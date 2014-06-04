Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- After missing two weeks with an ankle injury, Jose Abreu didn’t miss a beat.

The White Sox first baseman homered for the second consecutive game Tuesday in Chicago’s 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Abreu went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, making him 3-for-8 with two home runs and five RBIs in the series. He came off the disabled list Monday after sitting out 15 days.

“He’s doing all right. I think we’ll keep him,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura joked. “A lot was made about his timing and hitting going back out there, but he’s got talent. You’ve got to have him in the lineup.”

Abreu had a major league leading 15 home runs when he went on the disabled list, and his 17 homers rank third in the majors now. He went deep 10 times in April, when he was selected the American League Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month.

Abreu has hit 11 of his 17 home runs on the road, second in the majors to Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz, who has 14. He tagged Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for a two-run shot Monday night.

“He’s pretty good,” Kershaw said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-5, 4.66 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 3-2, 2.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi snapped a personal 14-game losing streak as the White Sox beat the Dodgers 4-1 Tuesday night. “I was not thinking about the win,” said Noesi, who won for the first time since he beat the Twins while pitching for the Mariners on May 6, 2012, covering a span of 40 games (18 starts). “I was just trying to control myself. You have to do whatever you have to do to do good. Trust in you. That’s what I was trying to do.” Noesi (1-4) limited the Dodgers to a run on five hits. He struck out six and walked four, throwing 104 pitches (66 strikes) in six innings. White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers said Noesi was effective against the Dodgers using a variety of off-speed pitches.

--1B/DH Adam Dunn got his second start of the season in left field. He got through the outing without any drama defensively. However, Dunn, who was batting .300 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in his previous 24 games at Dodger Stadium, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

--1B/DH Paul Konerko has practically been a non-entity in the first two games of the series against the Dodgers. With the return of 1B Jose Abreu and Konerko’s role as a designated hitter eliminated in a National League park (15 of his 21 starts were as the DH), Konerko was limited to pinch-hitting in the first two games. He was 1-for-11 (.091) as a pinch hitter this season before recording a base hit in the seventh inning Tuesday night.

--C Tyler Flowers not only called a good game in Tuesday’s win over the Dodgers, but he also provided a boost for the White Sox offensively. Flowers hit his fifth home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning. Four of those dingers came in interleague play. It also was Flowers’ second home run in three games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw great. You’re happy for him. We’re glad we won, but we’re happy for him, seeing everything he’s been through. Pitching the way he did tonight was icing on the cake. Watching him, it’s hard to fathom that (the losing streak) with the way he’s pitched for us. It’s good to get that off his back, and hopefully he just keeps going.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on RHP Hector Noesi, who ended his personal 14-game losing streak as the White Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn