chicago had lost two close games to the Boston Red Sox in the previous series and two not-so-close ones to Texas for a four-game losing streak.

Erik Johnson put a band-aid on the White Sox’s starting pitching woes. After Chicago starters Felipe Paulino and Jose Quintana combined to give up 15 runs in the first two games of the series, Johnson held the Rangers to one hit and one earned run in five innings.

He was not terribly consistent, giving up five walks, unleashing a wild pitch and throwing only 44 strikes in his 87-pitch outing, but Rangers manager Ron Washington said Johnson was at least “effectively wild.”

“It’s always a good day if you get a win, if the team gets a win especially,” Johnson said. “I didn’t have my command like I wanted to. It’s not the day that I wanted, but I’ll take it. I did make some big pitches when I needed them.”

And after scoring four runs in their previous three games, the White Sox busted out of the slump for 16 runs and 18 hits.

First baseman Jose Abreu went 3-for-6 with a homer and two doubles. Right fielder Dayan Viciedo went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run. Second baseman Marcus Semien went 4-for-6 with a triple and four RBI, and center fielder Jordan Danks hit his first home run of the season in his return to his home state.

At least Chicago and Ventura showed it can punch back this time.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 1-0, 3.32 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 0-1, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jordan Danks gave the White Sox their first lead of the series against the Rangers on Sunday when he hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the third inning. Danks’ homer no doubt gave a boost of confidence to Chicago pitchers, who struggled to hold back Texas in the first two games of the series. The White Sox’s pitching staff responded by holding the Rangers to two hits on Sunday.

--RHP Erik Johnson put a band-aid Sunday on the White Sox’s starting pitching woes in the series with the Rangers. After Chicago starters Felipe Paulino and Jose Quintana combined to give up 15 runs in the first two games of the series, Johnson held the Rangers to one hit and one earned run in five innings.

--OF Alejandro De Aza lost out on an unusual call in the top of the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against the Rangers. De Aza swung at a 1-2 pitch and was hit on the hands by the ball. Home plate umpire James Hoye called De Aza out swinging and the umpiring crew upheld the call after a video review. Major League Baseball confirmed that De Aza was correctly called out on a check swing. “They said it hit my hand and it didn’t hit the bat, and I swung the bat,” De Aza said. “I don’t know. What I know, I didn’t swing the bat and the ball hit me and hit the bat.”

--2B Marcus Semien delivered the decisive hit in the top of the sixth inning on Sunday against the Rangers when he tripled off the wall in left-center field. Semien’s bases-loaded drive scored right fielder Dayan Viciedo, shortstop Alexei Ramirez and center fielder Jordan Danks.

--1B Jose Abreu hit his fifth home run of the season, off Rangers starter Robbie Ross in the top of the fifth innin on Sunday. The blast to deep right field, estimated to have traveled 403 feet, gave the White Sox a 5-2 lead.

NOTE TO QUOTE: “It’s always a good day if you get a win, if the team gets a win especially. I didn’t have my command like I wanted to. It’s not the day that I wanted, but I’ll take it. I did make some big pitches when I needed them.” -- White Sox pitcher Erik Johnson, after he picked up his first win of the season on Sunday against the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (left leg injury) exited the April 18 game in the bottom of the fifth. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Eaton potentially had a hamstring issue, but also used the vague term “lower body” injury.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He is out for the season due to the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. He underwent surgery April 15. He is out for the season and will undergo six months of rehabilitation. He is expected to be available to start spring training in 2015.

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. He restarted his injury rehab assignment with the Double-A Birmingham on April 15. Manager Robin Ventura said April 15 that he might need up to week more to feel fully recovered.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Marcus Semien

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn