Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Even in defeat, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu frequently does something memorable. In the fifth inning of Chicago’s 12-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Friday, Abreu launched a towering, cloud-scraping home run over the left field wall at Progressive Field.

It was Abreu’s only hit in five at bats in the game, but it was perhaps the most impressive hit of the night for either team. Abreu is a strong candidate to win the American League’s Player of the Month Award for April, which would make him only the second player in major league history to win a Player of the Month award in his first month in the majors.

Abreu has wasted little time in making an impact from the middle of the White Sox lineup. His home run Friday was his major league-leading 11th of the season. That’s the most home runs by any player in White Sox history over the team’s first 30 games of the season.

Abreu entered Friday’s game leading the American League in home runs (10), RBI (32), total bases (71), slugging percentage (.617), and extra base hits (19). His 1-for-5 night Friday vs. Cleveland lowered his batting average to .267, but the timing and magnitude of his hits, and the effect his presence in the middle of the White Sox lineup has had on his teammates is undeniable.

Designated hitter Adam Dunn has hit .219, .204 and .159 in each of the last three years, but in his first season hitting behind Abreu, Dunn is hitting .268. Shortstop Alexei Ramirez over the last three years has hit .284, .265 and .269, but this year with Abreu in the lineup Ramirez is hitting .356. Outfielder Dayan Viciedo over the last three years hit .265, .255 and .255, but this year, with Abreu anchoring the middle of the lineup Viciedo is hitting .337.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-16

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 1-0, 1.23 ERA) at Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 0-1, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks had his worst start of the season Friday in a 12-5 loss to Cleveland. Danks pitched five innings and gave up eight runs on 10 hits and three walks. “There wasn’t a whole lot to take from it,” Danks said. “I felt fine, but I‘m giving them batter’s counts way too often, and I‘m paying for it.”

--OF Adam Eaton was removed from Friday’s game in the fourth inning, after straining his right hamstring while running to first base on what became a grounded into double play. Eaton said he is “leaning toward” going on the disabled list.

--1B Jose Abreu hit his major league leading 11th home run Friday. Abreu’s 11 home runs are the most of any player in White Sox history over the team’s first 30 games of the season.

--C Adrian Nieto was one of the few bright spots in the White Sox lineup in the 12-5 loss to Cleveland Friday night. Nieto came into the game in a 2-for-12 (.167) slide, including five strikeouts, but he had two singles and a double in four at bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like Cleveland was hitting it where we weren‘t, so you tip your hat to them. They were painting lines, hitting it hard, coming through with guys on base. It was just their night.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after a loss to the Indians on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) left the game May 2. There is a chance he could be placed on the disabled list.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30.

--3B Conor Gillaspie (left hand contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April, and he might begin a rehab assignment in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Marcus Semien

DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Jordan Danks

OF/DH Adam Dunn