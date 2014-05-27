Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Gordon Beckham has plenty of reasons to feel insecure as the White Sox’s starting second baseman, but instead he’s found a comfort zone that’s paying off with a nice start to his season.

Beckham got a day off from starting Monday, in a 6-2 win against the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field, but he’s been on a tear of late, after missing the first month of the season with an oblique injury. He has a seven-game hitting streak going, is hitting .379 during it, and is hitting .341 (29-for-85) in his past 20 games.

New Chicago hitting instructor Todd Steverson deserves some credit for it, but mostly it’s Beckham’s confidence level.

“He’s given me some suggestions, but ultimately he just wants me to be athletic and do what I do,” Beckham said. “So, there’s no real easy way to describe what that is. I just know I‘m getting to a good spot to hit and just letting it happen. You don’t miss it as much, I would say, if you’re in a comfortable spot and feel good about where you’re at.”

It’s just that where he’s at is a tough spot when you look at the long-term picture.

Beckham, 27, only has one more arbitration-eligible year left on his contract, which is paying him a reported $2.9 million this season. If the White Sox kept him, that figure would likely go up another $2 million through arbitration, if not more.

Chicago also has a stable of promising young players who could step into the starting role at second base. Rookie Marcus Semien, who started Monday, handled the job while Beckham was on the 15-day disabled list. Utility specialist Leury Garcia is also seen as a potential full-time option somewhere in the middle infield and Micah Johnson, one of the Sox’s top prospects, also plays second base.

Despite the potential distractions, Beckham has found a groove. He’s always been one of the better second basemen in baseball defensively, but now his offense is catching up to his glove. Manager Robin Ventura has noticed the difference.

“Mentally he’s more secure in who he is and how he belongs and all those things than he was the first two years I was here,” Ventura said. “I think that’s really helped him offensively, being able to go to the plate and there’s not a hope of a guessing (game). He knows he’s a good hitter. He knows how to hit. I don’t think any of the stories of ‘We have a bunch of minor league second basemen,’ has bothered him. We’re lucky to have him.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson 2-3, 5.32 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale 4-0, 1.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (4-0, 1.89) is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be his second outing since coming off the 15-day disabled list May 22 with a dominating, scoreless six-inning start in a 3-2 victory against the Yankees. Through his previous two starts, split by five weeks on the DL for a flexor muscle strain in his left arm, Sale has a miniscule 0.69 ERA, 20 strikeouts in 13 innings and has held opponents to a .049 average (2-for-41). Sale is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA in 19 career appearances against Cleveland (eight starts). He beat the Indians on April 11 in his last time facing them, allowing three earned runs in five innings at U.S. Cellular Field.

--LHP Jose Quintana finally got some run support in a 6-2 victory against the Indians on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana, who leads the major leagues with 31 no-decisions since the 2012 season, was rewarded for another quality start -- despite throwing 107 pitches in six innings. He allowed only two runs and benefited from his teammates hitting the ball well, including a three-run homer by DH Dayan Viciedo that put Chicago up 3-1 in the third. “He doesn’t sit there and complain that he doesn’t get runs,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Every pitcher wants runs. The way he was pitching today, he had a high pitch count early and seemed to battle through it and just get to the spot where we needed him. He just needs to be more efficient and go deeper.”

--1B/DH Jose Abreu is out of the walking boot that he wore for a week to help his inflamed left ankle heal. The Cuban-born rookie slugger, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 18, has no definitive timetable for a return. Sunday before a 6-2 White Sox victory against the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field, Abreu took some ground balls and hit off a tee in the batting cage. “He is out of the boot,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s not real happy with wearing any type of orthotics. It’s progressing. It’s getting better. I know he’s not happy sitting on the bench. Even if he was in a cast, he wouldn’t be happy (in) or out of it. It’s getting better though. The timeline right now is still the same. He’s going to get out and do some cage work today, and other stuff, just to see how he’s feeling.”

--3B Conor Gillaspie went 4-for-4 with three doubles in a 6-2 win against the Indians on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field and is hitting .465 (20-for-43) against AL-Central teams in 13 games, with hits in every one thus far. He’s hitting .529 (9-for-17) against the Indians. “I think more than anything, it’s just the second or third time I’ve seen some of these guys,” said Gillaspie, who’s hitting at a .352 clip for the season and hits third in the Sox’s lineup. “That always helps, just knowing what to expect or what guys like to do in certain spots. That’s the biggest thing, is becoming accustomed and comfortable to this level of baseball. That’s half the battle is getting over that.”

--RHP Andre Rienzo had his worst outing of the season in his last start, May 25, in a 7-1 loss to the Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field. Rienzo allowed a season-high five runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings for his first loss of the season. Prior to that game, the White Sox had won all six of Rienzo’s previous starts. Manager Robin Ventura said it’s all part of the learning process for a young starter. “You have that any time you have young players,” Ventura said. “You can throw an old, salty dog out there, and he’s not going to be great every time he goes out either. It is what it is, and they’re going out and competing. The only thing you can really control is for them to be prepared to go out there and compete.”

--RF Dayan Viciedo broke out of a funk during the White Sox’s current 10-game homestand Monday afternoon with a long three-run home run to left field in a 6-2 win against the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field. Coming into the game, Viciedo was hitting .125 (2-for-16) in the first four games of the homestand, with a double and RBI. After hitting .348 in April, Viciedo’s average dropped to just .211 through May 26 (10-for-90). The home run Monday, off Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin with two outs in the third, was his second in May against the Indians. He also homered May 4 against Indians RHP John Axford. Viciedo was supposed to start the year in a platoon role, but has gone back to starting full-time after the season-ending injury to RF Avisail Garcia in April. “It’s big,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You get a guy like Avi going down and you can still have the depth to be able to have Viciedo there is a nice comfort for us. The opportunity is there for him to be able to play, knowing that Avi is not going to be here for the rest of the year.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage. Abreu got out of the walking boot on May 26 and did some work off a tee in the batting cage and fielded some ground balls.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what’s next.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn