Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- It’s been a satisfying nine days for shortstop Alexei Ramirez.

The 32-year-old veteran entered Thursday’s series finale with the Chicago Cubs batting .321, fifth-best in the American League, and he went 3-for-5 with two runs to pace the White Sox in a 12-5 loss to the Cubs.

He wrapped up April with 40 hits, the most in franchise history in the season’s opening month.

On Monday, he collected his 1,000th career hit against the Cubs at Wrigley Field to start a game-winning rally in the 12th inning.

On Wednesday, he helped shut down the Cubs’ ninth-inning hopes with a double play. It started with an over-the-shoulder grab of Welington Castillo’s popup in short left. Ramirez then turned and fired an on-target one-hop throw to first to catch Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro.

“Alexei’s athletic enough to make it look odd and difficult and pull it off all at the same time,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s pretty athletic.”

Ramirez has spent his entire career (seven seasons) in Chicago and is currently signed through 2015.

He needs eight more starts at short to pass Chico Carrasquel (835) for the fourth-most in franchise history.

RECORD: 18-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Brandon McCarthy, 1-5, 4.67 ERA) at White Sox (Andre Rienzo, 2-0, 4.50)

--RHP Scott Carroll (1-2) had a rough outing in his third White Sox start. He worked four-plus innings and gave up six earned runs and 11 hits, walking two and striking out two. “Tonight (Carroll) just didn’t seem to have it locating like he did in the last couple of games,” manager Robin Ventura said. “It was a little windy. I don’t know if that has anything to do with it, but he just couldn’t control it tonight, and any time he got it over the plate they seemed to hit it hard.” The 29-year-old rookie earned a victory in his first start on April 27. He was the oldest White Sox player to make his debut as a starting pitcher since Ernesto Escarrega (32) on April 26, 1982, against Boston.

--RHP Andre Rienzo, who represented his native Brazil in the 2013 World Baseball Classic, is scheduled to make his fifth appearance and fourth start when the White Sox host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game weekend series on Friday. Rienzo (2-0, 4.50 ERA) earned his last win on May 4 at Cleveland, allowing three earned runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked four.

--SS Alexei Ramirez had an impressive week with his 1,000th career hit on Monday at Wrigley Field and an acrobatic double play on Wednesday in the ninth inning against the Cubs at U.S. Cellular Field. With none out and Starlin Castro on first, Ramirez made an over-the-shoulder grab of a Welington Castillo pop then turned around and fired an on-target one-hop throw to first to catch Castro for a double play. Ramirez set a franchise record with 40 hits in April, breaking Paul Konerko’s old record. He was 3-for-5 on Thursday and is now batting .338.

--2B Gordon Beckham cooled off after homering in back-to-back games against the Cubs. He went 1-for-3 on Thursday but is still hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two home runs and four RBIs over his last four games. He’s a .347 (33-for-95) hitter with six home runs and 16 RBSs in 27 games all-time against the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Alexei’s athletic enough to make it look odd and difficult and pull it off all at the same time. He’s pretty athletic.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on SS Alexei Ramirez’s acrobatic double play Wednesday to help save a win against the Cubs.

--3B Conor Gillaspie (left hand contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 4 and was activated May 7.

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 2.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

