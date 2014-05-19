Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- White Sox breakout first baseman Jose Abreu had spent the better part of two weeks hobbling on and playing through a sore left ankle before one awkward swing on Saturday night signaled the end of his fortitude.

The White Sox on Sunday placed Abreu on the 15-day disabled list with posterior tibia tendonitis in his left ankle. He flew back to Chicago Sunday morning for further evaluation. Abreu had played in all 44 games with the White Sox, including the last eight as their designated hitter as he attempted to play through an injury that clearly bothered him.

”The more you get medical people involved, the decision was made that he needs to rest,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”You’re trying to do the best thing for him and us and him going out there the way he was Friday, you think it’s getting better and it’s not getting better.

“At this point, we’re going to take a couple steps back and let him heal and get his legs under him.”

Abreu, a Cuban native, was at the heart of a bidding war for his services this past offseason, with the White Sox winning that battle with a six-year, $68 million contract. Abreu has delivered on the tremendous hype, leading the American League in home runs (15) and RBIs (42) while batting .260/.312/.595 in the heart of the Chicago order. Desperate to keep his bat in the lineup, Ventura moved Abreu to designated hitter last week but his condition steadily deteriorated.

”He wants to play and, in talking to him on Friday, he felt like he was getting better,“ Ventura said. ”The DH thing was doing him well at the time and the day off was good but he’s just not getting better and it’s time to go ahead and do it (place Abreu on the disabled list).

“He’s upset to a point where he wants to play and he understands what he means to our lineup and our team and how well he’s been doing. It’s tough ... but it’s time to take care of him too.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 1-3, 5.24 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 4-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu was placed on the 15-day disabled list with posterior tibia tendonitis in his left ankle. Abreu has battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks and spent the last eight games as the designated hitter. He flew to Chicago Sunday morning for additional evaluation. Abreu is batting .260 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs.

--CF Adam Eaton was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and finished 1-for-4 batting atop the White Sox order. Eaton was placed on the DL on May 3 with a strained right hamstring. He completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday and rejoined the White Sox, replacing 1B Jose Abreu on the 25-man roster. In two games with Charlotte, Eaton hit .333 with a stolen base and an RBI.

--C Adrian Nieto finished 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, matching his single-game career high for hits while setting a new standard for RBIs. Nieto also recorded a three-hit game on May 2 in Cleveland against the Indians. He recorded all three hits against Astros RHP Brad Peacock, who surrendered only five hits total over his 6.2 innings of work.

--SS Alexei Ramirez finished 0-for-1 with a pair of walks and scored both White Sox runs on Sunday before being lifted in the seventh inning. He appeared in his 836th game at shortstop and assumed sole possession of fourth place in White Sox history for games played at short, trailing Luke Appling (2,218), Ozzie Guillen (1,724) and Luis Aparicio (1,508).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This one stings a little bit. I was excited coming in, pitching at home -- had a lot of people here ... It sucks.” -- LHP John Danks, who allowed all eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and three walks while striking out seven over 4 2/3 innings of Sunday’s loss to the Astros.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jose Abreu (posterior tibia tendonitis in his left ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. He flew to Chicago May 18 for additional evaluation.

--OF Adam Eaton (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3. He ran May 12 and May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 16, and he was activated May 18.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5. Sale made his first rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on May 16. He will re-join team for evaluation May 19.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Frank Francisco

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn

