Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The White Sox had one eye on the proceedings at Minute Maid Park Friday night and another glancing halfway across the country at Durham, N.C., as two regulars continued rehab assignments with Triple-A Charlotte.

Ace left-hander Chris Sale (strained flexor muscle) landed on the 15-day disabled list on April 18. Sale posted 29 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA over his four starts before landing on the DL. On Friday night, he struck out 11 and allowed one hit and two walks over four scoreless innings.

”The first thing is his health and how he’s feeling. We’ll make an adjustment after that, talk to him and see how he’s doing,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”That will always be the first thing we base the decision on and then we’ll go from there.

“He said he felt great when he left so you never know.”

As for outfielder Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring), he is eligible to come off the DL on Sunday, but given the travel schedule, it appears he is more likely to rejoin the club in Kansas City on Monday for the opener of a three-game series. Eaton will complete his rehab assignment with Charlotte Saturday and, should he sit out the entire Astros series, will have missed 15 games total.

“It would be a lot to have him play Saturday, fly in here and play and then fly right out after the game,” Ventura said. “I think I would just rather have him fly into Kansas City Sunday and be ready to go on Monday instead of have him fly all over the place and try to squeeze in.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-22

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-2, 4.50 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 2-3, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana picked up his second win of the season and first since April 8 at Colorado by allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings. He has allowed three runs or less in all but one of his nine starts and has made 43 consecutive starts allowing three walks or less, the eighth-longest streak in baseball.

--1B Adam Dunn snapped an 0-for-11 skid with his go-ahead, three-run home run to right field off Astros RHP Collin McHugh in the sixth inning. The home run was his 446th, leaving Dunn just three homers shy of matching Vlad Guerrero and Jeff Bagwell for 36th all time in baseball history.

--2B Gordon Beckham followed an 0-for-4 start with a single in his final at-bat to extend his string of hitting safely to 10 of his last 11 games. Beckham, who scored the third and final insurance run of the eighth inning, is batting .321 (17-for-53) over his last 11 games.

--LHP Chris Sale made a rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday night against Durham, working four scoreless innings and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out 11. Sale has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 18 with a strained flexor muscle in his left arm. Before landing on the DL, he has recorded 29 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA over his previous four starts and 27.2 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yeah it’s been a long time, a lot of no-decisions too. You don’t have control of the no-decisions, but I want to throw good games every five days and today was good for me. I‘m happy for that.” -- LHP Jose Quintana, who picked up his second win of the season Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He ran May 12 and May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 16, and he expects to be activated May 18 or May 19.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5. Sale made his first rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on May 16.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Frank Francisco

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Paul Konerko

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn