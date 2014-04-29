Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The accolades keep rolling in for White Sox rookie first baseman Jose Abreu, who was selected the American League’s Co-Player of the Week on Monday.

Abreu, who shared the honor with Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, hit .310 with five home runs in 29 at-bats last week. He drove in an AL-best 14 runs, scored eight runs and posted an .862 slugging percentage. Abreu, 27, also set major league rookie records for home runs (10) and RBIs (32) in the month of April.

He hit homers in back-to-back games April 22-23 in Detroit and drove in a career-high six runs Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays with his third multi-homer game.

One of those home runs was a game-ending grand slam in the ninth inning. In the series finale Monday, Abreu went 2-for-4 and drove in a run to tie Albert Belle for third-most RBIs in team history in a single month.

“They’re a different ballclub with their guy in the middle (Abreu),” Rays manager Joe Maddon said before Monday’s game, which Chicago won 7-3. “The guy at first base makes all the difference. One guy can make that kind of an impact on a team.”

Asked if he could recall another player who made such a quick difference for a team, Maddon wasted no time listing some big names.

“You know, when Detroit acquires Miguel Cabrera or Mike Trout surfaces in Anaheim,” Maddon said. “There’s always these prodigy kinds of players out there that when they show up, it’s a combination of great work ethic and calm and ability to go out there and perform. That’s what I see with (Abreu). I’ve heard about his work ethic. He’s extremely calm. Coming where he came from and what he’s probably seen before he got here ... 30,000 people is not going to bother him. Plus, he probably doesn’t understand them anyway. So, it all works in his favor. Plus he’s really talented. He’s really talented.”

Abreu is also determined to push his performance levels ever further.

“If anything my expectations, will get higher, get better from here,” he said through an interpreter. “Baseball is a game where you have highs and lows, and that’s the way it goes. If anything, I would expect the expectations to get better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer 2-1, 2.45 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana 1-2, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale played catch in the outfield for the second day in a row Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18 after feeling soreness in the forearm/elbow area of his pitching arm. An MRI revealed no ligament damage, but he was diagnosed with a flexor muscle strain. The White Sox are understandably playing it safe with the ace of their rotation. “He’s playing catch,” pitching coach Don Cooper said. “He’s loosening up, feeling better each day. We don’t really have a timetable. Listen, the last few years he’s had something and we shut him down. Why? Because we wanted to take care of him, and that’s what we’re doing right now. And when he’s able to go, he’ll be out there, and, really, not one second before.”

--RHP Felipe Paulino (rotator cuff inflammation) is getting close to going on a minor league rehab assignment before returning from the 15-man disabled list. He already threw two bullpen sessions, and he will throw a third Wednesday. After that, Paulino is likely to head to the minors. “He’ll pitch somewhere Saturday, I would imagine,” White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said.

--1B Jose Abreu keeps raking at the plate and raking in the accolades during his rookie season, collecting American League co-Player of the Week honors for an impressive stretch of games April 21-27. Abreu, who hit .310 with five home runs, topped the AL with 14 RBIs and posted a .862 slugging percentage last week. Asked before he went 2-for-4 Monday whether his hot start has exceeded his expectations, Abreu said he can still improve. “If anything my expectations will get higher, get better from here,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “Baseball is a game where you have highs and lows, and that’s the way it goes. If anything, I would expect the expectations to get better.”

--RF Dayan Viciedo is taking advantage of the playing time afforded by the White Sox’s loss of RF Avisail Garcia to a season-ending injury. The Cuban-born Viciedo went 0-for-3 and scored a run in the White Sox’s 7-3 victory Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, and he is hitting .354 with a home run and nine RBIs.

--2B Gordon Beckham batted second in the order for the White Sox on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time this season, and he went 0-for-4. Beckham recently returned from a left oblique strain that sidelined him for the start of the season. “As far as handling the bat and things like that, it was probably where he was going to be anyway when he first started, so it’s a good spot for him,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gets that opportunity with (RF Avisail Garcia) going down, you get more repetitions and things like that. I think he’s helped out some by having the opportunity to do it. He’s a little more mature then he was the last couple of years. He’s learning himself as he goes on. You also get the advantage of being around a guy like (rookie 1B Jose Abreu) and watching how they are pitching him and seeing his approach of going the other way. There’s a slight difference to him, to his plate discipline this year that has helped him.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on RF Dayan Viciedo, who is hitting .354 this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (left hand contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played catch in the outfield before games April 27 and 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April, and he might begin a rehab assignment in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Marcus Semien

DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

DH Adam Dunn