Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jose Abreu’s impending return could not be better timed for the Chicago White Sox.

Abreu is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Monday, the first day he is eligible to return after missing time due to posterior tibia tendonitis in his left ankle. It would be silly to assume Abreu will pick up where he left off before his ankle became more than a nuisance.

Abreu, who named the American League player and rookie of the month for April, was hitting .260 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs when he landed on the DL. The Cuban slugger gets a nice welcome back to the lineup gift too. He will get to face Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on Monday.

“I think the rehab has gone really well,” Abreu said through a translator. “I don’t think there’s any now. It’s just playing now. But I don’t think it will be a challenge with the way it’s felt.”

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Abreu is at a good place mentally, though he obviously wasn’t pleased about being stuck on the DL. Since Abreu didn’t go on a rehab assignment so the White Sox could keep a close eye on his ankle, his timing at the plate may not be there right away, Ventura said.

“I think any time you miss a couple of weeks, you accumulate a little bit of rust and this certainly isn’t going to be any exception,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “Coming back against Clayton Kershaw is probably not ideal in terms of shaking off that rust. But after talking it over with him and Robin and the coaches, it makes most sense to get going (Monday).”

Although Abreu and Ventura both said there isn’t any pressure on the 27-year-old rookie to jumpstart the White Sox’s offense with his return, there is no doubt Abreu returning to the heart of the lineup will bolster an offense that is averaging two runs during its last six games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (Jose Quintana, 3-4, 3.61 ERA) at Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw, 3-2, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu (posterior tibia tendonitis in his left ankle) is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Monday’s game at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Abreu participated in a simulated hitting game before Sunday’s game. Through a translator, Abreu said there are no limitations for his return and he is anxious to get back on the field. Abreu will provide the White Sox’s lineup with much-needed power. “I think the rehab has gone really well,” Abreu said through a translator. “I don’t think there’s any now. It’s just playing now. But I don’t think it will be a challenge with the way it’s felt.”

--OF Adam Eaton gets plenty of attention for his speed and gritty play, but his defense is center field has been a key part of his game. While Eaton hasn’t gotten on base perhaps as much as he would like -- he’s hitting .259 with a .318 on-base percentage -- Eaton has brought other aspects of his game to the White Sox. One that has possibly taken opponents by surprise: his arm strength. Eaton threw out a player at home Saturday against the Padres and nearly threw out another. “I definitely think, especially with my arm injury last year, I think a lot of people downplay my arm a little bit,” Eaton said. “I’ve been downplayed my whole life. I‘m not really worried about it. I continue to go out there and compete.”

--RHP Scott Carroll was the odd man out when the White Sox needed to open a spot in the rotation when Chris Sale returned from the disabled list. While Carroll would obviously like to remain a starting pitcher, his move to the bullpen gave Chicago something it had been missing -- a legitimate long reliever. Carroll thrived in the role. In his three games out of the bullpen, Carroll allowed two runs in 8 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. “He’s figured it out pretty quick on coming in, throwing strikes, getting ground balls,” manager Robin Ventura said. “You know, get in and out, and that’s the biggest thing for a guy that comes in trying to get some innings and he’s done a pretty good job of doing that.”

--INF Marcus Semien was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Sunday’s win against the Padres. The move creates a roster spot for Jose Abreu when he gets activated before Monday’s game at the Dodgers. Semien showed some good things in a somewhat limited crowd due to a crowded infield. But it’s in the best interests of both Semien, 23, and the White Sox for him to get regular playing time, and the best option to do so is in the minors. Semien hit .218 with three home runs, 18 RBIs and 22 runs scored in 43 games this season. “It’s never going to be an easy game,” Semien said. “You never have it figured out. I realize that and I‘m very, I‘m glad I have the right work ethic and I work hard everywhere I‘m at. I’ll try to make the most of this new opportunity.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just trying to chip in. I‘m here to have good days against left-handed pitching like that, and you try to do your best on the other days when you have to play like it’s been.” -- White Sox DH Paul Konerko said of hitting a homer in a 4-1 win over San Diego on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 and is expected to be activated June 2. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage. Abreu got out of the walking boot on May 26 and did some work off a tee in the batting cage and fielded some ground balls. He took grounders and batting practice May 28. Abreu participated in some drills May 31 and June 1 to simulate a game.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. He was pulled from his rehab assignment due to shoulder soreness May 27.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5, and he won’t resume baseball activities before early June.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn