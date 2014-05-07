Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The White Sox bats may have cooled as of late while the bullpen appears to be collectively hitting its stride.

Entering Tuesday’s game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, the White Sox were hitting just .189 (38-of 201) in six games dating back to April 29. By contrast, the White Sox had hit .303 in the previous nine games, including 12 home runs and 60 runs scored.

The White Sox bullpen, meanwhile, had a 0.59 ERA over its last nine games, with six scoreless innings, 25 strikeouts and just two earned runs allowed. Opposing batters managed a .199 average.

In their last 15 games, White Sox relievers went 4-4 with a 1.65 ERA. Minnesota has the next closest ERA (.237) in that span.

On Tuesday, right hander Zach Putnam came out of the bullpen to work two perfect innings and earn his first win of the season. Three White Sox relievers held the Cubs to hitless over four innings while striking out five and walking just two.

On Monday, right-handed reliever Daniel Webb (3-0) picked up a win after just 1/3 innings of work. He retired the final batter in the 11th inning on the way to his third relief win of the season. Right hander Matt Lindstrom then worked the ninth for his fifth save. He’s been particularly effective against the Cubs with 25 scoreless innings with 20 strikeouts in 25 career appearances.

In their first 18 games of the season, White Sox relievers had a 6.12 ERA and a 1-6 record in 57 1/3 innings of work while opponents hit .276.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 2-3, 3.35 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-2, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Gordon Beckham found his swing Tuesday, going 4-for-5 with a game-winning home run and two runs scored in the White Sox 5-1 victory over the Cubs. “It was a great night, I‘m complete blessed to have it,” said Beckham, who came off the disabled list on April 23 and entered the game hitting .167. “It was bound to happen. I was bound to do better than 1-for-6. I wasn’t panicked, it was one of those things (where) I’ve kind of been here before.”

--LF Adam Dunn missed a chance for back-to-back games playing left field Monday. He was a late scratch prior to Tuesday’s game with a bruised right calf. Prior to the game, White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Dunn’s calf appeared fine but had second thoughts as first pitch approached and he replaced Dunn with Dayan Viciedo in both left and the No. 4 spot. Dunn went 1-for-4 with a walk and double on Monday and was hitting .300 with six doubles in his last 19 games. He had reached base safely in 24 of his last 26 games.

--RHP Hector Noesi worked five innings and left Tuesday’s game without a decision but a one run, four hit effort with six strikeouts puts him in line for another start. “Yeah, right now,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said afterward. “We’re just flying by the seat of our pants with starters. These guys keep coming out and doing well, they get another start.” Noesi, claimed off waivers from Texas on April 25, was made his eighth appearance and second start of the season. He suffered the loss in his last start April 30 vs. Detroit, giving up four runs on five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

--2B Conor Gillaspie may rejoin the White Sox later this week after working on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Charlotte. Gillaspie has been on the 15-day disabled list since Sunday with a left hand contusion and has gone 1-for-8 with a home run in two games with the Knights. Gillaspie’s reactivation will mean a roster adjustment, with one player being dropped from the 25-man roster. “That stuff’s always tough,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s never good news for somebody. But Conor being close and coming back, it’s having to make decisions and talk about it and see what fits best.”

--LHP Chris Sale will have another bullpen session “in the near future” according to White Sox manager Robin Ventura. Sale had a 40-pitch bullpen effort on Monday as part of his recovery from a flexor strain in his elbow.“He’s progressing, I‘m not sitting her planning a date for him. Coop (pitching coach Don Cooper) is doing most of that. There are no setbacks, he’s on his way.” In the meantime, Sale remains on the 15-day disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great night, I‘m completly blessed to have it. It was bound to happen. I was bound to do better than 1-for-6. I wasn’t panicked. It was one of those things (where) I’ve kind of been here before.” -- White Sox 2B Gordon Beckham, who went 4-for-5 with two runs in a win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (left hand contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 4.

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 2.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Marcus Semien

DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Jordan Danks

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn