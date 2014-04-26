Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Rookie first baseman Jose Abreu is off to a great start to his career for the Chicago White Sox, but a couple of fellow Cuban-born teammates are also red hot at the plate.

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez is hitting .358 with four home runs and 17 RBIs after starting the season with a 17-game hitting streak and right-fielder Dayan Viciedo has a .370 batting average with one home run and nine RBIs.

Is it just coincidence that it’s happening the same season the highly-touted Abreu is in the major leagues on the same team? Maybe, but the White Sox also think Abreu is able to influence both Viciedo and Ramirez.

“I think he does,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said, prior to a 9-6 win Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at U.S. Cellular Field. “With them watching him go about his business and how he does things. I think it’s been helpful for Viciedo, just seeing the way they pitch him and his approach at the plate.”

It’s particularly useful for the stoutly-built Viciedo, who is seen in the long-term as more of a run-producing, home-run threat like Abreu.

“They’re similar enough to where you could piggyback a little bit if you’re Dayan, gain some advantages of how they’re pitching (Abreu),” Ventura said. “They’re probably going to do the same thing to you. I think there’s a little bit of that going on and he’s getting the benefit of it.”

Ramirez seems to be getting that boost, as well.

“Even players later in their career, you can learn that even being around for a while,” Ventura said. “All of the sudden, you play with somebody that’s very similar to you and you get to basically cherry pick with how they’re pitching him. You get to be able to see it before you go up there. So, you have a better plan and an idea of how they’re going to go about it.”

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has also noticed it. Rather than what he’d initially heard about Chicago signing Abreu to a mammoth six-year, $68 million contract as a free agent, what’s unfolded in the White Sox clubhouse has been almost the polar opposite.

“Abreu’s approach is part of what we like and part of what we want guys to emulate,” Hahn said. “I do think that when we initially acquired Jose there was a lot speculated about, ‘Well, now they certainly need to keep Alexei and Viciedo in order to help Jose’s acclimation to the big leagues.’ I‘m not so sure that he’s not the one having the positive effect on them.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-12

STREAKS: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Cesar Ramos, 0-1, 4.91 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-0, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu continues to rake for the Chicago White Sox in his first major league season. Abreu went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs, including a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, in Chicago’s 9-6 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu hit a solo homer in the third and then drilled a liner over the right-field wall in the ninth off Rays closer Grant Balfour. Abreu is the first rookie in major league history to hit nine homers in the month of April and is tied with Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols for the most RBIs in April by a rookie (27). It was his third career multi-homer game and first career grand slam. “I really didn’t have any expectations,” said Abreu, who signed as a free agent with Chicago in the offseason after defecting from Cuba. “As a matter of fact I was talking to Pujols during spring training and he told me ‘Hey, don’t worry about hitting the home runs early in the season since it’s your first season and all that. Don’t worry about that. Things will come up.’ So I wasn’t trying to hit them. They have just happened to be here.”

--RHP Erik Johnson lasted just 1 2/3 innings Friday night for the White Sox in a start against the Tampa Bay Rays at U.S. Cellular Field. Johnson, who threw 60-pitches in the brief outing, allowed four runs (all in the second inning) before being relieved. The rookie starter had lowered his ERA from 13.50 following his season debut to 5.32 with good showings in back-to-back starts prior to Friday night’s game.

--CF Adam Eaton returned to the starting lineup Friday night for the Chicago White Sox after missing five straight games with a leg injury that involved his hamstring and knee. The speedy Eaton, Chicago’s lead-off hitter, wore a knee brace and went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in the White Sox’s 9-6 win to open a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Eaton just beat a throw to first to prevent a double play in the ninth, two batters before rookie first baseman Jose Abreu ended the game with a walk-off grand slam to right field. “I was just letting loose and just trying to keep the inning going,” Eaton said. “I didn’t put a good swing on the baseball, but I knew if I could beat it out we could continue the inning and have the next guy up, so that’s what I needed to do.”

--RHP Nate Jones is not performing baseball activities for a back issue that has him on the 15-day disabled list and no further news is available at this point. Jones went on the DL April 4 and general manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that Jones had received an epidural for a back issue discovered by an MRI. Asked for an update Friday, prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Hahn hunched his shoulders. “I can‘t,” he said. “I talked to Nate today. He says he’s feeling a little bit better, but for me, until you get back to doing baseball activates fairly regularly, it’s just pure speculation putting on a time-frame. At this point, he’s not resumed baseball activities, so at this point there’s no time-frame.”

--2B Gordon Beckham made his second straight start Friday night since returning from a left oblique strain that kept him on the 15-day disabled list to start the season. Beckham said the injury has healed fully, but jumping right into the middle of a major league season is proving to be a little difficult at first. He went 0-for-3 while hitting in the ninth spot of the batting order in Chicago’s 9-6 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at U.S. Cellular Field. “It’s not the easiest thing when you are injured and you are trying to tweak a swing or get it back to where you want it to be,” Beckham said. “But that’s all part of it. It is something I am going to have to deal with.”

--RHP Hector Noesi was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers by the Chicago White Sox on April 25, after going 0-0 with a 14.21 ERA (10 earned runs in 6-1/3 innings) and six strikeouts in five relief appearances this season between Texas and the Seattle Mariners. The 27-year old Noesi started the season with Seattle and was traded to Texas on April 12 in exchange for cash considerations. The White Sox were the team that inflated his ERA this season by putting seven runs on Noesi April 20 in one inning. He was designated for assignment two days later. “He’s a guy who obviously was available because he has struggled mightily, as we saw first-hand last weekend, but he’s a guy we’ve like for some time who has some upside and there are two specific things that we think we can improve that he’s been doing that has hampered his success,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “So, we’ll see if we’re effective in being able to make those adjustments in the near future and if not, adjust accordingly.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All I was doing was looking to make good contact, solid contact. The ball just went out that way and that’s how it went.” -- 1B Jose Abreu, who hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning, in Chicago’s 9-6 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (swollen left hand) sat out for the fourth straight game April 25. He will be re-assessed prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays April 26 and if unable to play, might be placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Sale felt soreness in his pitching arm on April 17. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. Sale will miss two starts, but the club is hopeful he will return once he is eligible to come off the DL.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10. He is out for the season because of the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. He underwent surgery on April 15. He is out for the season and will undergo six months of rehabilitation. He is expected to be available to start spring training in 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

RHP Erik Johnson

LHP John Danks

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn

