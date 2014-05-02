Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- A sleeker Tyler Flowers may be less of a power hitter so far this season, but he is delivering more at the plate.

The 29-year-old catcher, now in his sixth season with the White Sox, has 29 hits (26 singles) in 82 at-bats and is batting .354 after a 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field.

He went 1-for-4 on Wednesday, with a ninth-inning hit to left-center that scored Dayan Viciedo.

In 84 games last year, Flowers had 50 hits -- including 10 home runs and 39 singles -- while batting .195.

“(I’ve lost) probably about 12 pounds,” Flowers said. “I feel like a different player. The whole works: catching, throwing, my stance, my swing, all of that. It feels good to be more productive, and I think I showed that to the White Sox in the spring; otherwise I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be where I‘m at right now.”

Flowers already has played in 25 of Chicago’s first 29 games, which projects to as many as 140 starts.

He’s hoping the power comes, but if it does not Flowers will be content with delivering base hits.

“If I can hit singles all year and have a high average, I‘m OK with that,” he said. “I don’t think that’ll necessarily happen. I‘m sure I’ll hit the barrel sometimes. But I‘m definitely not going to complain about getting hits because I’ve been on the other end.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-15

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-1, 3.48 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 0-3, 6.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale may need a rehab start as recovery from a flexor muscle strain continues. Sale, on the 15-day disabled list, was originally set to return to the team on Saturday in Cleveland. Instead, RHP Scott Carroll is tentatively set to pitch. “With Sale, you don’t want to push him,” manager Robin Ventura said. Sale has done some casual throwing but no serious pitching. He’s 3-1 in four starts and threw a career-high 127 pitches in a 3-1 loss to the Red Sox on April 17.

--1B/DH Paul Konerko said the prospect of helping young talent such as Cuban slugger Jose Abreu emerge were among the enticements for returning for an 18th and final season in 2014. “I didn’t have a crystal ball, but for me deciding to come back for one more year, part of the story was this happening,” he said. “It’s early obviously (but) I want to keep it going and do my part to keep it going. I‘m thrilled by it. I‘m thrilled for the team, for the organization.”

--SS Alexei Ramirez set a White Sox record with 40 hits in the season’s first month. 1B/DH Paul Konerko had the previous record of 39 hits, established in 2002. Ramirez has hit in 27 of the first 29 games, joining Buck Weaver (1920) as the only players in White Sox history to accomplish that feat. Ramirez is hitting .351.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t believe you are just going to score nine runs per game. It just doesn’t happen. You eventually have to pitch and play defense and run the bases. You have to do everything better than just hitting the ball.” -- Manager Robin Ventura.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30.

--3B Conor Gillaspie (left hand contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April, and he might begin a rehab assignment in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

