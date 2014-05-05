Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The White Sox probably felt like they stole a game Sunday in Cleveland, pulling out a 4-3 victory in a game their hitters were dominated by Indians right-hander Corey Kluber. But a stunning three-run home run by right fielder Dayan Viciedo with one out in the ninth inning turned a 3-1 Sox deficit into a 4-3 victory.

The win not only allowed the White Sox to avoid getting swept in their three-game series in Cleveland, but it also halted the Sox’s eight game losing streak at Progressive Field. “It hasn’t been good to us here, so to be able to come back and take one like this is pretty nice,” said manager Robin Ventura.

The win also was another example of the resilience the White Sox have shown in the first six weeks of the season. Sunday’s win was their ninth come-from-behind victory of the season.

This one was particularly big because for eight innings, the Sox could do nothing with Kluber. In eight innings, Kluber struck out 13 batters and at one point struck out seven consecutive White Sox hitters in a span from the third to the fifth inning.

The White Sox were held to just four hits in the game, only two after the third inning. But one of them was Viciedo’s dramatic home run. “It’s good for the guys to just stay with it,” Ventura said. “Even though it looks bleak, you can still make a little bit of a comeback.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-2, 4.00 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-3, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Moises Sierra has been added to the roster. Sierra was claimed off waivers from Toronto, where in 34 games he hit .059 (2-for-34). Over the last three seasons with Toronto, Sierra hit .229 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 288 at-bats.

--LHP Frank De Los Santos has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. De Los Santos had been recalled from Charlotte prior to Saturday’s game, but did not appear in the game.

--3B Conor Gillaspie has been sent to Triple-A Charlotte on an injury-rehab assignment. Gillaspie has been on the disabled list since April 26 (retroactive to April 22) with a left hand contusion. He hit .302 in 16 games prior to getting injured.

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 0-for-4 in Sunday’s game and is still one hit shy of reaching 1,000 for his career. Ramirez on Sunday started his 823rd game at shortstop, tying him with Buck Weaver for fifth most in White Sox history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It hasn’t been good to us here, so to be able to come back and take one like this is pretty nice.” -- Chicago manager Robin Ventura, after the White Sox ended an eight-game skid at Cleveland’s Progressive Field with Sunday’s comeback win.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (left hand contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on an injury rehab assignment May 4.

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) left the game May 2. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3 and is scheduled to throw light bullpen session on May 5.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April, and was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment May 3.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April. He was sent on a Double-A rehab assignment May 2.

--RHP Nate Jones (left hip muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4 and transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. General manager Rick Hahn said April 10 that an MRI revealed Jones actually has a back issue, and he received an epidural. Jones is doing rehab work with team trainer Herm Schneider.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Marcus Semien

DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Jordan Danks

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn

=