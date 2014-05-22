Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chicago White Sox will be without closer Matt Lindstrom for the next three months, maybe longer

Lindstrom is scheduled to have left ankle surgery Friday to repair a torn sheath, which protects the peroneal tendons. The recovery time is estimated at three months.

Lindstrom limped off the mound Monday night after attempting to track down a ninth inning bunt by shortstop Alcides Escobar. He returned to Chicago the next day for further examinations and a MRI of his ankle, which detected the tear.

“Lindstrom’s down for a while,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I don’t know if it’ll be the rest of the season but it’ll be more than 15 days.”

Ventura said right-hander Ronald Belisario, who picked up his first save of the season in the 7-6 victory Tuesday over the Royals, would close games in Lindstrom’s absence.

“I think Beli’s pitched well enough to be that guy to step into that spot,” Ventura said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 1-0, 3.33 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 3-0, 2.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale will come off the disabled list Thursday and start against the Yankees. It will be his first start since April 17 when he threw a career high 127 pitches against the Red Sox and complained of soreness the next day. He went on the disabled list with a left flexor strain. “It’s big,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said having Sale back in the rotation. “A guy like him you get a pretty good feeling that you’re going to win. He’s proven that. With everything he’s gone through, it feels good.” Ventura said Sale will likely be on a 100-pitch limit against the Yankees. Sale is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in four starts, while holding opposing hitters to a .168 average. “It’s been a long time,” Sale said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to. It’s been longer than I expected. I think it was just our taking time and not rushing back before the rehab process (was completed), to come back at 100 percent.” Several pitchers have required Tommy John surgery this season, so the White Sox took a cautious approach in bringing back the 25-year-old two-time American League All-Star. “You look around the league and it’s scary,” Sale said. “There are a very high number of pitchers that have gone down. That (cautious side) has played into it. I didn’t want to be a part of the statistics.”

--RHP Ronald Belisario logged his first save Tuesday since May 31, 2013, at Colorado. Manager Robin Ventura said Belisario would be his closer with RHP Matt Lindstrom on the disabled list and expected to be out three months with an ankle injury that will require surgery Friday. Right-handers are hitting just .209 off Belisario in his career.

--LHP Jose Quintana dropped to 2-4 with the 3-1 loss to the Royals on Wednesday night, yielding three runs on eight hits and a walk. He is 1-4 in his past eight starts, while being supported with only 15 runs during that stretch. “The others pitched good too,” Quintana said. “I like to compete. One time I think it’ll change. I think next time it’ll be better for me. I don’t get frustrated. I only have control to pitch a good game.”

--RHP Frank Francisco was designated for assignment to make roster room for LHP Chris Sale, who will come off the disabled list Thursday. Francisco did not retire a Royals batter while giving up a run on two hits, a wild pitch and a walk on Tuesday. He had a 12.27 ERA in four relief appearances after having his contract purchased May 10 from Triple-A Charlotte.

--RHP Scott Carroll will be going to the bullpen with the return of LHP Chris Sale to the rotation. Carroll is 1-3 with a 6.49 ERA in five starts, while opponents are hitting .368 off him. He has allowed 42 hits in 26 1/3 innings.

--INF Jeff Keppinger was placed on waivers for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release. Keppinger was designated for assignment May 14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The bunt was a good play by (RF Nori) Aoki and the double hurt us. The bunt with two strikes, you’ve got to be perfect and he was.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after a 3-1 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He undergo left ankle surgery May 22 and is expected to be out for three months.

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn