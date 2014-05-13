Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One bad pitch Monday night ruined an otherwise good outing for Chicago White Sox left-hander John Danks.

The A’s and the White Sox were deadlocked 1-1 entering the bottom of the fifth of a pitchers’ duel between Danks and Oakland right-hander Jesse Chavez. After right fielder Josh Reddick worked a leadoff walk, Danks struck out center fielder Craig Gentry and shortstop Jed Lowrie.

Then third baseman Josh Donaldson came to the plate, and he lined Danks’ 2-0 fastball over the left field fence for a two-run homer, giving the A’s a 3-1 lead and sparking them to a 5-4 victory.

“The thing that I‘m fighting the most now is just pitch selection to Donaldson on that homer,” Danks said. “Obviously I don’t want to fall behind 2-0, but I tried to throw a fastball away, hopefully maybe he’d roll over on it, but I didn’t quite get it out there. He’s a good hitter and did what he’s supposed to do. It cost us that game.”

Danks entered the game with a 6-1 record and 2.12 ERA in nine career starts vs. Oakland, and he pitched well Monday. He allowed three runs on six hits, struck out five and walked two over six innings, throwing 116 pitches.

“Changeup’s back to where I expect it to be,” Danks said. “For the most part I was able to get in pitcher’s counts. I fought the pitch count a little bit tonight, but at least I was able to at least get us through six. Whatever, just got outpitched.”

“I felt good the whole game, but I felt like I got in a little bit of a groove. I was a little chafed after the homer. Just tried to go out there and eat as many innings as I could. It was just unfortunate I made the mistake I did. It cost us the ballgame.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-21

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 1-2, 3.63 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 2-1, 1.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu was the White Sox’s designated hitter for the third straight game Monday as he continued to nurse a sore left ankle, but the rookie slugged his major-league-leading 14th home run of the season, a solo shot to right off A’s RHP Jesse Chavez in his 40th game. Abreu is the first player in White Sox history and the sixth in major league history to hit at least 14 home runs in his first 40 games. He has 38 RBIs, the second most in franchise history after 40 games behind Zeke Bonura’s 43 in 1941.

--RF Dayan Viciedo hit his third home run of the season Monday night against Oakland, a solo shot in the second inning off RHP Jesse Chavez in a 5-4 loss to the A‘s. Viciedo went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two runs.

--LHP John Danks gave up just three runs on six hits over six innings but took the loss Monday night as the White Sox fell 5-4 to the Oakland A‘s. Danks is now 6-2 with a 2.20 ERA in 10 career starts against Oakland.

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) ran before Monday’s game against Oakland and said he is between 95 and 98 percent healthy. “He’s working his way to 100,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said, smiling. “He’s getting closer and closer every day apparently. He’s doing better. I think that’s part of having him out here so we can see him, pay attention to him. He’s continuing to get better. I know he’ll go out pretty soon.” Barring a setback, Eaton will spend one more day with the White Sox in Oakland, then join Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment. Eaton is hitting .276 with a .363 on-base percentage and 20 runs as the White Sox’s leadoff man this season.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) will make his first rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Charlotte at Durham. “I think he’s scheduled to throw a short one, then we’ll reassess that and find out how he’s feeling after that,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. Sale was 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA, 29 strikeouts and seven walks in 27 1/3 innings this season before landing on the disabled list.

--RHP Maikel Cleto, who was designated for assignment Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte. In 13 relief appearances for the White Sox, Cleto went 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA over 14 innings. He walked 15 and struck out 10. The White Sox claimed Cleto off waivers from Kansas City on Feb. 26.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t ever think we’re out of it. We have an offense where we have proven that it doesn’t matter what the score is. For the most part, late in games we bear down and have good at-bats and we usually make it pretty interesting.” -- 1B Adam Dunn, after the White Sox scored three runs in the ninth inning but fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Oakland A’s on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He ran May 12 and said he was 95 to 98 percent healthy. He expects to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 14.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5. Sale will make his first rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on May 15.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 2.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Frank Francisco

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn