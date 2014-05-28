Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura can’t help feeling a bit protective of ace starter Chris Sale.

On Tuesday, the Chicago left-hander made his second start since coming off the disabled list after suffering from flexor muscle strain in his left arm.

“You want to make sure you feel comfortable about him going back out where you don’t have training wheels on him, you just let him pitch,” Ventura said. “There’s still part of having a little control or restraint on how many pitches he’s going to throw. He’s still going to go out and pitch.”

A lengthy rain delay limited Sale to three hitless and scoreless innings while he stuck out four and walked one.

Had he returned, Sale might have continued to be as effective.

“In terms of physically and mentally I feel as good as I’ve ever felt,” he said.

Sale has had back-to-back appearances with 10 strikeouts while allowing just one hit. A similar effort against the Indians would have made him the fourth White Sox pitcher in franchise with 10 or more strikeouts in three straight starts.

Others included Edwin Jackson (2010), Floyd Bannister (1985) and Ed Walsh (1910).

Sale (4-0, 1.89 ERA) came off the disabled list last Thursday and threw 86 pitches through six scoreless innings against the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-27

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-1, 6.43 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-4, 6.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale pitched three hitless and scoreless innings and struck out four while walking one. But he didn’t return after Tuesday’s game was delayed nearly two hours by rain. Sale entered Tuesday’s game with one hit and 10 strikeouts in each of his last two starts and has 12 double-digit strikeout games in this career. He had a 0.66 ERA since returning from the disabled list last week. “In terms of physically and mentally I feel as good as I’ve ever felt,” he said. Sale was sidelined from April 18-May 22 with a flexor muscle strain in his left arm.

--LHP Scott Carroll (2-3) tossed a career-high three scoreless innings in relief and picked up his first victory since his April 27 White Sox and major league debut. ”(Carroll) did good, he didn’t get behind and start walking guys and put himself in trouble,“ said Chicago manager Robin Ventura.”

--1B Adam Dunn entered Tuesday needing one homer to tie Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero (449) for 36th place all-time. A first inning walk gave Dunn a tie with Edgar Martinez (1,283) for 44th place all-time. Dunn collected his 10th career game-ending home run on May 23 against the Yankees, a two-run shot off David Robertson. His 10 walk-off homers are tied with Jason Giambi and Albert Pujols for second-most among active players behind David Ortiz (11).

--RHP Hector Noesi (0-4, 6.82 ERA), makes his 11th appearance and sixth start for the White Sox this season on Wednesday as he seeks to break a three-game losing streak. Noesi is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA (16 ER/26.2 IP) in five starts with the Sox since being picked up off waivers from Texas on April 25. He had a no-decision in his last start May 23 vs. the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any night they come in for more than three innings is big. And they come in and cover six. That just shows the kind of strides they’ve made through the year and how well they’ve done.” -- LHP Chris Sale on the White Sox bullpen after a 2-1 Chicago win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage. Abreu got out of the walking boot on May 26 and did some work off a tee in the batting cage and fielded some ground balls.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn