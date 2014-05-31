Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Left-hander Chris Sale didn’t want to wait until Monday for his next outing, so the Chicago White Sox are bumping him up to make his next start Sunday in the series finale against the San Diego Padres.

Sale will take the place of lefty Jose Quintana, who will now pitch Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of a six-game road trip. That was the game Sale was supposed to start, opposite L.A. ace Clayton Kershaw.

Chicago’s off day on Thursday combined with Sale throwing just three innings because of rain in his previous start, factored into the decision.

“Whenever they need me or my name is called, I‘m going out there,” Sale said Friday, prior to the White Sox’s 4-1 loss in the series-opener against the Padres. “It just so happens to be Sunday, which for me makes sense because I only threw three innings. So, go out there on regular rest and get it going, try to find a groove.”

Skipping a starting matchup against Kershaw, one of the best pitchers in baseball, was not part of the decision. Sale is known for ramping it up in big games, but that wasn’t a concern, according to White Sox manager Robin Ventura.

“No, that didn’t come into it,” Ventura said. “I know people would probably like to see that matchup, but we’re thinking about it for us and him, getting back out there as quick as you can without rushing him. So, this makes sense for us and (Sale), and it has nothing to do with whether it was a matchup and how he was going to pitch in L.A.”

Ventura also said there was nothing wrong with Quintana that required him to be pushed back a day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross 5-4, 2.97 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo 4-1, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andre Rienzo (4-1, 3.95 ERA) will make his ninth appearance and eighth start of the season for the White Sox on Saturday against the San Diego Padres at U.S. Cellular Field. Rienzo is coming off his worst outing of the season in his previous start, when he allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits in five-plus innings against the New York Yankees. He struck out seven and walked two, but didn’t have his control in the first couple innings. This will be his first appearance against San Diego.

--LHP John Danks (3-5, 4.66 ERA) took the loss in the White Sox’s 4-1 defeat against the San Diego Padres on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks was solid for a second straight outing, allowing only two runs (both earned) on eight hits and a walk. He struck out four and lasted seven innings (103 pitches). Padres CF Cameron Maybin hit a 407-foot solo homer off him in the third and Danks’ wild pitch in the fourth scored the second run against him. “I, for the most part, was able to get the kind of contact I wanted,” Danks said. “Obviously I made some mistakes and got burned for them, but all-in-all it was a good day.”

--LHP Chris Sale will pitch the series finale against the San Diego Padres on Sunday instead of the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in Los Angeles. Sale threw only three innings in his previous start (May 27) because of a rain delay and the Sox wanted him to stay on the four days’ rest track. Making the start against the Dodgers will be LHP Jose Quintana, who was pushed back a day. “This is something they told me,” Sale said. “I was expecting to throw on Monday with an extra day, but it’s not like they are moving me up a day or anything like that. So, just it kind of makes sense with throwing three innings and being fresh and going back out there on Sunday.”

--LHP Jose Quintana had his scheduled start Sunday in the series finale against the San Diego Padres at U.S. Cellular Field pushed back a day to Monday at the Los Angeles Dodgers, in order to have LHP Chris Sale pitch Sunday against San Diego. Manager Robin Ventura said the move was entirely about keeping Sale on the four days’ rest track and did not have anything to do with Quintana, who will now throw on six days’ rest.

--1B Jose Abreu remains on track to come off the disabled list Monday for the White Sox. Abreu is scheduled to go through some drills this weekend that simulate game action and be re-evaluated. Abreu went on the 15-day disabled list for pain in his left ankle that had bothered him for two weeks. “I‘m hopeful (he’ll return Monday),” manager Robin Ventura said before a 4-1 loss against the San Diego Padres on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. “We’re going to get him some workouts here (May 31) and (June 1) and see how he does. It’s some simulated stuff that he can do that we wouldn’t have to send him out on a rehab assignment. So, that’s a part of the evaluation to make sure he’s going to be ready to go, hopefully, Monday.”

--1B/DH Paul Konerko missed a second straight game because of soreness in his back. Prior to the White Sox’s 4-1 loss Friday night against the San Diego Padres at U.S. Cellular Field, Konerko said the issue was exacerbated by playing in a long, rain-delayed game May 27 against the Cleveland Indians. Last season, the veteran slugger missed an extended amount of time on the 15-day disabled list because of a back injury located in a similar spot. This time, he said, it isn’t nearly as intense. “Sometimes it can just kind of catch up to you a little bit,” Konerko said. “It’s something that it’s nowhere near where it was, was it last May or June or whenever, where I was just having trouble standing up straight for days on end. I think it’s probably related to that, as far as the same area and all that, but it’s nothing like it was then.”

--RHP Ronald Belisario is still the White Sox’s closer despite blowing his third save and second in his past three opportunities in a 3-2 Chicago victory against the Cleveland Indians on May 29 at U.S. Cellular Field. Asked if he’d start giving other members of the bullpen some looks in save situations, White Sox manager Robin Ventura shook his head. “Not right now,” Ventura said Friday prior to a 4-1 loss against the San Diego Padres on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. “Right now, Beli is going to be the guy to do it. If we played defense behind him, that probably doesn’t happen the other day. As for right now, he’s the guy to do it. I don’t think there’s any need to sit there and think we need to break in somebody else to be able to do it. He’s going to do it until he’s not doing it, and then after that you find somebody else.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously I made some mistakes and got burned for them, but all-in-all it was a good day.” -- LHP John Danks, who turned in his second straight quality start Friday but took the loss after allowing two runs on eight hits against the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Paul Konerko (soreness in his back) missed his second straight game May 30. Konerko said playing a long, rain-delayed game May 27 may have contributed to the issue. He hopes to return to the lineup May 31.

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. Abreu battled ankle pain for the better part of two weeks. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage. Abreu got out of the walking boot on May 26 and did some work off a tee in the batting cage and fielded some ground balls. He took grounders and batting practice May 28. Manager Robin Ventura said May 30 that Abreu would do some drills May 31 and June 1 to simulate a game and see how he handles it. Ventura said Abreu was still on schedule to return June 2, when he is eligible.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. He was pulled from his rehab assignment due to shoulder soreness May 27.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Konerko

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Marcus Semien

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn

====