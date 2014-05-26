Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The White Sox don’t have a closer problem yet.

Manager Robin Ventura said right-hander Ronald Belisario is still solidly in that role despite blowing a save against the New York Yankees on Saturday with a 3-0 lead starting the ninth inning.

Prior to the series finale on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field, a 7-1 Yankees win, Ventura stuck by Belisario, who inherited the role when right-hander Matt Lindstrom went on the 15-day disabled list with an ankle injury that required surgery on May 23.

“Right now, (Belisario) is the guy who is going to be in there,” Ventura said. “He’s going to go back out.”

Asked if he’d consider some of the White Sox’s younger pitchers who have closed games in the minors, Ventura said that’s possible at some point.

“If they get there, yeah,” he said. “They have done it in the minor leagues, but right now, Beli is the guy. If we have (a lead Sunday), he’s going back out.”

Ventura also spent a couple minutes before the game Sunday talking about what makes a good closer.

“They don’t give up a lot of runs,” he said. “You are able to get the last out and it’s not always easy. I’ve seen (Mariano Rivera) not close one out. But it’s being able to just put it out of your mind and get back in it the next day, not have it affect you. (You) go out there and you are fearless, to a point where you go back out and get it done the next day. It’s hard. You have to be lucky too.”

Belisario didn’t get much luck in the blown save Saturday. He threw strikes, but the Yankees still scored three runs on four hits, including a soft liner to center field off the bat of pinch-hitter Brian McCann to plate the tying run.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things,” Ventura said of closing games. “You have to have the stuff and you’ve got to be lucky and tough-minded and all those things rolled into one. It’s not just one thing a guy has to have. You have to be all of those things rolled into one.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (Josh Tomlin 3-1, 2.91 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana 2-4, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (2-4, 3.67) is slated to make his 11th start and fifth at U.S. Cellular Field on Monday against the Indians. After starting the season 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his first three starts, Quintana has gone 1-3 with a 3.62 ERA in his previous six outings, including a loss in his most recent start May 21 against the Royals. He threw a season-high 7 1/3 innings in that game and took the loss despite giving up just three runs (all earned) on eight hits. Quintana is 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in six career starts against the Indians.

--RHP Andre Rienzo had his worst outing of the season Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field, taking the loss in a 7-1 victory for the New York Yankees to split a four-game series. The White Sox hadn’t lost any of Rienzo’s prior six starts this season, but Sunday his pitch location was off. New York tagged him for four runs on four hits and his own throwing error in the second inning, as Rienzo wound up allowing five runs (four earned) in five innings. “I (had) a little trouble with command and the ball (was a) little bit up,” Rienzo said. “It’s the same issue last year. When the ball is up, my ball is hit hard. So, after (the second inning), I kind of controlled the game, but that inning hurt.”

--2B Gordon Beckham came into a series finale against the New York Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field on Sunday with a six-game hitting streak and extended it to seven by going 1-for-4 in the White Sox’s 7-1 loss. Beckham, who missed the first month of the season with an oblique injury, has become one of Chicago’s hottest hitters and remains rock solid in the field. In his previous 19 games, Beckham hit .346 (28-for-81) and is scorching hot against left-handed pitchers, hitting .481 in 27 at-bats. “You know when he first came back, I think there was a bit of a rust of getting back up in the season,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I see a different person. I saw it spring training, but you know, once you lose that playing time from what you gained in spring training and you have to get it back -- you know, mentally he’s more secure in who he is and how he belongs and all those things he was the first two years I was here.”

--2B Micah Johnson was placed on the disabled list Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte with a left hamstring injury that happened May 23 while running out a double. The 25-year old Johnson, the White Sox’s top prospect, is seen as their second baseman of the future. He started the season at Double-A Birmingham and hit .329 in 37 games before being promoted to Charlotte. He also had a .414 on-base percentage, stole 10 bases and drove in 16 runs for the Barons. Johnson hit .273 with a .304 on-base percentage at Charlotte, but was heating up of late.

--RHP Felipe Paulino is still making starts during a rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte and the reports haven’t been good. Paulino, who’s been on the 15-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation since April 19, has struggled with accuracy and effectiveness. Paulino has made five starts for the Knights and is 0-3 with a 9.61 ERA and 2.29 WHIP. He’s struck out 16 but also walked 16 and allowed 29 hits. His most recent outing on May 23 against Indianapolis lasted just 4 2/3 innings and he gave up six runs (all earned) on five hits and six walks. “You know, you’re still seeing the inconsistencies with location and things like that, high pitch counts,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “So, at this point, I‘m talking with (pitching coach Don Cooper) about it and seeing what we can do.”

--RHP Frank Francisco elected to become a free agent after he was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte Knights on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I (had) a little trouble with command and the ball (was) little bit up. It’s the same issue last year. When the ball is up, my ball is hit hard. So, after (a four-run second inning) I kind of controlled the game, but that inning hurt.” -- RHP Andre Rienzo, who allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings of Sunday’s 7-1 loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23 and is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what’s next.

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn

