Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Jose Abreu returned to action Monday, but not until after he gave the Chicago White Sox a pregame scare.

The first baseman, who was activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, was hit in the chest by an errant baseball as the White Sox were about to begin stretching drills at Dodger Stadium. Abreu buckled after being struck, and he was helped off the field and into the clubhouse by a member of the White Sox’s staff.

Abreu returned to the field about 15 minutes later and loosed up with his teammates. He remained in the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against the Dodgers, and he hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw.

Abreu was hitting .260 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs before posterior tibia tendinitis in his left ankle landed him on the 15-day disabled list May 18. At the time, Abreu led the majors in home runs and was second in RBIs.

Abreu was named the American League Player and Rookie of the Month for April. He set major league rookie records for home runs (10), RBIs (32), extra-base hits (19) and total bases (71) in April.

To make room for Abreu on the 25-man roster, the White Sox optioned third baseman Marcus Semien to Triple-A Charlotte. Semien batted .218 with a .287 on-base percentage, a .327 slugging percentage, three homers, 18 RBIs and three steals in 43 games for Chicago this season.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-3, 4.33 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 5-3, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu homered in his first game back off the 15-day disabled list. Abreu was activated Monday after being on the DL since May 18 with tendinitis in his left ankle. He hit a two-run homer off Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in Monday’s loss. His return provides the White Sox with a big bat in the middle of their offense. Abreu leads the White Sox with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs in 45 games.

--INF Marcus Semien was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday when the White Sox activated 1B Jose Abreu from the disabled list. Semien batted .218 with a .287 on-base percentage, a .327 slugging percentage, three homers, 18 RBIs and three steals in 43 games for Chicago this season.

--LHP Jose Quintana is pitching well this season, and Monday night was no different. However, the defense behind Quintana let him down, as the Dodgers scored five unearned runs in a 5-2 victory over the White Sox. Quintana has not allowed an earned run in 14 innings in two career starts against the Dodgers, but he has nothing to show for it.

--1B/OF Adam Dunn got the night off despite tagging LHP Clayton Kershaw for four home runs in 13 at-bats and compiling a .615 batting average against the Dodgers ace. Chicago manager Robin Ventura said he wanted to give Dunn a rest. Without Dunn, the White Sox managed just two runs and four hits in eight innings against Kershaw.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched a great game. He deserved a better fate. No two ways about it. When you don’t play defense and give a team like that opportunities, you leave that little crack in the door open, and they kicked it wide open.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, after White Sox LHP Jose Quintana allowed five runs, all unearned, in Chicago’s 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Jose Abreu (left ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. An MRI exam revealed inflammation but no tear or structural damage. Abreu got out of the walking boot on May 26 and did some work off a tee in the batting cage and fielded some ground balls. He took grounders and batting practice May 28. Abreu participated in some drills May 31 and June 1 to simulate a game, and he was activated June 2.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. He was pulled from his rehab assignment due to shoulder soreness May 27.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in his left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn