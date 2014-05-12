Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox’s offense, for as good as it has been this season, is missing its spark plug.

Outfielder Adam Eaton is closer to returning for a hamstring injury that landed him on the 15-day disabled list May 3. Without him, the White Sox have tried to find a solution as to who could be a viable lead off option.

“That’s one of the things, when he went down, is (Alejandro) De Aza never really was comfortable doing it before,” bench coach Mark Parent said. “And then we tried (Gordon) Beckham there. Even though you’re only leading off one time it makes certain people uncomfortable. Adam, he just loves that spot and we like him in that spot.”

Eaton has missed nine games and counting for the White Sox. Injury concerns and durability have marred his young career, and it was part of the reason the Diamondbacks were willing to trade him to the White Sox over the offseason. The 25-year-old is hitting .276 with a .363 on-base percentage, which is almost 50 points higher than last year’s with the Diamondbacks. Leading off the game this season, Eaton is even better, owning a .286 average and a .400 OBP.

While Eaton, known for his gritty play, continues to work back from his injury -- he is expected to begin his rehab assignment Wednesday -- Chicago can’t wait to get him back in the lineup.

“He adds a lot to our lineup, defensively and offensively and running the bases,” Parent said. “Just overall energy in the game. He’s obviously had a really good year so we want to continue his progress.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-20

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-2, 4.93 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 2-1, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (left flexor muscle strain) will throw again Thursday. Whether that will be another bullpen or a rehab game is still to be determined. White Sox bench coach Mark Parent said Sale will be sitting down with manager Robin Ventura and general manager Rick Hahn to discuss the plan moving forward. Sale will likely want to get back on the field as soon as possible, but the White Sox will have to be cautious given it is an arm injury he is coming back from. “Sale isn’t good at sit downs,” Parent said. “He’s not going to win, I don’t think he’s going to win this one. He’s a huge commodity for us and for our future and we’ve got to make sure he’s healthy.”

--OF Adam Eaton (hamstring) expects to go out on a rehab assignment Wednesday with the expectation he will rejoin the lineup Sunday in Houston. Eaton has been known for being injury prone, which was part of the reason why the Diamondbacks were willing to trade him to Chicago during the offseason. Hamstring injuries have hampered the start of Eaton’s season. The White Sox need him to stay healthy as he is a game changer when he’s on the field. Eaton immensely boosts a sub-par outfield defense, and with him leading off, Ventura can avoid using unnatural leadoff hitters.

--C Tyler Flowers, a career .200 hitter coming into the season, is batting .330 through Chicago’s first 38 games. While Flowers would like to hit for more power, posting two home runs so far -- though his OPS is nearly 200 points higher than last year -- he’s had the added responsibility of having to get used to a variety of pitchers. Since Opening Day, the White Sox have already used nine different starting pitchers, which adds to Flowers’ work load as he builds a rapport with the new pitchers. ”He’s just got a lot of things going, but Tyler is a very smart kid,“ Parent said. ”He’s very intelligent and he’s handled it really well.

--1B Jose Abreu was used as the White Sox’s designated hitter Sunday for the second consecutive day. Parent said they wanted to give him another day off from the field as he nurses a sore left ankle, especially with Chicago having a day game after a night game. Abreu is a bit hobbled running on the bum ankle, which showed when he tried to stretch a single into a double in his first at-bat Sunday. He was easily thrown out. The White Sox need Abreu to be healthy as the greatest power threat in the lineup. His 13 home runs lead the majors while his 37 RBIs are easily the best in the American League. At some point he may need a full day off to try and let his score ankle completely heal.

--RHP Frank Francisco was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and one earned run against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Changeup, slider, everything was working today. Just one pitch that I missed up.” -- White Sox RHP Hector Noesi, after a 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 2.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Frank Francisco

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn

