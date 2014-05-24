Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- With 50 games in the books, this Memorial Day weekend is a good time for the White Sox to take stock.

Manager Robin Ventura said he’s pleased that his team has handled injuries and adversity while hanging close to a .500 record.

”It’s been a mixed bag as far as guys getting hurt and guys filling in and doing that kind of thing,“ Ventura said before Chicago beat the New York Yankees 6-5 on Friday. ”We do like where we’re at offensively, the way we’re swinging the bats and the years some guys have been having.

“(The offense) keeps you in a lot of games. Early on, the bullpen struggled a little bit (but) they’ve been great as of late. And there’s a lot of things that have been going the right way for us.”

The White Sox are third in the American League with a .260 collective batting average and second in the league with 52 home runs.

First baseman Jose Abreu, on the disabled list with left ankle inflammation, leads the majors in home runs (15) and is tied for second with 42 RBIs. He was the American League Player and Rookie of the Month for April.

”I think we’ve done a good job staying in the moment,“ catcher Tyler Flowers said. ”Not worrying about the record or anything else going on or anything that happened previously in the game. It’s all about that inning, that pitch, that play.

“I think that’s why we’ve had some success late in games to be able to push some runs across.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-1, 4.61 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-4, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adam Dunn launched David Robertson’s 0-2 pitch to right field in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off two-run home run that lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees. “That’s one of those that hit pretty good,” Dunn said. “It was 0-2 and he’s got a really good curveball and really good cutter. Just trying to look for something to put into play.” Pinch runner Moises Sierra was aboard as Dunn slammed his eighth home run of the season and 10th career game-ender. It was his first walk-off winner since July 4, 2013, at Baltimore.

--LHP Chris Sale said he felt fine after throwing 86 pitches Thursday in his first outing since returning from the disabled list. “I feel good,” he said Friday. “Obviously the true test is going out and throwing today, but I don’t feel anything different than any other time out.” Sale struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings in Chicago’s 3-2 victory over the Yankees in Thursday’s series opener. “I‘m usually more sore on Day 2 (after a start),” he said. “Today’s just kind of stiff.”

--RHP Ronald Belisario earned his second save of the season on Thursday and appears to be solidifying his spot as a go-to reliever. “As of right now, he’s probably going to be the guy that’s doing it until there comes a time when he’s thrown too many days in a row,” manager Robin Ventura said. He has a 0.93 ERA in his last 14 appearances. Belisario is just five games away from 300 all-time appearances and needs just eight innings to reach 300 for his career.

--1B Jose Abreu, on the 15-day disabled list since May 18 with inflammation in his left ankle, said he’ll have to train differently once he returns to action following his recovery. “I‘m definitely going to have to make some adjustments because it’s not about losing some games, it’s about the season,” he said. “I want to make sure that I‘m healthy throughout the season. I’ve got to be conscious about that.” Abreu still leads the majors in home runs (15) and is tied for second with 42 RBIs. He was American League Player and Rookie of the Month for April.

--2B Gordon Beckham is hitting .353 (12-of-34) in his last eight games and .329 (24-of-73) in his last 17. Beckham, who started the season on the disabled list, has “come a long way,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s swinging it, he’s got a little more pop in his bat than he had last year. He just feels more secure in who he is and how he fits in.” Beckham’s batting .275 for the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we’ve done a good job staying in the moment. Not worrying about the record or anything else going on or anything that happened previously in the game. It’s all about that inning, that pitch, that play. I think that’s why we’ve had some success late in games to be able to push some runs across.” -- C Tyler Flowers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He was to undergo surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-man disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn