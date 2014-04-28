Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Playing time may be more limited in Paul Konerko’s final season, but the White Sox veteran soldiers on.

Konerko was at first base on Sunday against Tampa Bay, his second consecutive start after appearing as designated hitter in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Rays.

“You can kind of see what the schedule shapes up as,” he said on Sunday. “I always assume if there’s a lefty throwing, I‘m going to be in there, but I don’t shut down for a righty.”

And while he may no longer be a day-to-day presence in the lineup, his perspective as a 38-year-old veteran offers value to teammates, especially after games like Saturday when bats went silent.

”I just think it was a down day,“ he said. ”We’ve been swinging the bats well as a team, and sometimes it just goes like that. As a player, sometimes you go out and have four or five games in a row, have a couple hits each game and rack up a

bunch of hits. ... Sometimes you just have a bad day, and crumple it up and throw it out and move on.”

Konerko has played in 15 games with a .226 average (7-for-31) with two RBIs. The last remaining member of the White Sox’s 2005 World Series champions, Konerko owns a career .281 average over 18 seasons -- 16 in Chicago -- with 434 home runs and 1,392 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-13

STREAKS: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-2, 5.63 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo, 1-0, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll made his major league debut on Sunday at a relatively late age of 29, a milestone day for a Kansas City native who was once the starting quarterback at Southwest Missouri State. “Any time a guy makes his debut, it’s special,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “When a guy has worked his way through and has earned it with the way he’s pitched already and you get an opportunity, it’s special. He’s excited and you’re excited for him.” Carroll went 3-1 at Triple-A Charlotte with a 1.57 ERA, 13 strikeouts and a .228 (18-79) opponents average. On Sunday, he worked 7 1/3 innings in a 9-2 White Sox victory and allowed just one earned run on six hits, walked two and struck out three.

--1B Jose Abreu hit his major league-leading 10th home run -- a two-run shot in the sixth to left -- and collected four RBIs as he moved into the major league’s RBIs lead while extending his rookie record for April to 31. The 10 homers are the most by any White Sox rookie in any month and the most in the month of April by any White Sox player since Paul Konerko had 11 in 2010. Abreu’s 31 RBIs are a franchise record for April, topping Konerko’s 28 in 2002. He’s the first major league player with four-plus RBI games in his first 26 games.

--DH/1B Paul Konerko has had playing time scaled back, more often than not facing left-handers in his final major league season. But his work ethic remains unchanged and he remains prepared to play whenever called on. “I always assume if there’s a lefty throwing, I‘m going to be in there,” he said prior to Sunday’s game with Tampa Bay. “But I don’t shut down for a righty. I knew it was going to be back-to-back lefties a few days ago. ... But you gotta start off by preparing to start the game, because it’s always more difficult to go from a dead stop to being in there.” Konerko entered Sunday’s game -- his second straight start -- with a .259 average in 14 games to date.

--LHP Chris Sale remains on hold with no throwing since going on the 15-day disabled list last week with a flexor strain. And no imminent work is scheduled for the White Sox ace. “He hasn’t gone out and thrown,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said prior to Sunday’s game with Tampa Bay. “He’ll have to do something (before he comes back). We’re not just going to send him out there if he hasn’t thrown and we’re 100 percent positive he’s okay. I would say he’d have to do something in the next 3 days. Nothing on the schedule (for rehab assignment) right now. We’re just trying to make sure he feels good.”

--RF Dayan Viciedo came into Sunday’s game leading the American League with a .368 batting average, second overall in the majors behind Colorado RF Charlie Blackmon (.398). Batting cleanup in the White Sox order, Viciedo has one home run and nine RBIs through 22 games and has hit safely in eight straight games (16-of-31, .516). He also had a triple, eight doubles and has scored 10 runs.

--RF Avisail Garcia was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder on April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado.

--RHP Erik Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. He was 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA in five starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m on cloud nine right now. I couldn’t have asked for a better showing. I know I was capable of it, but it’s awesome to finally get an opportunity and showcase my skills here.” -- RHP Scott Carroll, who allowed just one earned run on six hits in his major league debut Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (left hand contusion) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 26, retroactive to April 22. He sat out for the fourth straight game April 25 and then was re-assessed prior to the April 26 game and the decision was made to put him on the DL.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Sale felt soreness in his pitching arm on April 17. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. Sale will miss two starts, but the club is hopeful he will return once he is eligible to come off the DL.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10 then was moved to the 60-day disabled list on April 27. He is out for the season because of the injury suffered April 9 while diving for a ball in Colorado. He underwent surgery on April 15. He is out for the season and will undergo six months of rehabilitation. He is expected to be available to start spring training in 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Felipe Paulino

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Hector Noesi

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Marcus Semien

1B/DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn

===