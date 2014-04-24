Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Paul Konerko is still getting used to being a pinch hitter on many nights. He felt a lot more comfortable in a starting role on Wednesday.

Konerko, who has 434 career home runs, received just his fourth start this season against Detroit. He went 3 for 4 to raise his average to .217.

Konerko knew he wouldn’t play regularly once the club signed Cuban star first baseman Jose Abreu during the offseason. Adam Dunn was already entrenched as the designated hitter against right-handed pitchers, leaving Konerko with a limited role as the DH against lefties and as a pinch hitter.

Manager Robin Ventura knows Konerko has been put in a tough spot.

“It’s the hardest thing to do,” he said. “You sit around and then come in and get one at-bat a night. It’s not easy. He knew that coming in. Having done it myself, I know it’s not easy. You can’t look at the (scoreboard) as far as (what) the numbers are because every time you go in you have one chance to help your team win.”

Konerko says it has taken a few weeks to get acclimated to his new role.

“I’ve played a million games -- I’ve been playing for a long time. But this role, no matter how many games you’ve played before, it’s always a little bit of an adjustment,” he said. “You go out and you feel you’re doing everything right and it doesn’t end up going right. That’s normal. After three weeks of doing it, I think I’ve gotten better at it. Every time my name gets called, I‘m a little more calm and collected.”

Konerko’s four total bases gave him 3,950 in his career, breaking the franchise record of 3,949 held by Frank Thomas.

“Any time you hear ‘franchise lead’ or something like that, that’s cool,” Konerko said. “It’s always something you enjoy. I’ll look back and enjoy it more seven months from now and beyond.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAKS: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-0, 2.37 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 1-1, 2.33)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andre Rienzo recorded the victory in his first start this season at Detroit on Wednesday. Rienzo lasted 6 1/3 innings despite allowing four runs in the fourth. He allowed five hits and struck out three. Manager Robin Ventura said Rienzo was effective mixing in his curveball, which allowed him to bounce back after the shaky inning.

--3B Conor Gillaspie sat out for the second straight game Wednesday because of a swollen left hand. Manager Robin Ventura said Gillaspie, who is batting .302 with 12 RBI, will return for Thursday’s matinee. Gillaspie said the injury was caused by swinging at inside pitches. He plans to wear a pad on the hand for protection.

--CF Adam Eaton missed his fourth consecutive game on Wednesday with a strained left hamstring. Manager Robin Ventura said Eaton would sit out at least one more game but could be available for the weekend series against Tampa Bay. “He’s getting closer,” Ventura said. “I don’t think we’re heading for a DL-type of thing, but you still have to watch him because of his (aggressive) personality.”

--LHP Charlie Leesman was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Wednesday’s game in Detroit. He got hammered by the Tigers on Tuesday after his recall from Charlotte on Monday. Leesman allowed a run in the first, then was knocked out in the third as the Tigers scored five runs. Leesman was scheduled to start Sunday and manager Robin Ventura is unsure who will start that day.

--LHP Jose Quintana will start the finale of the four-game series in Detroit on Thursday afternoon and will oppose reigning Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer. Quintana is coming off his worst outing of the season, when he gave up five runs in five innings at Texas on April 19 and was tagged with his first loss. He has been effective against the Tigers in the past. He owns a 2-0 record in four career starts with a 2.70 ERA, along with 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.

--2B Gordon Beckham was activated off the 15-day disabled list after Wednesday’s win over Detroit. Beckham, who went on the DL in March with a strained left oblique, restarted his injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 15 after a setback. Beckham has had 39 at-bats since the restart, hitting .154 with one homer and six RBI. He will have to battle for playing time with Marcus Semien.

--INF Marcus Semien hit his first career grand slam on Wednesday, which proved to be the winning hit. His seventh-inning blast off Detroit reliever Ian Krol gave the White Sox a 6-4 lead. Semien was 0-for-3 before the at-bat, including two strikeouts. “I’ve been using my hands more and taking my body out of my swing, just trusting my hands,” he said. “The first two at-bats didn’t go my way, but you’ve got to stick with it the whole game.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. He restarted his injury rehab assignment with the Double-A Birmingham on April 15. Beckham was activated off the DL on April 23.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Sale felt soreness in his pitching arm on April 17. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. Sale will miss two starts, but the club is hopeful he will return once he is eligible to come off the DL.

--CF Adam Eaton (strained left hamstring) missed his fourth consecutive game on April 23. Manager Robin Ventura said Eaton would sit out at least one more game but could be available for the weekend series against Tampa Bay. “He’s getting closer,” Ventura said. “I don’t think we’re heading for a DL-type of thing, but you still have to watch him because of his (aggressive) personality.”

--3B Conor Gillaspie (swollen left hand) sat out for the second straight game April 23. Manager Robin Ventura said Gillaspie will return April 24. Gillaspie said the injury was caused by swinging at inside pitches. He plans to wear a pad on the hand for protection.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He is out for the season because of the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. He underwent surgery on April 15. He is out for the season and will undergo six months of rehabilitation. He is expected to be available to start spring training in 2015.

