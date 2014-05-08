Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Third baseman Conor Gillaspie came off the disabled list on Wednesday, but the White Sox still have several top players on the mend and not available.

They still managed to win their fourth straight Wednesday, beating the Cubs to move a game over .500 (18-17).

”I don’t think I‘m surprised by it,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said before the game at U.S. Cellular Field. ”Nobody’s feeling sorry for you; they’re not feeling sorry for themselves. There are guys that are hurt trying to get back as fast as they can.

“But in the meantime you’ve still got to find a way to win if you don’t have as many guys.”

Left-handed ace Chris Sale remains on the disabled list with a strained flexor muscle, but Hector Noesi and Scott Carroll have filled in admirably.

“We’ve got a makeshift rotation,” Ventura said. “(But) these guys are getting a great opportunity.”

One recent returnee off the disabled list has already made a splash.

Second baseman Gordon Beckham, who missed the opening weeks of the season with a strained left oblique muscle, hit a three-run homer that put the White Sox ahead to stay Wednesday in an 8-3 win. That followed a big game Tuesday in which he went 4-for-5 with a go-ahead home run in a 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Gillaspie, who did not play Wednesday, is hitting .302 with seven doubles, 12 RBIs and eight runs scored over 16 games this season.

He had been on the disabled list since April 26 with a left hand contusion.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-17

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 1-1, 0.68)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu is drawing plenty of attention, including this week’s selection as American League Player and Rookie of the Month for April. Next up is the cover of Sports Illustrated regional editions dated May 12. Abreu leads the majors with 12 home runs and 24 extra-base hits. “What makes it fun for us and being around him is that he’s such a good person,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s humble and a great team person. ... You’re happy for all these accolades and attention. It’s not going to change him.”

--3B Conor Gillaspie was activated off the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday following a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte. Gillaspie had been on the disabled list (retroactive to April 22) with a left hand contusion. He was 2-for-12 with a home run and RBI in three rehab games. To make room for Gillaspie, the White Sox optioned OF Jordan Danks to Charlotte.

--OF Jordan Danks was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for 3B Conor Gillaspie. Danks was hitting .098 (4-for-41) in 21 games. He was called up April 12 after the White Sox lost OF Avisail Garcia to a season-ending shoulder injury.

--LHP John Danks (3-2) earned his first interleague win at U.S. Cellular Field since June 22, 2010, against Atlanta and first against the Cubs since June 27, 2012, at Wrigley Field. He struck out a season-high seven batters and allowed three earned runs on four hits in six innings. Manager Robin Ventura wasn’t worried about Danks’ performance despite a couple of recent subpar games. “He’s going to be all right,” Ventura said. “He’s getting stronger arm-wise and I think he’s fine. He just had a couple of games that weren’t up to par.”

--1B/DH Paul Konerko said he appreciated a gift from the Cubs prior to Tuesday’s final game at Wrigley Field as a player. Konerko, who is retiring at the end of the season, was presented with a No. 14 -- his uniform number -- from the Cubs’ manual scoreboard. “Classy move by them,” he said. “I certainly didn’t expect it, and it’s really cool that they gave me it. That’ll definitely go up in the house somewhere.” Cubs RHP Jeff Samardzija, who inadvertently hit Konerko with a pitch in a White Sox-Cubs game in 2012, made the presentation at home plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not so much the quantity. It’s just you hope when you do something good it matters in a game and it’s at the right moment. That feels good.” -- DH Paul Konerko, after driving in three runs Wednesday in his 73rd game against the Cubs, giving him 20 home runs and 59 RBIs against them.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (left hand contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 4 and was activated May 7.

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 2.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

DH Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn