Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The White Sox got a walk-off win Thursday thanks to right fielder Moises Sierra, the latest in a long line of contributors for the White Sox this season.

Despite a spate of injuries to various key players, the White Sox (28-27) are above .500 again and just four games behind American League Central-leading Detroit.

“To win games, you like to talk about different people every night because it takes a whole roster to be able to do it,” manager Robin Ventura said. “With the injuries and things that happened to us early, waiver claims are doing that. We went out and you start getting guys and bringing them in, these guys have been a good fit so far.”

Thursday’s win was the sixth game-ending hit the team has had this season and their 17th comeback win of the season.

With star first baseman Jose Abreu set to return as early as Monday, the best could be yet to come.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-27

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 3-6, 3.59 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-4, 4.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu took grounders and batting practice Wednesday as he works his way back from left ankle inflammation that landed him on the 15-day disabled list. Manager Robin Ventura said the team didn’t plan to send him on a rehab assignment and that Abreu was on schedule to return from the DL on Monday when he is first eligible. The Cuban rookie is batting .260 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs this season.

--3B Conor Gillaspie was 1-for-4 and has now hit safely in 20 of his past 22 games. He is batting .373 (31-83) over that span.

--RHP Hector Noesi is still searching for his first win in more than two years, but manager Robin Ventura is pleased with his progress. “He’s really transitioned well from going as the long guy in the bullpen to being a starter,” Ventura said. Noesi went 7 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run and five hits with five strikeouts Wednesday. The right-hander is 0-4 with the White Sox and has not won since May 6, 2012, when he was with Seattle.

--LHP John Danks (3-4, 4.90 ERA) takes the mound Friday against the Padres following an off day on Thursday. Danks gave up no runs and just three hits in eight innings against the Yankees his last time out on May 24, but did not factor in the decision when the bullpen gave up three runs in the ninth before losing 4-3 in 10 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys feel like they can score late. They get momentum late in the game when somebody gets on.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, whose team has won seven of 10, including six by single runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage. Abreu got out of the walking boot on May 26 and did some work off a tee in the batting cage and fielded some ground balls. He took grounders and batting practice May 28. Manager Robin Ventura said the team didn’t plan to send him on a rehab assignment and said he was on schedule to return June 2 when he is eligible.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. He was pulled from his rehab assignment due to shoulder soreness May 27.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn