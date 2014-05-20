Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chicago White Sox received an encouraging report Monday on rookie first baseman Jose Abreu, who was placed on the disabled list Sunday due to a left ankle injury.

An MRI exam in Chicago revealed only inflammation, no structural damage.

“It is good news,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “They’ve done all the tests and determined it is inflammation. We just have to make sure we get that out of there.”

Abreu will wear a boot on his left foot for several days and will be re-evaluated during a 10-game homestand that begins Thursday. There is no timetable for his return.

Abreu leads the American League with 15 home runs, 42 RBIs, 103 total bases and a .595 slugging percentage in 44 games. The White Sox signed the 27-year-old Cuban slugger to a six-year contract for $68 million contract last October.

“You get him in the middle of your lineup, you’re different,” Ventura said. “But you have to fill in and make do, and when he gets back, you hope he picks up where he left off.”

Paul Konerko and Adam Dunn will get more playing time in Abreu’s absence. Konerko was the designated hitter and Dunn played first base Monday for the series opener at Kansas City. Konerko hit a two-run homer as the White Sox rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Royals after trailing 5-0.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo, 3-0, 4.20 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-3, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale, on the disabled list due to a strained flexor muscle, will throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Kansas City. He will be evaluated afterward on when he might return to the White Sox rotation. He threw 68 pitches, struck out 11, walked two and allowed one hit in four scoreless innings Friday in a rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte. There is speculation could start for Chicago this weekend against the Yankees. “Right now he’s feeling pretty good but (has) general soreness, not necessarily in his arm or anything, but the normal stuff he has when throws,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He can feel it in his legs and in his back. That stuff’s normal. We’re more concerned with how his arm’s feeling, but the other stuff goes with it.”

--RHP Matt Lindstrom, who is 6-for-9 in save chances, left in the ninth inning with an undisclosed injury to his left ankle or foot while attempting to field a bunt by Royals SS Alcides Escobar. He limped off the field. “I don’t even know what that was,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “We’re still checking on him, making sure he’s all right. It didn’t look good though.”

--RHP Scott Carroll, a Kansas City native who went to nearby Liberty High School and played baseball and quarterback at Missouri State, had a rough first inning Monday in his homecoming, allowing five runs on five hits and a walk. He threw 40 pitches in the inning, 30 before logging an out. Carroll finagled his way through four innings, giving up just one more run after the first, and wound up with a no-decision. “I was making good pitches in the first inning, that wasn’t the thing that was the concern. I just needed to be more efficient,” Carroll said. “When you’re a sinkerball pitcher like I am, there’s times when you’re making good pitches but they’re finding holes in the infield, and it just happened to be the case.”

--DH Paul Konerko collected his 1,400th RBI with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. He has 148 RBIs at Kauffman Stadium, the most by any active visiting player. His 44 home runs at Kansas City rank second among active players.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Being back home in Kansas City was kind of a surreal feeling. It was just awesome to be back here and pitch in front of my family and friends. I wish it could have been a little bit better, but at the end of the day, it was still a great opportunity. I‘m just happy I could do that.” -- RHP Scott Carroll, who got a no-decision in his homecoming Monday, a game the White Sox won 7-6 over the Kansas City Royals.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (sore left ankle) left the May 19 game. His prognosis wasn’t immediately known.

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5. Sale made his first rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on May 16. He will throw a bullpen session May 20, after which it is possible he could rejoin the major league rotation.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Frank Francisco

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn