Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Much was made Friday about the status of first baseman Jose Abreu’s ankle.

Abreu was coming off a 1-for-4 outing Thursday night during a loss to the Chicago Cubs in which he was removed in the ninth inning for a pinch hitter.

Before Chicago’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, he said the soreness was from normal wear and tear and is unrelated to the ankle issues he experienced during spring training.

Abreu, who leads the major leagues with 13 home runs, has received treatment after each of the past two games but has not talked to the media.

He served as the designated hitter Friday, and the rest must have helped as he hit a 442-foot homer as part of a 3-for-4 performance in Chicago’s 9-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 2-3, 5.14 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-2, 3.56)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu was limited to the DH spot Friday with a sore left ankle. The major league leader in home runs (13) had a 442-foot blast in the seventh inning as part of a 3-for-4 day. He said before the game that the soreness was from normal wear and tear and is unrelated to the ankle issues he experienced during spring training.

--RHP Nate Jones rejoined the team after having surgery Monday to relieve pain caused by a pinched nerve in his back. Jones, who allowed four runs and did not record an out during two appearances out of the bullpen this season, said he is a month away from resuming baseball activities. “Our first target is becoming a normal person, twisting and bending, stuff like that,” he said.

--LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.56 ERA) returns to the mound Saturday for the first time since he gave up just one hit and one run over seven innings against the Cubs on Monday. Quintana did not factor into the decision during Chicago’s 3-1 win in 12 innings.

--CF Alejandro De Aza had three hits, including two during Chicago’s seven-run fourth inning. He raised his average to .203 as he set a season high in hits to go along with a run scored and an RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first time around he was able to throw his sinker. He was able to throw his curveball efficiently. The second time around I laid off of that stuff, and that’s how I was able to get a good pitch.” -- SS Alexei Ramirez, who hit a grand slam off Arizona RHP Brandon McCarthy in Chicago’s 9-3 win on Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 2.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn