Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chris Sale returned to the starting rotation for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night under the watchful eyes of manager Robin Ventura and pitching coach Don Cooper.

That was the only reason he didn’t throw deep into the game during a 3-2 victory for the White Sox against the New York Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field. After missing a little more than a month with a flexor muscle strain in his left forearm, Sale threw just 86 pitches in six innings and was perfect through the first five.

He allowed only one hit, with two outs in the sixth, but wasn’t going past that point for any reason.

“You obviously want to go back out there, especially, I‘m usually not used to coming out after 85 pitches,” Sale said. “Definitely wanted to get back out there, but I understand the circumstances and what we’re working toward. Did I like it? No. But did I respect it? Absolutely. You’ve got to follow the plan and stay the course and see this thing through.”

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said before the game that Sale’s arm strength is still being built back up after the time off. That’s why there were stricter guidelines.

“Normally you have guys at a certain level of strength where they are without restriction on a given night,” Hahn said before the game. “We are still in the process of rebuilding Chris back to his previous level. We absolutely have had conversations (with Ventura and Cooper) about what to expect (in the outing). I assure you he’s going to be watched closely for any signs of fatigue or stress and we will respond accordingly.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda 3-3, 4.61 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi 0-4, 7.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi (0-4, 7.31 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field against the New York Yankees. Noesi is staying in the rotation, for now, to work on some of the mechanical flaws the Sox saw in his delivery prior to claiming him off waivers in April from the Texas Rangers. Chicago had a choice to make between Noesi and rookie RHP Scott Carroll for its final rotation spot and opted to use Carroll as the long reliever. “(Noesi‘s) more comfortable in the starting role,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “We feel we’ve made progress with him in the starting role, in terms of getting him where we want him to be and having a regular schedule that makes it more likely we’re going to get to the point where we want to be with him than putting him in the pen right now and not being as consistent with his usage.”

--LHP Chris Sale was dominant in his first start since April 17 for the Chicago White Sox in a 3-2 victory Thursday night against the New York Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale, coming off a five -week stint on the 15-day disabled list for a muscle strain in his left arm, threw six innings and 86 pitches. He struck out 10, including twice fanning the side in order, while being monitored closely by manager Robin Ventura and pitching coach Don Cooper. He lost a perfect game with two outs in the sixth on a single by Yankees LF Zoilo Almonte, but wasn’t coming out for the seventh anyway. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to give up a hit in my life,” Sale said, smiling. “I knew I was done after that sixth, and Robin said the same thing. He goes, ‘You picked a bad night to do something like that.’ It was all in fun, just joking around, but it was good to be back out there. I enjoyed it.”

--RHP Scott Carroll isn’t looking at his move to the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox as a demotion. Rather, the rookie reliever hopes to carve out a niche that will keep him in the major leagues eating up innings as Chicago’s long man. “It gave me more confidence, because it showed me they like my skill set enough to keep me up here,” said Carroll, who made his debut as a starter. “They just said, ‘Hey, we’re going to need to use you in the bullpen as the long guy.’ I kind of welcomed it. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity. I‘m looking forward to it, because I think it’s going to be a chance to give some of these guys a rest, and our bullpen’s been used a lot.”

--1B Jose Abreu is still in a walking boot for his injured ankle and is getting treatment at U.S. Cellular Field for the inflammation that’s causing him pain. Abreu, who is on the 15-day disabled list, will remain in the boot through this weekend according to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn. He will be re-evaluated next week. “So far he’s progressing and (we) continue to be optimistic about him being ready about the time the 15 days are up,” Hahn said. “It’s unfair to project this out as a chronic issue. Is it something we will have to monitor for the rest of the season? Sure. But with any guy we are going to have to be cognizant with any issue they have. To project it out as an annual concern throughout his career, there’s no basis for that at this time.”

--CF Adam Eaton is learning to pick his places for running all out, in light of a recent stint on the 15-day disabled list because of a hamstring strain. Eaton, who’s known for his hustle, said Chicago White Sox veteran 1B/DH Paul Konerko and veteran 1B/DH Adam Dunn have offered tips on how to keep his legs fresh through the course of a full season. “A lot of the guys have been talking to me and just (pointing out) little things that I can do to conserve my legs a little bit. You need to conserve your legs. It’s like pulling teeth for me not to, you know, bust (my butt) down the line, but it’s something I need to do to play 162 games and be in this lineup every day for these guys.”

--RHP Ronald Belisario will get the most opportunities to close games for the Chicago White Sox after RHP Matt Lindstrom headed to the 15-day disabled list needing surgery to repair his ankle. Prior to a series-opening game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, White Sox manager Robin Ventura backed Belisario as his main option to close. Belisario picked up his second save Thursday in a 3-2 victory against the New York Yankees in Chicago, but not without allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. “Beli’s probably the frontrunner of getting used the most, just by the way guys have been pitching and if you just move everybody up into a role,” Ventura said. “But it also depends on the inning, what’s going on, where you’re at, who they’re facing and how much use they’ve got. That’s going to go into it, but I would say Beli gets most of it.”

--1B/DH Paul Konerko is getting more regular work with Chicago White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu on the 15-day disabled list with an ankle injury. Konerko, who’s playing his last season, came into a series-opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field struggling at the plate. Prior to going 1-for-4 with a run scored in Chicago’s 3-2 win, Konerko was just 2-for-24 (.083) in his previous nine games. “I‘m ready to play,” said Konerko, whose appearances were sporadic prior to Abreu’s injury. “From a physical side, jumping back in, I have some stuff to get through there. It’s part of the gig. I knew what I signed up for. I knew there would be moments where you jump in, have to play a few days and then you’re back out for a while. I knew it would be consistently inconsistent with that kind of stuff, and I tried to be ready for it and do the best I can when I get in there and chip in. That’s it really.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He would not have thrown a perfect game, I can tell you that. He was fantastic tonight. He was probably as sharp as we’ve seen him, but we knew he wasn’t going to go nine innings. But he got us to a point where we could bring some guys in.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura on LHP Chris Sale, who was dominant in his first start since April 17 for the White Sox in a 3-2 victory Thursday night against the New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He will undergo surgery May 22, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn