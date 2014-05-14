Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rookie phenom Jose Abreu’s sore left ankle will get some much-needed rest later this week.

The Chicago White Sox have a day off Thursday, and manager Robin Ventura said his first baseman would be out of the lineup either Wednesday afternoon in the series finale against the Oakland A’s or Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Astros in Houston.

Abreu was the White Sox’s designated hitter for the fifth consecutive game Tuesday night against Oakland. He hasn’t played first base since Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

“He’s getting better,” Ventura said Tuesday before the White Sox’s 11-0 loss to Oakland. “There’s nothing structurally or anything to be concerned about. You just see him limp like that. It’s just soreness getting out of there. It’s getting better. I think that day off will probably help him.”

Abreu’s ankle has bothered him since spring training, but he has started all 41 games for the White Sox. When he had back-to-back days off during spring training, the extra rest helped his ankle.

“It is getting better, but you want him to get back out on the field,” Ventura said. “He’s tired of DHing. You want to get him back out on that field, (a two-day rest is) probably the best way to do it.”

Abreu leads the major leagues with 14 home runs, including a solo shot Monday night against the A‘s. His 38 RBIs are tops in the American League.

Abreu’s leadoff home run in the ninth Monday night was an opposite-field blast to right field that cleared the fence in a hurry.

”He has a lot of power,“ Ventura said. ”You see him hit balls, the way they come off his bat is just different than a lot of people. He has power to all fields. Any park you play in is reachable for him anywhere in the park. If he puts it on the barrel, good stuff happens.

“(Hitting balls to all fields is) part of his makeup and how he goes about practicing and playing. He can pull it. He can hit it the other way. You see him swing a lot. It’s not like he’s taking a lot of pitches. He’s trying to do some damage when he goes up there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-22

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo, 3-0, 4.56 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 1-3, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll, making his fourth major league start, allowed six runs on 11 hits in an 11-0 loss to Oakland on Tuesday night. He struck out two and walked one, falling to 1-3. “Coming in I knew they were a good, aggressive hitting team,” Carroll said. “I thought I made some pitches, but particularly in the fifth, I made some bad pitches deep in the count. It’s frustrating when it’s two outs, two strikes. I know I am better than that.”

--2B Gordon Beckham went 0-for-4 Tuesday night as his eight-game hitting streak was snapped during an 11-0 loss to the Oakland A‘s. He struck out once. Beckham’s average dipped to .240.

--LF Alejandro De Aza, who is hitting just .190, was out of the lineup Tuesday night against Oakland. De Aza is hitless in his past 10 at-bats. “Yeah, I think he needs a breather,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said before Chicago’s 11-0 loss. “He’s just swinging and missing at a lot of stuff. He just looks like he needs a day.”

--CF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) will fly to Durham, N.C., from Oakland on Wednesday and begin a three-game rehabilitation stint Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte. He expects to be activated from the disabled list Sunday at Houston for the final game of a three-game series. “Excited to get back Sunday,” Eaton said before the White Sox’s 11-0 loss Tuesday night against the A‘s. “It’s no fun being on the dead list.” Eaton ran hard again Tuesday and will run again Wednesday morning before leaving for Durham.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got outplayed all the way around. Nothing went right. They swung it all night against everybody.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, after the White Sox’s 11-0 loss to the Oakland A’s on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He ran May 12 and May 13. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 14, and he expects to be activated May 18.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5. Sale will make his first rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on May 15.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--INF Jeff Keppinger (right shoulder surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He appeared in six spring games, none after March 10, when he was shut down. He resumed playing in extended spring training games in early April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on May 2.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Frank Francisco

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn