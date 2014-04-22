Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Those 127 pitches Chris Sale threw against Boston on Thursday apparently took a toll on his prized left arm.

Sale felt soreness since he threw a career high in pitches during his last start and underwent an MRI in Detroit on Monday night. It revealed no ligament damage but he was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a flexor muscle strain in his pitching arm.

“I‘m not smart enough to know if that’s the cause of it,” senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn said of Sale’s elevated pitch count. “There was certainly no indication before or during that start there was the least bit of doing any damage to himself. We’re going to do everything in our power to protect him for the long term.”

He was scheduled to start Tuesday against Detroit’s ace, Justin Verlander. Left-hander Charlie Leesman was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and will start in his place.

The preliminary results of the MRI were actually good news to Sale, who feared he might join the ever-growing list of pitchers who have suffered season-ending injuries.

“It’s a big, big relief to Chris, in large part due to how many incidents we’ve seen of ligament damage already this year,” Hahn said. “It’s something Chris referred to a couple of times when we talked to him today. It was very important for us to get this film to know what we’re dealing with and also so that Chris can rest easy and know that’s he’s structurally sound.”

Sale will also miss a start against Tampa Bay but Hahn is optimistic Sale will be ready to go once he’s eligible to come off the DL.

Sale’s violent delivery have often made observers wonder how long he can last as a starter without a major injury. So far, he has proven durable. He made 29 starts after moving into the rotation early in the 2012 season, then started 30 times last season with only one minor issue, when similar soreness forcing him to skip a start last May.

“It’s something we’ve dealt with before with him,” manager Robin Ventura said. “You just don’t want to take any chances, it just comes down to that. We got it figured out while the game (Monday) was going on. We’ll give him some rest and get him healthy.”

Sale has been sharp in his first four starts, collecting three wins with a 2.30 ERA. He entered Monday tied for third in the American League in strikeouts with 29 in 27 1/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Charlie Leesman, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 2-1, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday night after an MRI revealed a flexor muscle strain to his pitching arm. He has been bothered by muscular soreness since he threw a career-high 127 pitches against Boston on Thursday. Sale, who gave up one run and struck out 10 Red Sox, skipped his usual bullpen session on Sunday. He will miss a minimum of two starts but the team is hopeful he will be ready to pitch once he’s eligible to come off the DL.

--LHP Charlie Leesman was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday night and will start Tuesday’s game against Detroit ace Justin Verlander. Leesman made three starts for Charlotte this month, going 0-2 with a 1.59 ERA. He appeared in eight games for the White Sox last season, including one start. He was 0-0 with a 7.04 ERA. General manager Rick Hahn wouldn’t commit to Leesman beyond one start.

--CF Adam Eaton was unavailable against Detroit on Tuesday because of a mild left hamstring strain. He could miss the entire series. He left Saturday’s game against Texas during the fifth inning. “We’ve got to make sure it’s 100 percent and it’s not anything that going to come back to bite him,” manager Robin Ventura said. “We’ll be very cautious with him because he’s kind of a maniac when he runs around.”

--1B Jose Abreu had a run-scoring double on Monday against Detroit. Abreu leads the team in home runs (5) and RBIs (18) despite his .244 average. “He’s not a regular rookie,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s very mature how he goes about his business. That’s the biggest thing that jumps out about him.”

--LHP John Danks recorded his second victory of the season on Monday, scattering six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Danks, who had just one strikeout, constantly pitched out of trouble as the Tigers put base runners on every inning. He allowed only one run after getting into a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the second. Manager Robin Ventura said Danks had a superior changeup that kept the Tigers off-balance and that his location is better than it was last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I dodged a big bullet there. Obviously, two walks in that inning were not good. To get out of that with just one run, I guess you have to take that. I try to keep myself out of those situations the best I can.” -- LHP John Danks, after the Tigers loaded the bases in the second inning against the White Sox with no outs but only got an RBI groundout from C Alex Avila.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Sale felt soreness in his pitching arm on April 17. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. Sale will miss two starts but the club is hopeful he will return once he’s eligible to come off the DL.

--CF Adam Eaton (left leg injury) exited the April 18 game in the bottom of the fifth. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Eaton potentially had a hamstring issue, but also used the vague term “lower body” injury. He was unavailable April 21 and could miss the entire series with Detroit.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He is out for the season due to the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. He underwent surgery April 15. He is out for the season and will undergo six months of rehabilitation. He is expected to be available to start spring training in 2015.

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. He restarted his injury rehab assignment with the Double-A Birmingham on April 15. Manager Robin Ventura said April 15 that he might need up to week more to feel fully recovered.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

ROTATION:

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

LHP Charlie Leesman

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Marcus Semien

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn

