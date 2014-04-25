Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Hitting a home run to straightaway center in Detroit’s Comerica Park is a challenge for even the game’s top sluggers. Very few players are capable of doing it two games in a row.

Rookie first baseman Jose Abreu managed that feat during the four-game series against the Tigers, crushing one off Tigers ace Justin Verlander and another against left-hander Drew Smyly. The wall in that area is 420 feet from home plate and the ball doesn’t carry well in Comerica, yet those dimensions still weren’t big enough to keep Abreu’s blasts in the park.

“He’s got some pop,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “If he hits it good, it’s going to go anywhere. There’s not really a ballpark that’s going to hold him once he gets a hold of one.”

Abreu, who defected from Cuba last year, is already making his six-year, $68 million contract look like a bargain. He leads the team with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 23 games. He entered Thursday’s play tied for the American League lead in extra-base hits with 13 and his home run total ranked second.

Abreu, however, was 0-for-5 in Thursday’s 7-4 loss to Detroit.

No previous White Sox rookie has ever hit as many as seven homers in their first 22 games. He’s also been clutch, hitting .333 with runners in scoring positions with three home runs and 16 RBIs.

That power threat has solidified the lineup, despite injuries to infielders Gordon Beckham and Jeff Keppinger and the season-ending loss of outfielder Avisail Garcia. The White Sox led the majors in runs scored at 5.5 per game entering Thursday’s matinee and added four more in the loss. “It’s not just power,” Ventura said of Abreu. “He’s a free swinger but he’s a little more dangerous than just a guy up there swinging from the heels. He’s a professional hitter.”

Abreu will enjoy friendly dimensions over the next six games, when the White Sox return for a homestand that begins against Tampa Bay on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAKS: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP David Archer, 2-1, 3.65) at White Sox (RHP Erik Johnson, 1-1, 5.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Conor Gillaspie missed his third consecutive game on Thursday because of a swollen left hand. Gillaspie was a late scratch from the lineup after he felt pain taking swings in the batting cage. “It’s frustrating,” he said. “Every time you hit a ball, it hurts.” Manager Robin Ventura is still optimistic Gillaspie, who is batting .302 with 12 RBIs, can play during the weekend series against Tampa Bay.

--CF Adam Eaton missed his fifth consecutive game on Thursday with a strained left hamstring but could return to the lineup Friday against Tampa Bay. Eaton has been making steady progress since suffering the injury last weekend at Texas. “He’s close,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He was begging to play (Thursday). Tomorrow is a possibility.”

--LHP Jose Quintana took his second straight loss on Thursday in Detroit despite a solid outing in which he gave up three runs in six innings. The biggest blow was a solo homer by Detroit LF Rajai Davis, who came in hitting .500 for his career against Quintana. Coming off his worst outing of the season -- when he gave up five runs in five innings at Texas on April 19 -- Quintana didn’t walk a batter. He had not lost to Detroit in four prior career starts.

--2B Gordon Beckham made his season debut on Thursday and went 0-for-4. He was a late addition to the lineup when Conor Gillaspie’s sore hand prevented him from playing. Beckham struck out three times against Detroit starter Max Scherzer. Beckham, who was sidelined by a strained left oblique, was activated off the 15-day disabled list after Wednesday’s game. Manager Robin Ventura said Beckham would be the regular second baseman. “You don’t lose that spot because you’re hurt,” Ventura said.

--RHP Erik Johnson will start the opener of a four-game series against Tampa Bay on Friday. Johnson is coming off his first win this season, though it was a shaky outing. He only allowed two runs and one hit in five innings but walked five batters. His only home outing this season was a sharp effort, as he held Boston to one run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts on April 15. Johnson has never faced the Rays.

--RF Dayan Viciedo continued his hot streak with three hits, including a double and triple, on Thursday. Viciedo went 9-for-16 during the four-game series at Detroit. Viciedo, who gained a starting job when Avisail Garcia suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, has seven multi-hit games and is now batting .377.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities and they took advantage of theirs against (Quintana). He pitched a good ballgame and deserved better but what can you say?” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after LHP Jose Quintana suffered his second straight loss on Thursday despite a solid outing in which he gave up three runs in six innings against the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (swollen left hand) sat out for the third straight game April 24. Gillaspie was a late scratch from the lineup April 24 after he felt pain taking swings in the batting cage. “It’s frustrating,” he said. “Every time you hit a ball, it hurts.” Manager Robin Ventura is still optimistic Gillaspie can play during the weekend series against Tampa Bay.

--CF Adam Eaton (strained left hamstring) missed his fifth consecutive game on April 24. Manager Robin Ventura said Eaton could return to the lineup April 25 against Tampa Bay. “He’s close,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He was begging to play (April 24).”

--2B Gordon Beckham (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on April 3, but he sustained a setback that day. He restarted his injury rehab assignment with the Double-A Birmingham on April 15. Beckham was activated off the DL on April 23.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Sale felt soreness in his pitching arm on April 17. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. Sale will miss two starts, but the club is hopeful he will return once he is eligible to come off the DL.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He is out for the season because of the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. He underwent surgery on April 15. He is out for the season and will undergo six months of rehabilitation. He is expected to be available to start spring training in 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn

==