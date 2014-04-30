Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- For all the Chicago White Sox’s bullpen woes in the first month of the season, they have proven they aren’t the same team that racked up 99 losses last year.

The White Sox’s offense and defense have been noticeably improved, and manager Robin Ventura said all facets must come together if they are to make the playoffs. The offense has carried the load so far, however. Chicago leads the majors in runs scored (153) and is ranked third in doubles (55), home runs (32) and batting average (.273).

“There’s also the feeling that if you feel like you are going to score runs and your team is going to score for you, you don’t feel like you have to go out and throw a shutout either,” Ventura said. “Last year, we just had that if a guy felt like he gave up a run or two, you weren’t necessarily going to be in the running to win the game.”

Ventura conceded that relying on a high-powered offense won’t necessarily translate to a World Series title. For the White Sox to contend for a playoff spot, the pitching staff -- and specifically the bullpen -- has to pull their weight. The bullpen has been disappointing thus far, amassing a 4.74 ERA that is ranked 26th in the majors and five blown saves in eight chances.

But with a Ventura-described “adequate” defense combined with a lethal offense, the White Sox are in position through the first month of the season to prove people wrong about their playoff potential.

“I don’t believe you are just going to score nine runs per game,” Ventura said. “It just doesn’t happen. You eventually have to pitch and play defense and run the bases. You have to do everything better than just hitting the ball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 2-1, 2.45 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-1, 11.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain) played catch before Tuesday’s game and will throw long toss on Wednesday. Sale has been on the 15-day disabled list April 22 and manager Robin Ventura said he has a “slim chance” of starting this weekend. The White Sox are rightly acting cautious with the arm injury, but Sale’s return will stabilize the White Sox’s rotation with eight different pitchers getting starts this month.

--SS Alexei Ramirez hit a bunt single in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game for his 39th hit in April. The hit tied him with Paul Konerko (2002) for the White Sox franchise record with the most hits in April. Ramirez is on pace to exceed 200 hits for the first time in his career. Ramirez has been on a tear to start the year and is a large part of the White Sox’s resurgence on offense. Hitting sixth in the lineup, as he did Tuesday, puts him in position to drive in runs if the middle of the lineup can get on base.

--RHP Hector Noesi, who owns an 0-1 record and 11.74 ERA, will make his first start of the season Wednesday against the Tigers. It marks the 22nd start of Noesi’s career and his first since May 16 at the New York Yankees. Noesi said he started during winter ball in the Dominican Republic and believes he is ready for the challenge. Ventura said Noesi will likely be on a five-inning limit. “Nobody gets comfortable,” Noesi said. “You try to get one position that you can just be stable, you know. But I feel better, like a starting pitcher.”

--1B Jose Abreu, coming off co-American League Player of the Week honors, is on pace to hit 60 home runs with 192 RBIs. He was neutralized against Justin Verlander on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the hard-throwing right hander. As the season progresses and teams get better scouting reports on the Cuban slugger, Abreu can expect tougher challenges. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said they would potentially pitch around Abreu in later innings if the situation warranted it. Despite it being his first year in the majors, Abreu is already commanding respect.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities. We just didn’t cash in on them.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played catch in the outfield before games April 27 and 28. He played catch April 29 and will throw long toss on April 30.

--3B Conor Gillaspie (left hand contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April, and he might begin a rehab assignment in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Marcus Semien

DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

OF/DH Adam Dunn

