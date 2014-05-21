Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Matt Lindstrom went back to Chicago on Tuesday to have his injured left ankle checked further and for a MRI and it appears it may be awhile before he will be able to close out a White Sox game.

Lindstrom has an outside tendon subluxation and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He hurt the ankle while trying to field Alcides Escobar’s bunt in the ninth inning of a 7-6 White Sox victory over the Royals on Monday. Lindstrom limped off the field.

There is no timetable when Lindstrom would return, leaving a void at the end of the White Sox bullpen. Lindstrom had all six White Sox saves before the injury.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura did not say who would be closing games in Lindstrom’s absence.

“We’re not going to name a closer,” Ventura. “We have options, guys who can do it. Even guys who are pitching in the eighth could go in the ninth. We have guys who can go multiple innings. The bullpen has been doing well.”

White Sox relievers entered Tuesday with a 2.07 ERA since April 26, the best bullpen ERA in the American League in that span, while holding opponents to a .166 batting average.

The White Sox bullpen, however, yielded four runs in the final two innings in the 7-6 triumph over the Royals before right-hander Ronald Belisario got the final three outs for his first save of the season. Belisario, however, did surrender a run on two two-out hits and had the tying run at second before striking out center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-24

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 2-3, 3.67 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-3, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale threw about a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday with no problems and could be activated to start against the Yankees this weekend. Sale went on the disabled list April 22 with a left flexor strain after going 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings in his first four starts. “It went well,” White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said of Sale’s bullpen. “Now we have to decide what to do and where to do it.” White Sox manager Robin Ventura did not rule out Sale starting against the Yankees. “He could,” Ventura said. “It’s too early to say. We’ll see how he’s feeling.”

--RHP Javy Guerra was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte, where he was 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA and three saves in 14 relief appearances. Guerra, 28, was 4-5 with a 2.90 ERA in 101 relief appearances with the Dodgers from 2011-13. He logged 21 saves in 23 opportunities as a rookie in 2011. The White Sox claimed Guerra off waivers on March 26 from the Dodgers. “I just knew I had to go down and work hard and handle my business,” Guerra said. “I got a good pitching coach that helped me, fixed little mechanical issues that they thought they could help with.” Guerra said he did not know what his role would be. “I‘m just one of the guys in the pen,” he said.

--RHP Andre Rienzo struck out a career high eight in six innings and held the Royals to two runs on five hits to improve to 4-0 in six starts. “The execution that we were looking at in spring training was there,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s getting there and getting ahead and giving us a chance. He’s been sharp. He’s been giving us a chance.”

--3B Conor Gillaspie is hitting .440, 12-for-26, in his past seven games after going 3-for-4 with a triple on Tuesday. He is 8-for-15, .533, against the Royals this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it was a fastball. When it gets to two strikes, I just try to put it in play. I was trying to get it in the air and stay out of a double play.” -- White Sox 1B Adam Dunn after a three-run homer gave Chicago a 7-6 win over Kansas City on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (sublexing outside tendon in left ankle was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 20.

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage.

--LHP Chris Sale (flexor muscle strain in left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He played April 27, 28 and 29, and he threw long toss April 30. He played long toss May 3, and he threw a bullpen session May 5. Sale made his first rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on May 16. He will throw a bullpen session May 20, after which it is possible he could rejoin the major league rotation.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Frank Francisco

RHP Javy Guerra

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn