Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Another day, another injury

DETROIT -- Third baseman Conor Gillaspie’s swollen left hand, which kept him out of Tuesday night’s game, was just the latest injury in what has been a war of attrition for the Chicago White Sox this season.

Gillaspie, who is hitting .302, does not expect to miss more than a game or two, but there seems to be a new issue every day for the White Sox.

Chicago placed ace left-hander Chris Sale on the 15-day disabled list on Monday because of a flexor muscle strain. Sale will miss at least two starts, but an MRI revealed no ligament damage.

“We feel like we’ve been dropping like flies around here,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “We’ve had a lot of people go down.”

Mainstay infielders Gordon Beckham (strained oblique) and Jeff Keppinger (shoulder surgery) have yet to make their season debuts. Projected closer Nate Jones lasted just two appearances before joining them on the DL with a back injury. Center fielder Adam Eaton has missed three consecutive games with a hamstring strain.

The biggest blow was outfielder Avisail Garcia’s season-ending shoulder injury while diving for a fly ball in Colorado on April 9.

Ventura has needed to improvise, but the White Sox have shown some depth in the infield and outfield with Gillaspie, Marcus Semien, Jordan Danks and Dayan Viciedo seeing their roles expand. The offense has not suffered; the White Sox came into Tuesday leading the majors in runs per game (5.45).

Replacing Jones has been tougher. Reliever Matt Lindstrom has blown three saves in Jones’ absence. And Charlie Leesman, who filled in for Sale on Tuesday, was knocked out in the third inning.

“You feel bad for Avy missing the whole year, but injuries are a part of it,” Ventura said. “You just get another guy in and keep playing. You can’t sit around and feel sorry for yourself because you get you brains beat in if you worry about injuries and things like that.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAKS: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (Andre Rienzo, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Tigers (Drew Smyly, 1-1, 4.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andre Rienzo receives his first start this season at Detroit on Wednesday. Rienzo made one relief appearance, a scoreless inning during a 16-2 victory at Texas on Sunday. Rienzo had a quality start at Comerica Park in his only previous outing against Detroit. Rienzo gave up two runs in six innings last Aug. 4 but did not factor in the decision.

--3B Conor Gillaspie missed Tuesday’s game against Detroit because of swollen left hand. Gillaspie said the injury was caused by swinging at inside pitches. The injury is in the fleshy part of the hand. He plans to wear a pad on the hand when he returns for protection. “You get jammed once or twice and then every time you get jammed it flares up on you,” he said. “I think (the pain) will go away when I start wearing the pad, but it was pretty tender (Tuesday).”

--INF Leury Garcia received his sixth start at second base on Tuesday and went hitless in three official at-bats with a walk. Garcia was inserted into the lineup because 3B Conor Gillaspie was nursing a hand injury and 2B Marcus Semien shifted to 3B. Garcia’s roster spot is tenuous with 2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) expected to come off the 15-day disabled list as early as this weekend.

--LHP Charlie Leesman was battered around after being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday night and starting Tuesday’s game in Detroit. Leesman allowed a run in the first inning, then was knocked out in the third as the Tigers scored five runs. He surrendered nine hits during his abbreviated stint, including five extra-base hits. Leesman replaced ace Chris Sale, who went on the disabled list with a flexor muscle strain. Manager Robin Ventura would not commit to another start by Leesman after the game.

--RF Dayan Viciedo had a career-high four hits on Tuesday against Detroit, including three off Tigers ace Justin Verlander. Viciedo, who also drew a walk, raised his average to .361 and has now reached safely in 15 of 18 games this season. He is tied for the team lead with seven doubles and has solidified a starting spot after coming into the season with an undefined role.

--1B Jose Abreu smashed his team-high sixth home run on Tuesday. His blast to straightaway center off Detroit ace Justin Verlander traveled over the 420-foot sign. Abreu added another hit and run scored before coming out during the sixth inning. Manager Robin Ventura wanted to give Abreu some rest when the score was lopsided. Abreu will be back in the lineup on Wednesday.

NOTE TO QUOTE: “Once he gets a lead like that, he kind of goes into power-save mode. He wasn’t really cranking it up and letting it fly. He was controlling with off-speed stuff and getting guys out front.” -- manager Robin Ventura after the White Sox faced Tigers starter Justin Verlander on Tuesday night.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Sale felt soreness in his pitching arm on April 17. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. Sale will miss two starts, but the club is hopeful he will return once he is eligible to come off the DL.

--CF Adam Eaton (left leg injury) exited the April 18 game in the bottom of the fifth. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Eaton potentially had a hamstring issue, but also used the vague term “lower body” injury. He could miss the entire series with Detroit.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He is out for the season because of the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. He underwent surgery on April 15. He is out for the season and will undergo six months of rehabilitation. He is expected to be available to start spring training in 2015.

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. He restarted his injury rehab assignment with the Double-A Birmingham on April 15. Manager Robin Ventura said April 15 that he might need up to week more to feel fully recovered.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

--3B Conor Gillaspie missed Tuesday’s game against Detroit because of swollen left hand. Gillaspie said the injury was caused by swinging at inside pitches. The injury is in the fleshy part of the hand. He plans to wear a pad on the hand when he returns for protection.

ROTATION:

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

LHP Charlie Leesman

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Marcus Semien

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn

============