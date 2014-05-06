Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox are delighted with the first baseman’s dual selection as American League Player and Rookie of the Month for April on Monday.

However, all parties are realistic enough to know that great times can quickly turn in baseball.

”There will be some inevitable setbacks, there’s going to be some adjustments,“ White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Monday before his team beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in 12 innings at Wrigley Field. ”We’ve already seen him go through one mini-slump, but I think it’s a great testament to him on how hard he’s worked and how quickly he’s been able to make the adjustment to a new league and a new clubhouse and a new culture.

“It’s been very impressive to watch.”

Abreu became the first American League player to receive both honors in his first month in the major leagues. The only National League player to do so was Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig last June.

Abreu, a 29-year-old from Cienfuegos, Cuba, hit .270 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs and 20 runs over 29 games in March/April. He topped the major leagues in homers, RBI, total bases (32) and extra-base hits (19).

No player in major league history hit as many homers before May 1 in his debut season than Abreu’s total. Abreu’s 10 homers set a White Sox rookie record for any month.

Abreu approached his first month in the majors with a calm demeanor.

“Maybe not nervous,” he said through a translator prior to Monday’s game, in which he went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a walk. “(But) I had a little anxiety of getting to know the baseball here in the United States.”

Abreu was the ninth White Sox player to be named Player of the Month and fourth to win Rookie of the Month.

“There’s things he going to learn that are going to make him better,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I think he’s going to learn in certain situations that people are going to pitch around him. Right now he’s ultra-aggressive and wanting to come through and knock guys in. ... Eventually he’ll be more selective and not swing at as many pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-2, 11.12 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 2-2, 5.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nate Jones underwent surgery Monday to relieve a nerve issue in his back. “Everything went very smoothly and very well,” White Sox GM Rick Hahn said. “What they saw was as expected, and we’ll re-evaluate in a month. After a month, it’s conceivable we’ll ramp up baseball activities and he can return soon thereafter as tolerated by the baseball activities. At that point, it’s more about getting him into pitching shape than dealing with the back.”

--LF/1B Adam Dunn usually plays first base or designated hitter, but he got a rare start in left field as the White Sox played in a National League park without the DH on Monday. Dunn played in left field during his National League days with the Cincinnati and Arizona. “It’s a smaller ballpark, and he’s been here before,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s swinging it pretty good right now ... and he’s done it for us here a couple of years ago.” At Wrigley Field, Dunn has 27 career homers, 49 RBIs, 56 runs and a .643 slugging percentage in 73 games. Dunn went 1-for-4 with a double Monday.

--LHP Chris Sale threw in the bullpen Monday, an encouraging development for White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “He felt fine, he’s progressing, and if it’s something he feels good (about), we’re just going to keep monitoring,” Ventura said. “We’ll have another stage he’s going to have to go through to get into it, but you’re just being cautious with him. ... and he’s heading in the right direction.” Sale, 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in four starts, is on the disabled list due to a flexor strain in his left elbow.

--DH Paul Konerko was not in Monday’s starting lineup, but White Sox manager Robin Ventura used him in as a pinch hitter late in his next-to-last career game at Wrigley Field. He was hit by a pitch in the decisive 12th-inning rally. Konerko is a career .311 hitter with seven home runs and 26 RBIs over 34 career games at Wrigley. He leads all American League players in games, hits, and RBIs at Wrigley and is second in homers and extra-base hits (11).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Late innings, he’s a tough hitter. He stays in there, hangs in there no matter what’s happened earlier (in a game). ... But you get some guys on base, he’s been able to come through.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on 3B Marcus Semien, whose 12th-inning, RBI double helped the White Sox earn a 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (left hand contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 4.

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 2.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Marcus Semien

DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Jordan Danks

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn